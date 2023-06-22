What to do in Bangkok this weekend (23-25 June)

PHOTO: Instagram/Hiddenwoods.bkk

Enjoy the weekend with a refreshing break. Indulge in a plethora of activities in Bangkok that will relax your mind and create lasting memories. This list includes exciting adventures, self-care, and memorable moments for a revitalising experience.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 23 – 25)

Celebration of Love

Join the “Celebration of Love” concert by RCB Music, the big finale of Pride Month’s activities! With energising beats from pop royalty including Jennifer Kim, Waii, Marsha, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish, embrace diversity and support the world’s queer community. Celebrate love in all its forms by dancing the night away this last weekend in June!

Entrance fee: Free

Date: June 24

Time: 16:00 – 18:00

Location: First floor, RCB Artery, River City Bangkok

Google maps: River City Bangkok

Strength Exercise

View a moving art display that explores the darker sides of humanity and is influenced by the artist’s most recent experiences during the pandemic. The exhibition “Strength Exercise,” created by Michela Sena, displays the artist’s efforts to develop resilience and get over feelings of self-doubt, fear, and distress. This fascinating exhibition features strong, thought-provoking artwork that celebrates newfound peace, happiness, determination, and freedom.

Entrance fee: Free

Date: Now – July 9

Opening times: 11:00 – 19:00 (Closed on Mondays)

Location: Tang Contemporary Art Bangkok, River City

Google maps: River City Bangkok

Playsquare Laser Tag

Enter a thrilling 600 square metre laser tag arena that has been expertly created to resemble a cosmic war zone. Immerse yourself in a real space journey with six towering floors of Australian cutting-edge technology. As you manoeuvre through the exciting battle scape, grab your laser gun, put on your glowing armour, and unleash your interstellar warrior.

Entrance fee: Starting at 600 baht

Opening times: Monday – Friday 11:00 – 20:00 / Saturday – Sunday 10:30 – 20:00

Location: Second floor, Central World

Google maps: centralwOrld

Saxophone Pub & Restaurant

Discover the iconic Saxophone Pub & Restaurant, a fascinating music establishment with a 30-year history which continues to captivate music enthusiasts. Enjoy live performances that cater to a variety of tastes, including Jazz, Blues, Reggae, and worldwide Pop. The pub has two floors, each of which offers a distinctive experience. You may get close to the stage and enjoy the music at intimate table seating on the lower floor. A floating platform on the upper floor offers a vantage point from which to take in the live music. To complete the experience, Saxophone Pub also offers a tempting assortment of food and drinks.

Opening times: 18:00 – 02:00

Location: Phaya Thai

Google maps: Saxophone Pub & Restaurant

Hiddenwoods Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hiddenwoods (@hiddenwoods.bkk)

Escape to Hiddenwoods Cafe, a tranquil café that offers relief from Bangkok’s hectic environment and dusty, smoky air. Located in serene Bang Krachao, visitors can drive and park nearby or take a little boat trip, then enjoy a lovely 200-meter nature stroll. Enjoy the natural settings, take in the river wind, and indulge in home-cooked meals crafted with high-quality ingredients. At this serene location, enjoy a reviving and delicious retreat.

Opening times: 10:30 – 18:00 (Closed on Mondays)

Location: Samut Prakan

Google maps: Hiddenwoods Cafe / e-scooter rental shop

And there you go! Have a fantastic weekend!

