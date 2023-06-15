Kamaa drama: Indian-owned club sparks chaos as tourists become targets in Pattaya (Video)

Photo via Facebook/ เพื่อนตำรวจ

Staff from the Indian-owned Kamaa Club on Pattaya Walking Street attacked two Indian tourists yesterday. The victims fled the scene and have not yet filed a complaint with the police regarding the attack.

The altercation was captured on video by a witness and later circulated on Thai social media platforms. The footage clearly shows the confrontation between the Indian tourists and the venue’s staff, who were wearing red shirts.

According to ThaiRath, one of the bar staff members reportedly used a rock to strike one of the tourists. Thai motorcycle taxi riders were seen in the video witnessing the incident and one dared to intervene in the fight. People at the scene kept urging them to stop but they were ignored.

The two Indian victims managed to escape from the scene. The incident occurred at 12.30am on June 14, but no one reported the issue to the Thai police.

A Thai media outlet requested police officers to conduct an investigation into the case and punish the attackers and their employees as the issue spoils the reputation of Pattaya and Thailand. Others also urged officers to conduct a thorough investigation into the bar’s license to see whether it is legal.

Another Indian-owned entertainment venue faced a legal issue after a 30 year old Thai man named Suppanat Chinnawat filed a complaint to the police after discovering that his building had been taken over by Indian nationals.

Suppanat revealed that he did not check the building for five years which allowed the Indian people to occupy his property. His building was refurbished into rooms for rent and an entertainment venue was added.

Suppanat later found out that the bar manager lived in a house just behind his building. The Indian manager insisted that he was just an employee and that his employer was in India. The illegal bar was then closed. Suppanat made known he is looking for compensation from the Indian businessman.