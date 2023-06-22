Smart moves by KTO set to boost Korean tourists in Thailand by one million

Photo Courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is on a mission to lure travellers with cutting-edge smart tourism offerings, boosting the number of Korean visitors to Thailand to an impressive one million during the upcoming third quarter. As this thriving alliance between the two countries takes shape, Korean tourism is set to soar to new heights.

Tanes Petsuwan, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) deputy governor for Asia and the South Pacific, said the Korean market’s resurgence is positive, with Thailand receiving approximately 4,000-5,000 daily arrivals from Korea over the past two months. This places Korea among the top five countries for visitor arrivals. As of June 18, the total number of Korean visitors stood at 712,492, ranking fourth with 11.8 million tourists overall. Russia topped the list, followed by China and Malaysia.

Petsuwan explained that urban sightseeing, retreats, and golf courses make Thailand popular among Korean travellers, unlike other Asian markets such as China, where shopping is the preferred activity. Additionally, 85% of flights connecting Thailand and Korea have resumed, linking major cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai to Seoul and Busan, boosting Korean tourism in Thailand.

Petsuwan remarked that more charter flights would be added during the high season, and average airfares are expected to become cheaper than in the early stages of recovery. Affordable flights may encourage an increase in tourists planning trips to Thailand, influencing Korean tourism growth.

Although the South Korean economy is predicted to shrink this year, Petsuwan believes Korean tourism will remain strong as many tourists will still wish to travel. Furthermore, Thailand’s appeal lies in its affordable products, convenient services, and proximity, offering numerous airlines for travellers compared to visiting Europe.

Korean tourism benefits from a special campaign launched by Thailand and South Korea this year to promote tourism between the two countries, emphasising each other’s soft power and recognising the necessity for two-way cooperation to foster strong growth in the tourism industry, reported Bangkok Post.

Adith Chairattananon, the Association of Thai Travel Agents (Atta) honorary secretary-general, said the association had been invited by the KTO to explore new attractions and learn about Korea’s new innovative tourism products. These products include a platform allowing foreign visitors to search for Korean tourism information, purchase products and services online, and experience virtual and augmented reality tours.

Regarding outbound Thai tourists to South Korea, Chairattananon stated that the obligation to register on the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA) online system somewhat hinders Thais from visiting the country. The K-ETA system aims to prevent individuals from illegally seeking employment in Korea.