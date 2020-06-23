PM urges Thai industry representatives to adjust to “new normal”

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging Thai business representatives to accept and adapt to the new way of doing things in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis. He was speaking during a meeting with the Federation of Thai Industries, where he called for the private and civil sectors to work with the government to get the economy going again.
In talks with FTI President Supant Mongkolsuthree, the PM says the government continues to balance long term economic recovery with dealing with the Covid-19 situation, and that to be successful in meeting these challenges, full cooperation is needed between businesses, the government and the public. The PM says transparency is now key as the country’s economy is restarted.
The PM points out that his administration has put several measures in place to help Thai businesses, including cutting electricity charges by 5%, reducing their social security contributions to 1%, and providing assistance with obtaining bank loans and state funding. The government has also asked the Bank of Thailand to provide struggling small and medium-sized businesses with soft loans to help tide them over.
Mr. Supant says he recognises the help provided by the government and commends the current administration on how it has dealt with the Covid crisis. Thailand’s handling of the situation has been lauded in a number of international media outlets, with the FTI president saying he feels confident the country will once again be viewed as a favourable option both for investment and tourism.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
เมื่อพูดถึงเทรนด์การดื่มกาแฟในช่วง 5 ปีที่ผ่านมา กาแฟดำได้กลายเป็นทางเลือกใหม่ของใครหลายคน เพราะนอกจากให้ประโยชน์ด้านสุขภาพ คอกาแฟยังได้รื่นรมย์กับกลิ่นหอมและรสชาติเข้มข้นของเมล็ดกาแฟที่เลือกนำมาชงอีกด้วย โดยกาแฟดำสามารถนำไปปรุงแต่งได้หลากหลายเมนู ไม่ว่าจะนำไปสกัดเย็น เพื่อทำเป็นกาแฟโคลด์บูรว์สุดฮิต และเพิ่มส่วนผสมอย่างน้ำผลไม้ มิ้นต์ หรือมะนาวเพื่อความสดชื่น หรืออาจนำไปทำเป็นโฟลตเพื่อเติมความหวานอย่างลงตัวสำหรับช่วงบ่ายก็อร่อยไม่แพ้กัน สตาร์บัคส์ คอฟฟี่…
ดาบิด เด เคอา นายทวารจอมเซฟของ ปีศาจแดง แมนเชสเตอร์ ยูไนเต็ด ได้ออกมาส่งกำลังใจให้ แบร์นด์ เลโน่ นายประตูของ ปืนใหญ่ อาร์เซน่อล ที่มีอาการบาดเจ็บจากเกมล่าสุดกับ ไบรท์ตัน…
นับจากนี้ไป คนไทยจำเป็นต้องปรับตัวและเรียนรู้การใช้วิถีชีวิตใหม่ โดยยังควรต้องรักษามาตรฐานและให้ความสำคัญในการดูแลสุขภาพทั้งของตนเองและคนใกล้ตัวให้แข็งแรงอยู่เสมอ ซึ่งนวัตกรรมทางเทคโนโลยีในปัจจุบันได้รับการพัฒนาเพื่อช่วยส่งเสริมสุขภาพ โดยเทคโนโลยีที่พัฒนาอย่างใส่ใจโดยแอลจียังเป็นอีกวิถีหนึ่งที่ช่วยสร้างมาตรฐานใหม่ให้กับการใช้ชีวิตในบ้าน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นความสามารถในการเชื่อมต่อสื่อสารกันเองของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าต่างๆ ผ่านอุปกรณ์สมาร์ทโฮมในที่เดียว ซึ่งนอกจากจะเพิ่มความคล่องตัวของกิจวัตรประจำวัน ยังเพิ่มความปลอดภัยด้านสุขภาพอนามัย ช่วยลดการสัมผัสสิ่งของต่างๆ ที่อาจปนเปื้อนหรือเป็นแหล่งสะสมเชื้อโรคโดยที่เราไม่รู้ตัว รวมถึงความสามารถในการเรียนรู้เชิงลึกเสมือนสมองมนุษย์ของเทคโนโลยี LG ThinQ AI…
ลิลลี่ ได้หมดถ้าสดชื่น โต้ชาวเน็ต หลังถูกด่ารวยไม่จริง ถือเป็นอีกคนหนึ่งที่ได้รับความนิยม และเป็นขวัญใจแฟนๆ สำหรับ ลิลลี่ ได้หมดถ้าสดชื่น หรือ นารีนาท เชื้อแหลม เจ้าของเพลงฮิต เลิกคุยทั้งอำเภอเพื่อเธอคนเดียว ซึ่งเธอออายุเพียง 15 ปีเท่านั้น…
เพื่ออำนวยความสะดวกให้แก่ผู้ใช้งานในไทยกับการปรับตัวการใช้ชีวิตสู่ภาวะวิถีใหม่ กับการผสานเทคโนโลยีเพื่อช่วยดูแลรักษาสุขภาพให้แข็งแรง และช่วยให้การใช้ชีวิตดียิ่งขึ้น บริษัท แอลจี อีเลคทรอนิคส์ (ประเทศไทย) จำกัด ส่งโปรโมชั่นกลางปีด้วยส่วนลดสูงสุดถึง40 เปอร์เซ็นต์ สำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้าน* ภายใต้แนวคิด “Smart New Normal with LG ThinQ™” ยกระดับประสบการณ์การใช้ชีวิตให้ปลอดภัยและสะดวกสบายด้วยผลิตภัณฑ์สมาร์ทโฮมที่โดดเด่นด้วยนวัตกรรมเสริมสร้างสุขภาพที่ดีให้กับสมาชิกทุกคนในครอบครัว…
พรีเมียร์ลีก ยังคงมีการให้ตรวจหาเชื้อไวรัสโควิด-19 อยู่เสมอ โดยล่าสุดเกิดขึ้นระหว่างวันพุธ-อาทิตย์ที่ผ่านมา ซึ่งถือเป็นการตรวจสอบครั้งแรกตั้งแต่ที่ศึก พรีเมียร์ลีก กลับมาลงสนามอีกครั้งเ จากสัปดาห์ก่อน ซึ่งล่าสุดนั้นทางด้าน พรีเมียร์ลีก ได้ออกมาแถลงว่า ผลจากการตรวจ วันพุธที่ 17 มิถุนายน…
View Comments
The New Normal >> Prayut will accept and confirm to the tyranny which the series of false flags have introduced. Watch Thailand's economy and welfare sink to levels unprecedented. Recession coming. No tourist ibn his right mind will come to Thailand's obscene new Normal>> wear your Hijab. keep away from people, they are all diseased, do not stand there. do not sit here. Medical authorities around the World are subject to the Drug Company psychopaths and nobody in Thailand has brain which can see it. Paul Scott New Zealand >> out of here as soon as I can