Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August | The Thaiger

Anyone expecting the beleaguered Thai Airways to resume its flight schedule in August should not hold their breath. That’s the word from reliable sources in the industry, who predict the national carrier will not take to the skies again until September at the earliest.

A report in TTR Weekly says the airline, currently undergoing a rehabilitation process, has extended its moratorium on flights until at least September 1. Thailand’s Central Bankruptcy Court is set to decide its fate later this month as it reviews the proposed financial restructuring plan for the long-struggling airline.

The following is a list of the routes that may resume from September, although any such decision is dependent on the Thai government lifting the current ban on international arrivals, as well as other destinations easing their restrictions on flights arriving from Thailand. Australia’s borders, for example, remain closed indefinitely, with very limited exceptions.

Auckland, 3 flights a week

Beijing, 2 flights a week

Brisbane, 3 flights a week

Brussels, 3 flights a week

Copenhagen, daily

Delhi, daily

Denpasar, 3 flights a week

Dhaka, 5 flights a week

Frankfurt, daily

Guangzhou, 2 flights a week

Hanoi, daily

Ho Chi Minh City, daily

Hong Kong, daily

Islamabad, 4 flights a week

Jakarta, 3 flights a week

Karachi, 4 flights a week

Kuala Lumpur, 5 flights a week

Lahore, 4 flights a week

London Heathrow, daily

Manila, 4 flights a week

Melbourne, 5 flights a week

Munich, 5 flights a week

Nagoya, 3 flights a week

Osaka Kansai, 3 flights a week

Paris CDG, 3 flights a week

Perth, 3 flights a week

Phnom Penh, daily

Seoul Incheon, 6 flights a week

Shanghai Pu Dong, 2 flights a week

Singapore, 4 flights a week

Sydney, 5 flights a week

Taipei Taoyuan, daily

Tokyo Haneda, 4 flights a week

Tokyo Narita, 4 flights a week

Vientiane, daily

Yangon, daily

Zurich, 4 flights a week

SOURCE: TTR Weekly