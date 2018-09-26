TAT plan to boost tourism to secondary locations, and Thai Airways’ bottomline | The Thaiger

Business
TAT plan to boost tourism to secondary locations, and Thai Airways’ bottomline
The TAT – Tourism Authority of Thailand – is coming to the rescue of the beleaguered national carrier, Thai Airways. They are going to promote 20 flight routes in 10 provinces for the rest of this year.
This is in response to instructions from the Thai government for state-owned enterprises to work together to boost income for the airline which has a hemorrhaging bottomline for the first eight months of this year. The move seeks to combine the efforts of state-owned Krungthai Bank, Airports of Thailand and the TAT.
The local campaign is being titled “Amazing Thailand, Go Local” and is promoting destinations covered by Thai and their semi-budget offshoot Thai Smile.
The 20 routes cover secondary destinations such as Udon Thani, Chiang Rai, Ubon Ratchathani and Yala in the south. The two airlines will promote the routes under ‘Royal Orchid’ packages for October – December, 2018.
The TAT says the campaign aims to increase the ratio of locals to foreigners visiting the secondary locations. Currently the ratio is 70:30 with foreign tourism swamping domestic tourism in some location. The TAT says they hope that the campaign can add 10 million tourists to secondary destinations this year.
Meanwhile, the Tourism Council of Thailand is hoping that the Prime Minister’s visit to Europe in June will spur some new interest from European tourists to head back to Thailand for New Year. They reported that flight bookings to core destinations – Phuket, Krabi, U-tapoa and Chiang Mai – are solid for this time of the year.
Tourism stakeholders commit to plastic-free future at PHIST
PHIST – Phuket Hotels for Island Sustaining Tourism Forum 2018
Leading hotels and tourism groups have signed the “Phuket Pledge” at Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism Forum 2018 (PHIST) establishing a model for the future development of islands throughout Asia that embraces sustainability as a core and sets urgent goals for long-term change.
The Phuket Pledge is a commitment to reducing, reusing and recycling single-use plastic in Phuket with the aim to eradicate it in all hotels and resorts. In addition, the stake-holders vowed to undertake a youth community education program to ensure grassroots awareness of the critical problems surrounding plastic usage on the island.
Bernhard Bohnenberger, President, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas; Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, Vice President & Environmental Chair — Thai Hotels Association and Executive Vice President — Sukosol Hotels; Wilaiporn Pitimanaaree, Senior Vice President, Central Pattana Public Company; Anthony Lark, President, Phuket Hotels Association and Managing Director, Trisara.
“Plastic reduction has been at the core of our company sustainability efforts for over a decade,” said Six Senses Hotels Resorts and Spas President Bernhard Bohnenberger.
“The industry is finally waking up to this issue, but we need coordination and action to make tangible change and see results. This is what we hope PHIST will go a long way to achieving.”
Supported by the Ministry of Sports and Tourism, PHIST is the largest hospitality event dedicated to sustainability in Asia, where over 550 delegates from countries including Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore and Hong Kong gathered at the JW Marriott Mai Khao in Phuket to debate key issues.
A Green Groove area added an extra dynamic to the event as regional suppliers headlined an innovative exhibition of Asia’s cutting edge producers and inventors of sustainable products for the hospitality and tourism industries.
Environmental and sustainability storylines have been global press leads for the past six months, many of which have focused on islands in Asia. Earlier in the year, Thailand’s booming industry made a stand with the closure of iconic tourism attractions such as Maya Bay in Phi Phi Island and the closure of Boracay in the Philippines. Both were shut to allow for environmental regeneration.
With the 10 Bali’s campaign in Indonesia – an island focused tourism strategy that looks to leverage the expansive archipelago – and the emerging marine tourism industries in Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia – the issues of sustainable tourism in Asia’s islands has shot to the top of the regional agenda.
“We need to fight for Phuket. It is as simple as that. And we can’t do it alone. We need to do it together,” said Phuket Hotel Association President and Managing Director of Trisara, Anthony Lark.
“We have worked to build an inclusive coalition of public and private sector tourism groups who understand the critical need to act and think long term. We hope the Phuket Pledge will be a start and ultimately become a model for us and other islands regionally to come together for the sake of sustainable island tourism in Asia.”
