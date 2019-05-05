Prayut tentatively embraces China’s Belt and Road strategy for Thailand | The Thaiger

Business
Prayut tentatively embraces China’s Belt and Road strategy for Thailand
Thai PM’s appearance at the second Belt and Road Initiative forum in Beijing last weekend suggests the luke-warm relations between China and Thailand persist. Whilst both nations portray a strong willingness to progress in their financial partnerships there is still a gulf between the two country’s preferred outcomes in the deals they are forging.
Last time Beijing snubbed the Thai PM as frustration boiled delays over negotiations to push forward with the high-speed rail line would one day run between China’s south and Singapore – any route was going to have to go through Thailand.
Now, after five years of haggling, there has now been a signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between Thailand, Laos and China. That the forum was able to pull together this important step was significant political and practical progress in the project.
Construction on Thailand’s section of the HSR line has been repeatedly delayed because of disagreements over the terms of a related loan from the Export-Import Bank of China, land rights disagreements and concerns over the project’s commercial viability.
But last Friday Prayuth finally announced he would push forward with construction of Thailand’s section of the railway to meet a 2023 deadline.
It was also an important meeting for Prayut to assure his Chinese counterpart of his government’s status – currently acting in a caretaker mode awaiting the announcement of the March 24 election results – that they were still able to push the project forward. Even if Prayuth isn’t prime minister after the next government is formed, the next Thai government will remain legally bound to abide by the country’s 20-year National Strategy, implemented last October and enshrined in the 2017 constitution.
The success of the 20 Year National Strategy is linked to the Kingdom securing foreign investment for the $45 billion Eastern Economic Corridor development plan, a vital economic fulcrum for future national growth.
Paul Busbarat, lecturer in international relations in the faculty of political science at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University told Nikkei Asian Review that two major Thai infrastructure projects are vital to China’s Belt and Road success in the region.
“The EEC link to the Kra Canal, connecting the Gulf of Thailand to the Andaman Sea, is possible if the Chinese really push it,” he said.
“The grand scheme is the EEC as a hub of industry, from which the Chinese can export through the Kra Canal without going through the Malacca Strait.”
China is also pushing for Chiang Rai in Thailand’s north to be a new Sino-Thai centerpiece for a cross-border SEZ (special economic zone) and logistics hub that would allow the elimination of tariffs on goods from southwest China through the Mekong River region.
Bangkok
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
There are man reasons why Thailand is a favourite location for property buyers from Hong Kong and mainland China – the street food and great weather are just a part of the allure.
Chinese nationals spent a record 40 billion baht (US$1.25 billion) on Thai properties in 2018, according to the Bank of Thailand.
So who is buying Thailand’s condominiums? Chinese, but buyers from the US, Singapore, Taiwan, the UK and Japan were also big spenders on condominiums looking at last year’s stats.
Meanwhile the Russians, up to recently being up big in the Phuket and Pattaya condo markets, has now dwindled due to the weak rouble, according to property analyst Phattarachai Taweewong from Colliers International.
“The rising popularity of Thai properties in China was such that units of condos marketed in the mainland were often sold out before the domestic sales.”
Thailand is experiencing a glut in the property market, Phattarachai said.
About 58,000 new condominium units were developed in the country in 2017, and 66,000 were built last year – compared to the usual 40,000 to 50,000 units developed annually.
Carrie Law, CEO and director of China’s biggest property website, Juwai.com, says that low prices and taxes were important factors that appealed to Chinese buyers in Thailand.
“Both Canada and Australia have declining property markets and new foreign buyer taxes. This helps drive investment away from those countries. Thailand does not impose extra taxes on foreign buyers.”
Carries says that Juwai.com received a record number of inquiries on Thai properties last year, with total sales in Thailand topping its 2018 charts for the first time. Australia and Canada have been pushed down to second and fourth place, respectively.
Foreigners are allowed to own 49 per cent of apartments in any Thai condominium project but are not permitted to own land.
In order to prevent a real estate bubble, the Bank of Thailand tightened lending policies which have made it more difficult for Thai people to buy homes, causing a slowdown in local property sales. But observers say interest from foreign buyers and Chinese investors will sustain the sector for years to come.
Business
Thai property startup FazWaz heads overseas
FazWaz, the Phuket startup that has built a tech-first platform to take on Thailand’s real estate giants, is announcing its overseas expansion today.
The move underscores just how far and fast the company has moved since being founded in 2015 in the small beach town of Kamala in Phuket. While real estate markets go up and down, FazWaz has definitely been in a strong growth boom.
The business offers a clear and easy way for property owners to list, market and sell properties, as well as follow through on the many pieces of complex transactional data that occur before and after a deal is made.
FazWaz through its technology is now generating 9,000+ new buyers for the Thailand market per month, that are more qualified and targeted than any other portal in South East Asia. Its agent network has grown 100% in just the last 6 months and is on track with its strategy to control a leading market share of all residential property sales within Thailand.
According to CEO Brennan Campbell, “FazWaz is continuing to build an end-to-end technology platform that services agents and their clients through every step of the real estate journey. More agents are now moving to join the FazWaz network as we open up the platform this year and are excited to expand internationally in 2019 as well.”
The FazWaz Group has now launched sites across South East Asia but according to the company, Dubai and Vietnam are their next focus points.
FazWaz is trying to disrupt (and improve) the real estate business with ‘tech’ in emerging markets. In addition to the now-established sites like DD Property (Property Guru) and DOT Property (Lifull Connect) that aggregate listings and provide a way to view properties from a range of agencies, there are startups like FazWaz looking to tackle the bigger issue – how to make the market easier to transact and more transparent.
Paul Trayman, the FazWaz COO, says that the property-tech scene in South East Asia is really the ‘David and Goliath’ battle.
“There has been lots of consolidation in the markets to create large conglomerates, snapping up market share but dialling down leadership and innovation. It is now up to companies like us to pave the way towards a 2020 ecosystem, where investment in real estate within emerging markets is a more fluid and trusted process”
If companies like FazWaz manage to improve transparency within Thailand and other markets, then The Thaiger is right behind them. The ride has been interesting to watch, and we are excited to follow their domination on the international scene.
Business
Thai business sector drops 2019 export projections by 1%
The Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade are revising down Thailand’s 2019 export growth projections from 3.1% to 2.1%. They say several unfavorable external factors are contributing to the revised outlook.
Thai PBS reports that Mr. Sanan Aung-ubonkul, vice president of TCC and BoT, says that, in order to maintain the 3.1% growth projection, the value of monthly exports from now on would have to average US$21.5 billion.
He says even though the amount of exports so far this year is huge, the average prices were not as good as last year. But he expects that exports will pick up in the second half of 2019.
Mr. Sanan said export growth in products from the agricultural sector was expected to increase 1.6% this year, citing the export projections for the following farm products:
- 9.5 million tonnes of rice exports (compared to last year’s 11 million tonnes)
- 5% growth for para rubber exports
- Reduction of 10% in tapioca exports
- 5% growth of food exports
- Reduction of 5% to 8% in sugar exports.
The prospects for exports of industrial goods remain healthy. The overall growth projection is 2.3% this year from:
- 1.4% growth for electronic products
- 3% growth for automobile exports
- 1.1% growth for electrical appliances
- 2% growth for plastic pellets
- 3% percent growth for jewelry
- 7% growth for rubber products and car tyres
- 3% growth for garments
On the other hand, Ms. Banchongchit Aungsusing, director-general of International Trade Promotion Department, said that the department maintains its export growth projection at 8%, adding that export value from now on must average US$23 billion per month.
