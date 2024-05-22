Thonburi Healthcare to invest 1.5 billion baht in cancer centres

Picture courtesy of Pixabay from pexels.com

Thonburi Healthcare Group Plc (THG) will invest 1-1.5 billion baht to establish three cancer centres in Thailand, aligning with the trend of specialised hospitals and expanding its operations in Myanmar and Vietnam.

According to the Chief Executive, Dr. Tanatip Suppradit, the company aims to meet the increasing demand for hospital beds in Myanmar and enhance its wellness business in Vietnam.

In Thailand, three new cancer centres will be launched at Sirivej Chanthaburi Hospital in Chanthaburi, Thonburi Trang Hospital in Trang, and Ubonrak Thonburi Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani. Sirivej Chanthaburi Hospital’s centre is set to be operational by the end of 2024, while the centres at Thonburi Trang Hospital and Ubonrak Thonburi Hospital are slated to open by 2025.

THG currently runs a 97-bed facility in Yangon, named Ar Yu International Hospital. Due to increasing demand for medical services, the company plans to expand this facility.

The depreciation of the kyat against the baht has influenced many patients to seek treatment domestically rather than travelling to Thailand.

Dr Tanatip revealed that THG is also contemplating a new hospital project in Myanmar, We are conducting a feasibility study to construct a new hospital in Mandalay, which presents a significant opportunity and will aid local people in accessing medical treatments within their own country, he mentioned.

In Vietnam, part of the investment will bolster THG’s healthcare business. The company previously announced a 170-million-baht co-investment in the BeWell Wellness clinic in Ho Chi Minh City, which targets affluent customers interested in healthcare and anti-ageing medicine. Following a delay, this clinic is expected to open in the third quarter of this year.

Additionally, THG is exploring investment opportunities in Indonesia, conducting a feasibility study on the market potential and the lifestyle of its people, reported Bangkok Post.