PHIST was opened by the Deputy Governor of Phuket, Khun Prakob Wongmaneerung, and featured experts in their respective fields, focusing on marine and coastal tourism, sustainability, youth education and community tourism. These included Thai Hotels Association Vice President & Environmental Chairperson Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, Central Pattana Senior Vice President Wilaiporn Pitimanaaree, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau Senior Manager Pat Satkhum, Tajara Leisure & Hospitality Group CEO Cyndy Tan Jarabata from the Philippines and Horwath HTL Indonesia Matt Gebbie.
PHIST was co-organised by Phuket Hotels Association, C9 Hotelworks led by Managing Director Bill Barnett and Greenview CEO Eric Ricaurte. Sponsorship and endorsement is from the Ministry of Sports and Tourism, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Thai Hotel Association, Central Phuket, BMW, Blue Tree Phuket, C9 Hotelworks, Greenview, AmCham, QUO and Delivering Asia Communications.
PHIST – Interview with David Barrett, Events Co-ordinator with The Slate, Phuket
Posted by The Thaiger on Monday, September 24, 2018
PHIST – Interview with Eric Ricaurte – Founder and CEO Greenview
Posted by The Thaiger on Monday, September 24, 2018
Pattaya’s hotel performance rebounds as EEC drives positive market sentiment
Domestic tourism growth outshines Mainland China and Russia source business
Thailand’s second largest tourism market, Pattaya has pushed through the glass ceiling from the volatility hangover of the 2014 era, with its hotel sector now showing strong signs of rising stability. According to the latest available data, strong demand from the Thai domestic sector accounted for 38% of hotel guests at Chonburi province accommodation establishments.
Greater Pattaya’s expanding gateway aviation hub U-Tapao International Airport has been a critical stimulator of demand, where passenger arrivals over a three-year period rose at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 79% according to a new report from consulting group C9 Hotelworks.
One key infrastructure investments in the area has the Thai government finalising plans for high-speed rail links between U-Tapao and Bangkok’s two airports, Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang, which is undoubtedly a game changer for the Eastern Seaboard area. New international routes into U-Tapao grew dramatically through the past three years as airlift arrivals increased significantly with a CAGR of 59%.
Translating airlift into hotel metrics, global data provider STR recorded an 8.7% year-on-year spike in key indicator RevPAR at the end of 2017. By mid-2018, market-wide occupancy hit 77.9%. While the current number of accommodation establishments in Chonburi province is 1,046 with 81,607 keys, most of the growth is centered in Greater Pattaya. C9 Hotelworks report shows 11 new hotels in the development pipeline which accounts for 2,645 additional rooms.
Speaking about the incoming supply, C9’s Managing Director Bill Barnett said “there is a substantial influx of branded select service and economy hotels including Holiday Inn Express, OZO, COSI and Citadines which are targeted at not only Mainland China and India but regional Southeast Asian markets.
The impact of this new supply in the short to medium period will take time to absorb and likely create rate issues in the economy and midscale tiers, until such time as the EEC (Eastern Economic Corridor) development becomes more pronounced. Though at the same time, Chonburi province last year racked up more than 16,000,000 hotel guests at accommodation establishments and there is little doubt that Greater Pattaya is moving into a broader tourism platform.”
To download and read C9 Hotelwork’s Pattaya Hotel Market Update 2018 click HERE.
Exports rise nearly 7% in August, the highest this year
Thai exports have gown at 6.68% to US$23.8 billion during the month of August, the highest gain so far this year. The announcement from Ms Pimchanok Wornkhorporn, director of Trade Policy and Strategy Office of the Commerce Ministry.
Exports for the first eight months of this year rose 10.03% and, for the rest of 2018, are expected to grow 8 %.
On the other side of the ledger, imports for August rose 22.8% to US$23.382 billion resulting in a trade deficit valued at US$588 million.
Export values for the first eight months amounted to US$169 billion dollars, an increase of 10.03% compared to an import value of US$166.67 billion dollars – a rise of 15.89% from last year.
Ms Pimchanok said that the trade war declared by the US administration has started to affect some items of exports to the US.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
