Public fury after Thai man rapes his mother in Lampang forest

Petch Petpailin Friday, May 16, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ ท่านเปา

A Thai man raped his 73 year old mother in a roadside forest in the northern province of Lampang, despite the victim repeatedly begging her son to let her go. The suspect had been in and out of prison in recent years.

The elderly victim visited officers at Koh Ka Police Station yesterday, May 15, to file a complaint against her 49 year old son, who sexually assaulted her at around 9pm on Wednesday, May 14. The incident took place in the forest alongside the Lampang-Thoen Road in the Koh Ka district of Lampang.

The victim reported to the police that she had visited a relative’s house, and her son came to pick her up on his motorcycle. However, the man did not take the usual route home, instead opting for a dark road and claiming it was a shortcut.

Upon arriving at the scene, the son falsely told her that his motorbike ran out of petrol. He urged her to walk, but she refused, stating she was too old to walk home. The victim then contacted a relative to collect her from their location.

Unfortunately, while waiting for her relative, the son dragged her into the roadside forest and raped her. The victim stated she begged her son to let her go, but was ignored.

Thai mother raped by son
Photo via Channel 8

The elderly woman added that the attacker also placed his weight on her chest until she nearly suffocated. She feared she might die at the scene, but fortunately, her relatives arrived.

The victim revealed that her son had been repeatedly arrested and imprisoned due to drug use and other criminal offences. He had only been released from prison two years prior and had been causing her trouble. She shared that she had been living in fear of her son’s actions.

Son rapes mother citing intoxication
Photo via Channel 8

The woman insisted on pursuing legal proceedings against her son to the fullest extent. She said in distress that she had never expected such a thing to happen.

Police arrested the suspect immediately after the complaint was filed. The man claimed that he committed the crime while intoxicated.

Netizens demands death panelty for man who rapes his mother
Photo via Channel 8

The sexual assault provoked outrage online, with many netizens demanding that officers impose the death penalty.

Some suggested that he posed a threat to society, as he could harm anyone if he was capable of such an act against his mother. Police have not yet disclosed the legal punishment issued against the suspect to the public.

