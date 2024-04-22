Thai Restaurant Association rolls dice with dream casino complex

Picture courtesy of Wikapedia

An integrated entertainment complex, housing a casino, hotel, shopping mall, amusement park, and a variety of restaurants is sought by the Thai Restaurant Association. The association urged the Government of Thailand to consider constructing this innovative hub in a second-tier area, with the idea of promoting and selling local cuisine within the complex.

Thai Restaurant Association President Thaniwan Kulmongkol stated that many Thais are known to travel across borders to neighbouring countries that have casinos. While Thailand hosts numerous entertainment complexes, it lacks casinos. Hence, the idea for an integrated complex is not entirely new ground for the country, but the inclusion of a casino represents uncharted territory.

The government has shown interest in this project, with the Cabinet approving a report from a special House committee that explored the possibility of establishing entertainment complexes with casinos within Thailand, said Thaniwan.

“The private sector is largely supportive of such initiatives, but we still await clearer terms and conditions.”

She further suggested that to diversify the economy and reduce inequality within the tourism industry, the complex should be situated in a second-tier area rather than a well-known city like Pattaya. This move would encourage tourism in less popular destinations.

Thaniwan also highlighted the need for the government to focus on infrastructure development in the target province. It was emphasised that strict regulations must be put in place, including an age limit and income threshold for gambling activities within the complex.

Interestingly, Thaniwan did not comment on whether locals should be allowed to enter casinos. She noted that if Thais were prohibited from entering, they would likely continue to visit neighbouring countries to gamble.

In her closing remarks, Thaniwan advised the government to consider the creation of a dedicated sales area for local restaurants in the complex, reported Bangkok Post.

At the very least, local dishes should be served within the complex. This strategy, she argued, would not only generate employment opportunities but also promote tourism and bolster the local economy.