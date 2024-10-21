Bangkok gets a taste of Seoul: Korean food fest stirs up a culinary coup

Picture courtesy of CNN

In a culinary coup, South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy teamed up with Kotra to dish out Seoul Food in Bangkok 2024, in the nation’s biggest food extravaganza yet.

This mouth-watering event isn’t just about savouring the flavours, it’s a powerhouse meeting for food bigwigs eager to cook up new business deals, starting with Bangkok before taking the global stage by storm.

With K-pop and K-dramas already rocking Thailand, Jung Won Joon, Kotra Director-General of Exhibitions and Conventions, is banking on Korean cuisine exports skyrocketing.

“Seafood, seaweed, noodles, and spices are our biggest hits in Thailand.”

Given Thailand’s reputation as a K-culture hotspot, Jung reckons this expo’s locale will ripple out to other nations, firing up regional appetites for Korean delights.

Running from Thursday to Sunday, the business-to-business (B2B) showdown saw 92 South Korean exporters showcasing their gourmet goods at the swanky True Icon Hall, Iconsiam. Meanwhile, shopaholics can munch their way through the business-to-consumer (B2C) pop-up event at Sooksiam until November 3, featuring 31 Korean brands tempting buyers with savvy promos.

No stone was left unturned during the B2B blitz, with 300 bigwigs from top-notch distribution networks like Thailand’s CP Group and Central Retail, along with Vietnam’s Lotte, all in attendance. And, the cherry on top, a groundbreaking memorandum of understanding was inked with the Thai Chamber of Commerce, fortifying economic ties and sealing the deal for future culinary collaborations.

Jung trumpeted expectations of over US$300 million in B2B deals and a cheeky US$40,000 in B2C transactions while eyeing a whopping 200,000 visitors hungry for a taste of Korea, reported Bangkok Post.

Though another overseas event isn’t on the menu just yet, a second helping of the Bangkok fair is being cooked up for next year, aiming to lure over 200 Korean exporters into the fold. Watch this space, South Korea’s gastronomic takeover has only just begun.