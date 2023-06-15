Tourism promotion: TCT urges government to market Thailand as prime retiree destination

Photo Courtesy of Freepik

Tourism promotion has driven the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) to urge the new government to market Thailand as a prime destination for retirees while advocating for regulatory changes that would encourage the development of the tourism industry. The TCT yesterday met with representatives from the Thai Sang Thai Party to discuss these proposed changes, following the party’s consultation with tourism associations from Phuket, Phangnga and Krabi.

TCT president Chamnan Srisawat emphasised the need to elevate the issue of tourism development to a national level, proposing a committee led by the prime minister to involve all relevant government ministries. This comes as multiple regulations require amending, an area that falls under the responsibility of different ministries other than the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Regarding tourism promotion, the TCT recommends marketing Thailand as an attractive destination for retirees by offering health and wellness products designed to cater to high-spending visitors. This is in line with Thailand experiencing an increasingly ageing demographic.

Supant Mongkolsuthree, former Federation of Thai Industries chairman and economic chief of the Thai Sang Thai Party, noted that delays in forming a new government are negatively impacting economic confidence and foreign investment. As MPs-elect await endorsement from the Election Commission, the coalition government is actively gathering opinions from stakeholders across various industries to inform future policy-making.

In addition to attracting foreign retirees to the country, Supant mentioned creating a central booking platform that would incorporate tourism products such as hotels, restaurants and attractions. This would serve to increase local operators’ benefits, while also preventing a substantial loss of revenue to foreign platforms thereby boosting tourism promotion.

After discussions with the private sector in three southern provinces along the Andaman Coast, Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai and a party-list MP-elect, revealed that an agreement had been reached to establish two working teams within the coalition. These teams will focus on driving two key policies.

The first objective involves creating a special Andaman tourism economic zone to expedite the development of tourism infrastructure with the goal of doubling tourism revenue to 1 trillion baht from the three provinces. This economic zone’s committee board will consist of public, private and community representatives responsible for coordinating economic development and investment, reported Bangkok Post.

The second policy is centred on suspending approximately 1,400 laws and regulations that presently hinder business development. Sudarat stated that the eight parties in the coalition government have agreed to pursue this agenda as soon as they are able to commence their work.