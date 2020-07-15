9 returning Thais rushed to hospital with high fevers after arriving at BKK | The Thaiger

Connect with us

9 returning Thais rushed to hospital with high fevers after arriving at BKK

Maya Taylor

Published 

45 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: Baboo Boobee on Unsplash
The deputy director of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport says 9 Thai nationals, returning from Jordan and South Korea, have been diagnosed with “high fevers” and rushed to hospital. The first 8 were part of a group of 120 who touched down on a Royal Jordanian flight yesterday afternoon.

“Preliminary screenings found that 8 passengers had high fevers and were rushed to a hospital. The rest were transported to the government’s quarantine facilities for the mandatory 14 day quarantine, except 1 person who had an arrest warrant waiting for him, who was taken into official custody.”

Meanwhile, Nation Thailand reports that another repatriated Thai national found to be running a high fever was also hospitalised after getting off a Korean Air flight last night. He was one of 200 passengers, with the remaining 199 transferred to state quarantine facilities in the capital.

To date, South Korea has recorded 13,511 Covid-19 cases and 289 deaths from the virus, while Jordan has reported 1,183 cases and 10 deaths.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    July 15, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    Who is testing them? The same people that make money from hospitalizing them?
    Were they not checked before they boarded the aircraft to fly to Thailand?
    I think they were.
    And if they find one passenger on a flight infected, all the other passengers are transferred to quarantine. More money made.
    What of the flight crew. No mention of them being quarantined. Why not?
    Do the Thai government want to say: There. There! see that is why we restrict flights into Thailand.
    Too many ???? for me to believe this story.

    Reply

