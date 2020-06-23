Thai doctor pours cold water on suggestion ‘bitter cucumber’ cures cancer

No, the popular bitter cucumber is not a cure for cancer, nor is any other vegetable, according to Thailand’s Department of Medical Services. Dr. Somsak Akksilp has dismissed the suggestion that bitter cucumber can cure cancerous tumours and cysts, pointing out that currently, only 3 therapies have proven effectiveness in treating cancer: surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.

A report in Nation Thailand says the doctor agrees that bitter cucumber does contain a high level of antioxidants, which are thought to be beneficial in preventing cancer developing. It’s understood they do this by protecting cells from dangerous free radicals, the damaging molecules that cause cancer.

“However, this does not mean foods high in antioxidants are a cure for cancer in themselves.”

“Bitter cucumber, while being high in antioxidants that could prevent cancer, has no effect on cancer itself and therefore cannot be used to treat cancer patients. There is also no conclusive proof that the vegetable is effective in treating tumours or cysts.”

“Also, do not believe the rumour that drinking boiled water from bitter cucumber can cure cancer, as using unconfirmed treatments may adversely affect the success chance of modern treatment.”

Dr. Jinda Rojanamethin from the National Cancer Institute adds that while vegetables are known to be very beneficial for health, cancer patients should avoid consuming any one particular food group to excess, particularly while undergoing treatment.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand