Thai rice exports set to rise amid El Niño concerns

Alex Morgan20 seconds ago
50 1 minute read
Image by Thirawatana Phaisalratana, via Flickr
Image by Thirawatana Phaisalratana, via Flickr

Thai rice exports have a favourable horizon in 2023, as they are projected to exceed 8 million tonnes. This boost in international demand is linked to global concerns about the possible consequences of the El Niño weather event, resulting in several countries aiming to expand their stockpiles, according to Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

The minister indicated that the Philippines plans to raise its rice acquisition by 2-3 million tonnes, while Indonesia is speeding up the process to secure considerable amounts of rice from Thailand and Vietnam. Iraq’s imports are estimated to be around 1 million tonnes for the year, matching the same volume as 2022.

Jurin noted that Vietnam, in preparation for domestic needs, is lessening its rice exports while shifting its emphasis to growing fruit and coffee. Moreover, he highlighted that the weaker Thai baht is making rice shipments from the country more competitive in the international market.

Just last year, Thai rice shipments reached 7.69 million tonnes, exceeding the ministry’s target of 7.5 million tonnes. The goal for 2023 is set between 7.5-8 million tonnes of rice exports.

Related news

“Crop prices are very good,” Jurin said.

“The important agricultural crops with high prices are fragrant paddy, Pathum Thani fragrant paddy, white rice paddy and glutinous paddy rice. These four items all have prices higher than the state-guaranteed prices.”

Moreover, the minister has urged the Internal Trade Department and the southern region’s provincial commercial office to collaborate with provincial governors to examine and oversee fruit trading after reports of possible collusion, efforts to halt purchases, and price manipulation of mangosteen and durian were received. Jurin has also called for stern legal action against unscrupulous traders under both the Trade Competition Act and the Price of Goods and Services Act, reports Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, Thailand aims to reach an agreement for trade negotiations with Efta nations by early next year. For more information, click the LINK to read more about this story.

Business News
Tags

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.