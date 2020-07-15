Connect with us

Business

Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August

Maya Taylor

Published 

26 mins ago

 on 

Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Pixabay
Anyone expecting the beleaguered Thai Airways to resume its flight schedule in August should not hold their breath. That’s the word from reliable sources in the industry, who predict the national carrier will not take to the skies again until September at the earliest.

A report in TTR Weekly says the airline, currently undergoing a rehabilitation process, has extended its moratorium on flights until at least September 1. Thailand’s Central Bankruptcy Court is set to decide its fate later this month as it reviews the proposed financial restructuring plan for the long-struggling airline.

The following is a list of the routes that may resume from September, although any such decision is dependent on the Thai government lifting the current ban on international arrivals, as well as other destinations easing their restrictions on flights arriving from Thailand. Australia’s borders, for example, remain closed indefinitely, with very limited exceptions.

Auckland, 3 flights a week
Beijing, 2 flights a week
Brisbane, 3 flights a week
Brussels, 3 flights a week
Copenhagen, daily
Delhi, daily
Denpasar, 3 flights a week
Dhaka, 5 flights a week
Frankfurt, daily
Guangzhou, 2 flights a week
Hanoi, daily
Ho Chi Minh City, daily
Hong Kong, daily
Islamabad, 4 flights a week
Jakarta, 3 flights a week
Karachi, 4 flights a week
Kuala Lumpur, 5 flights a week
Lahore, 4 flights a week
London Heathrow, daily
Manila, 4 flights a week
Melbourne, 5 flights a week
Munich, 5 flights a week
Nagoya, 3 flights a week
Osaka Kansai, 3 flights a week
Paris CDG, 3 flights a week
Perth, 3 flights a week
Phnom Penh, daily
Seoul Incheon, 6 flights a week
Shanghai Pu Dong, 2 flights a week
Singapore, 4 flights a week
Sydney, 5 flights a week
Taipei Taoyuan, daily
Tokyo Haneda, 4 flights a week
Tokyo Narita, 4 flights a week
Vientiane, daily
Yangon, daily
Zurich, 4 flights a week

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

