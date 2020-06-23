image
Connect with us

Hot News

Thai doctor pours cold water on suggestion ‘bitter cucumber’ cures cancer

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Thai doctor pours cold water on suggestion &#8216;bitter cucumber&#8217; cures cancer | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Lothar Bodingbauer on Unsplash
    • follow us in feedly

No, the popular bitter cucumber is not a cure for cancer, nor is any other vegetable, according to Thailand’s Department of Medical Services. Dr. Somsak Akksilp has dismissed the suggestion that bitter cucumber can cure cancerous tumours and cysts, pointing out that currently, only 3 therapies have proven effectiveness in treating cancer: surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.

A report in Nation Thailand says the doctor agrees that bitter cucumber does contain a high level of antioxidants, which are thought to be beneficial in preventing cancer developing. It’s understood they do this by protecting cells from dangerous free radicals, the damaging molecules that cause cancer.

“However, this does not mean foods high in antioxidants are a cure for cancer in themselves.”

“Bitter cucumber, while being high in antioxidants that could prevent cancer, has no effect on cancer itself and therefore cannot be used to treat cancer patients. There is also no conclusive proof that the vegetable is effective in treating tumours or cysts.”

“Also, do not believe the rumour that drinking boiled water from bitter cucumber can cure cancer, as using unconfirmed treatments may adversely affect the success chance of modern treatment.”

Dr. Jinda Rojanamethin from the National Cancer Institute adds that while vegetables are known to be very beneficial for health, cancer patients should avoid consuming any one particular food group to excess, particularly while undergoing treatment.

Thai doctor pours cold water on suggestion 'bitter cucumber' cures cancer | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Police arrest 5 allegedly involved in loan shark app

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Police arrest 5 allegedly involved in loan shark app | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Line Today

Police have arrested 5 people who allegedly ran a loan shark business in Pattaya. The smart phone app “True Cash Pro” illegally gave out loans whilst imposing excessive interest rates. Authorities say the business had around 10,000 borrowers and over 100 million baht in circulation.

Police started investigating the online scam after receiving complaints about the company demanding people pay high interest rates. Some reported that they were harassed and threatened on the phone to pay interest rates of 22 – 28%.

The 5 people arrested were all Chinese nationals. Police also confiscated 11 notebooks, 11 desktop computers and 35 mobile phones. A Bangkok collection agency is also being charged for allegedly being involved in the operation, collecting repayments from from around 5,000 of the app’s customers and charging 580 baht per person.

Police also seized 31 accounts at 6 different banks associated with both of the companies, with deposits adding up to 22 million baht.

SOURCES:Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand | Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand’s eastern economic zone lobbies for increase in foreign business visitors

Maya Taylor

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Thailand&#8217;s eastern economic zone lobbies for increase in foreign business visitors | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Hunters Race on Unsplash

Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor is pushing for more foreign business people to be allowed to enter Thailand when the country reopens for international visitors. No date has yet been confirmed for this. The EEC is a special economic region consisting of the eastern provinces of Chonburi, Chachoengsao, and Rayong, with the purpose of developing these provinces into an important ASEAN economic zone.

The EEC is lobbying the government’s Covid-19 task force to allow more foreign businesspeople to visit the eastern provinces, on condition they fulfill strict criteria for entry into Thailand. These include being tested for Covid-19, both in their home country and on arrival in the Kingdom, holding medical insurance that covers treatment for Covid-19, and undergoing 14 days’ quarantine at designated spots within the EEC area.

The request comes after the government’s announcement that it plans to allow 7 different groups of foreigners into the country once international flights resume.

The EEC is also in talks about a further relaxion of Covid restrictions to grant access to the eastern economic zone to potential investors. A report in Nation Thailand today says business representatives from various Asian countries are asking Thailand to ease some of the criteria and grant entry to their citizens for business-related visits.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Hua Hin

Provincial employee arrested for allegedly stealing millions in government funds

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Provincial employee arrested for allegedly stealing millions in government funds | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

A woman allegedly stole 33 million baht in government funds over the course of a year, using some of it support her gambling addiction. 28 year old Kanitha Hoythong, who worked in the finance and accounting section of the Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial offices, was arrested on charges of misappropriation and forging government documents.

Hoythong allegedly forged signatures of authorised personnel and transferred money allocated for drought relief to a relative’s account, posing it as collateral for contractors working on various projects. Thai media says there were also remaining funds in an insurance contract account with a contractor, and Hoythong allegedly transferred those funds.

An internal investigation found that she had been stealing money since June 2019 and somehow it went unnoticed. Local media says the Prachuap Khiri Khan governor is still confused to how the woman was able to access the province’s account.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending