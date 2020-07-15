Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August | The Thaiger

Business
Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August
Anyone expecting the beleaguered Thai Airways to resume its flight schedule in August should not hold their breath. That’s the word from reliable sources in the industry, who predict the national carrier will not take to the skies again until September at the earliest.
A report in TTR Weekly says the airline, currently undergoing a rehabilitation process, has extended its moratorium on flights until at least September 1. Thailand’s Central Bankruptcy Court is set to decide its fate later this month as it reviews the proposed financial restructuring plan for the long-struggling airline.
The following is a list of the routes that may resume from September, although any such decision is dependent on the Thai government lifting the current ban on international arrivals, as well as other destinations easing their restrictions on flights arriving from Thailand. Australia’s borders, for example, remain closed indefinitely, with very limited exceptions.
Auckland, 3 flights a week
Beijing, 2 flights a week
Brisbane, 3 flights a week
Brussels, 3 flights a week
Copenhagen, daily
Delhi, daily
Denpasar, 3 flights a week
Dhaka, 5 flights a week
Frankfurt, daily
Guangzhou, 2 flights a week
Hanoi, daily
Ho Chi Minh City, daily
Hong Kong, daily
Islamabad, 4 flights a week
Jakarta, 3 flights a week
Karachi, 4 flights a week
Kuala Lumpur, 5 flights a week
Lahore, 4 flights a week
London Heathrow, daily
Manila, 4 flights a week
Melbourne, 5 flights a week
Munich, 5 flights a week
Nagoya, 3 flights a week
Osaka Kansai, 3 flights a week
Paris CDG, 3 flights a week
Perth, 3 flights a week
Phnom Penh, daily
Seoul Incheon, 6 flights a week
Shanghai Pu Dong, 2 flights a week
Singapore, 4 flights a week
Sydney, 5 flights a week
Taipei Taoyuan, daily
Tokyo Haneda, 4 flights a week
Tokyo Narita, 4 flights a week
Vientiane, daily
Yangon, daily
Zurich, 4 flights a week
SOURCE: TTR WeeklyKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
A recent survey carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll, shows that a majority of Thais still oppose opening the country to foreigners, even if they’re not infected with Covid-19, saying the global coronavirus situation is still very serious. The poll was conducted on July 6-8 on 1,251 people aged 18 and over, of various education levels and occupations throughout the country. A “medical and wellness” program would open the country to foreigners who test negative for Covid-19 to receive medical treatment. They would undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine before being allowed to return […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
“Travel bubble” tourists who visit Thailand during its soft and timid reopening phase, tentatively scheduled for August, may have to spend 14 days in designated areas. Then, a negative test for Covid-19 after 2 weeks would free them up to go anywhere in the Kingdom. Thailand’s tourism and sports minister says he’s met with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha about creating travel bubbles for tourists, requiring them to plan trips with a minimum 14 day stay. But instead of being kept in 14 day quarantine, leisure tourists could travel within 5 designated areas: Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, Krabi, Phuket and Pattaya. After […]
Transport
Thai Airasia ponders second Bangkok hub
Despite reports that Air Asia’s future is in doubt, Thai AirAsia says it’s considering making Suvarnabhumi airport its new hub, alongside its already established hub in Don Mueang Airport, to increase revenue and broaden its traveller appeal. The executive chairman of Asia Aviation, the largest shareholder of TAA, says the airline is conducting a feasibility study on the move to create a hub at Bangkok’s two international airports. Tassapon Bijleveld says, due to the restrictions on flying brought on by Covid-19 lockdowns worldwide, the airline is seeking every opportunity to increase revenue. He stressed that preliminary talks with the country’s […]
Teen stabbed, man attacked in Nonthaburi robbery
Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August
9 returning Thais rushed to hospital with high fevers on arrival in Bangkok
Foreign embassies stop issuing visa extension letters
Seriously ill Burmese man found nearly unconscious at Nonthaburi bus stop – VIDEO
Rayong governor transferred, hundreds tested, amid Egyptian soldier Covid mess
Crystal meth making a comeback after travel restrictions eased
Flight restrictions clarified amid new Covid-19 fears
Thailand’s domestic tourism provided 4 times the number of international travellers in 2019
PM apologises, promises review of “VIP” loopholes amid foreign Covid cases
Thai government blames Egyptian embassy for Covid-19 positive air crew mess
More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family
Buriram policeman charged over shooting of neighbour
400 people in Rayong being traced, schools closed down, Government apologises
Singapore drops into an official recession
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
First post-Covid flight from China lands in Bangkok
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
AirAsia’s wings may be clipped permanently
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
State quarantine for Thais entering Singapore, while harder hit nations get a pass
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running
One third of tourism businesses could go under due to Covid-19
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
- Bangkok4 days ago
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
One third of tourism businesses could go under due to Covid-19
- Business3 days ago
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
- Environment4 days ago
Rare big cats spotted in Thai national park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid-19 UPDATE: 14 new cases found in quarantine; biggest increase in weeks