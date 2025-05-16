Thai state banks urged to bolster export businesses amid US tariffs

Government push aims to ease pressure on trade flows and stabilise vulnerable logistics networks

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 16, 2025
102 1 minute read
Thai state banks urged to bolster export businesses amid US tariffs
Photo of Pichai Chunhavajira courtesy of The Nation

State-owned financial institutions are encouraged to implement measures to aid export businesses and the supply chain.

During a policy briefing yesterday, May 15, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira highlighted the impact of US reciprocal tariffs, predicting a two-year challenge for domestic businesses, particularly those involved in exports.

Pichai urged these financial institutions to expedite the introduction of support measures, especially for exporters dealing with the US market. He also requested assistance for Thai businesses facing competition from Chinese imports. Additionally, state banks have been called upon to support the real estate sector, particularly post-financing loans, as well as for tourism operators, focusing on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Pichai expressed confidence that the effects of the reciprocal tariffs would not disadvantage Thailand more than other countries, suggesting that effective management could yield long-term benefits.

Related Articles

Addressing household debt, Pichai noted a decrease in its proportion to GDP, now at 86% compared to 91% at the start of the year, due to GDP growth despite the total debt amount remaining unchanged. He suggested that stimulating economic growth could be a viable strategy to address household debt.

Thai state banks urged to bolster export businesses amid US tariffs | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Money and Banking

Non-performing loans (NPLs) for household debt amount to 122 billion baht, affecting 5.4 million debtors, with 3 million owing less than 100,000 baht. State-owned banks account for only 10% of total household NPLs.

The Government Savings Bank (GSB) has resolved NPLs for 500,000 accounts with amounts below 100,000 baht and aims to resolve another 400,000 accounts within three months. The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives has resolved 200,000 accounts, with plans to resolve an additional 70,000.

Pichai noted that financial institutions have historically hesitated to provide loans due to a lack of confidence, yet state-owned banks are now positioned to expand loan provision. GSB plans to offer a 100-billion-baht soft loan to other financial institutions at a 0.01% interest rate to support exporters affected by US tariffs. The Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Bank) intends to reduce interest rates for exporters by 20% from current levels, shouldering the cost itself unless it becomes unsustainable, in which case the Finance Ministry might seek Cabinet approval for a subsidy, reported Bangkok Post.

These measures are slated for proposal to the economic stimulus committee, which is set to convene next Monday, May 19.

Latest Thailand News
Tycoon, engineers face arrest in Bangkok building collapse scandal Bangkok News

Tycoon, engineers face arrest in Bangkok building collapse scandal

2 minutes ago
Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror Pattaya News

Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror

28 minutes ago
31 Thai and Chinese suspects arrested in Rayong for money laundering Thailand News

31 Thai and Chinese suspects arrested in Rayong for money laundering

49 minutes ago
Bling sting: 300k baht loot swiped in broad daylight Thalang heist Phuket News

Bling sting: 300k baht loot swiped in broad daylight Thalang heist

51 minutes ago
North Pattaya bridge blaze sparks safety crackdown Pattaya News

North Pattaya bridge blaze sparks safety crackdown

1 hour ago
Flight club: Thailand plots new routes to Vietnam to boost tourism Thailand News

Flight club: Thailand plots new routes to Vietnam to boost tourism

2 hours ago
Thai woman saves daughter from rape attempt by drug addict Thailand News

Thai woman saves daughter from rape attempt by drug addict

2 hours ago
Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong Phuket News

Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong

2 hours ago
Top Shanghai official tours Pattaya in tourism charm offensive Pattaya News

Top Shanghai official tours Pattaya in tourism charm offensive

4 hours ago
Public fury after Thai man rapes his mother in Lampang forest Thailand News

Public fury after Thai man rapes his mother in Lampang forest

4 hours ago
Thai state banks urged to bolster export businesses amid US tariffs Business News

Thai state banks urged to bolster export businesses amid US tariffs

4 hours ago
Monk’s millions: Pattaya woman busted in gambling scandal Pattaya News

Monk’s millions: Pattaya woman busted in gambling scandal

4 hours ago
Conscript denies sexual rejection as motive in stabbing of ex-girlfriend Thailand News

Conscript denies sexual rejection as motive in stabbing of ex-girlfriend

4 hours ago
Thai male DJ disappears in Kanchanaburi amid alleged adultery Thailand News

Thai male DJ disappears in Kanchanaburi amid alleged adultery

5 hours ago
Bangkok on shaky ground despite low quake risk, expert warns Bangkok News

Bangkok on shaky ground despite low quake risk, expert warns

5 hours ago
Thailand tightens regulations on short courses for foreign students Thailand News

Thailand tightens regulations on short courses for foreign students

5 hours ago
Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown Phuket News

Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown

6 hours ago
Storm splash: Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flooding Thailand News

Storm splash: Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flooding

6 hours ago
TrustFinance Business 2025: A day of growth, trust, and collaboration Finance

TrustFinance Business 2025: A day of growth, trust, and collaboration

8 hours ago
Chinese tenants flee without paying and leave mess behind Thailand News

Chinese tenants flee without paying and leave mess behind

22 hours ago
Phuket motorcycle taxi rider steals dropped cash of foreign couple Phuket News

Phuket motorcycle taxi rider steals dropped cash of foreign couple

23 hours ago
Finance deputy minister targets illegal cigarette smuggling in Thailand Crime News

Finance deputy minister targets illegal cigarette smuggling in Thailand

23 hours ago
Vietnamese businessman caught smuggling avocados in Thailand Crime News

Vietnamese businessman caught smuggling avocados in Thailand

24 hours ago
Abbot denies 300 million baht embezzlement, gambling claims Crime News

Abbot denies 300 million baht embezzlement, gambling claims

24 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourist trade rocked by tariff-ic blow Business News

Thailand’s tourist trade rocked by tariff-ic blow

24 hours ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 16, 2025
102 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Truce or just a tariff tease? Trump and Xi hit pause on trade war

Truce or just a tariff tease? Trump and Xi hit pause on trade war

2 days ago
THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Powering Asia Pacific&#8217;s F&#038;B future

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Powering Asia Pacific’s F&B future

3 days ago
Thailand Post ends talks with Chinese firm over joint venture

Thailand Post ends talks with Chinese firm over joint venture

4 days ago
Thai stock market rebounds despite US tariffs and global volatility

Thai stock market rebounds despite US tariffs and global volatility

6 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x