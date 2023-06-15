Thailand tourism thrives with 1,200% surge in Klook bookings

Photo Courtesy of Flickr

Online travel platforms continue to express optimism about Thailand’s tourism growth this year, propelled by a substantial increase in visitor arrivals. Wilfred Fan, Chief Commercial Officer at Klook, an online travel platform, stated that the company experienced a 1,200% increase in bookings for activities in Thailand year on year in the first five months of 2023.

The top five markets for Klook are Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia. According to Klook, a growing number of travellers, particularly Generation Z and millennials, are seeking purposeful travel experiences. To meet this demand, Klook launched Stay+, a new product that combines accommodation with tourism activities. Additionally, the platform offers bundle passes granting access to various attractions in Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, and Chiang Mai. These bundle passes allow consumers to choose their preferred activities whilst receiving significant discounts, exemplifying Thailand tourism.

Fan noted that Thailand remains a popular destination among foreign tourists despite the country’s political uncertainty. This popularity is primarily due to increased flight capacity and the current weaker baht. However, he also highlighted potential future challenges of Thailand tourism, such as labour shortages as the number of tourist arrivals continues to grow at a rapid pace.

Michelle Gao, Regional Manager for the Mekong Region at Booking.com, expects steady growth for Thai tourism in comparison to last year in terms of room nights and booking revenues, mainly driven by a strong inbound market. Thailand has been a favoured destination for tourists from traditional markets such as Western Europe, Russia, the US, and Australia. Moreover, Booking.com has observed rapid growth in newer markets, such as India and the Middle East.

With the anticipated rebound of the Chinese market in the next quarter, Thailand’s tourism growth rate may accelerate even further, Bangkok Post reported. Booking.com recorded a 26% increase in global room nights in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2019. Although Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Bangkok remain the top destinations for Thailand tourism, there is a new trend of travellers visiting secondary cities in the northeastern region seeking unique culinary and wellness experiences.

Gao expressed hope that Thailand will promote these emerging destinations to meet changing demands. Despite concerns over global inflation and the risk of recession, she believes that bookings will not decrease due to pent-up demand. However, she acknowledged that consumers may be looking for better value and added benefits before making reservations.

To strengthen its position, Booking.com will continue to offer its flexible booking policy and loyalty programme, which provide direct discounts or free room upgrades. Gao also emphasised the importance of promoting sustainable tourism for the future of the industry. Booking.com has launched a sustainable travel badge for eligible hotels, including 6,500 hotels in Thailand, and is encouraging more establishments to participate in the campaign.