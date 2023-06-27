‘Boggle Boggle’, Korean noodle pop-up store debuts in Thailand with K-drama experience

Photo Courtesy of Bangkok Post

In a move influenced by the continued fascination with K-pop culture among Thai enthusiasts, ‘Boggle Boggle’, a Korean noodle pop-up store reminiscent of the famed late-night food spots or vintage red tents frequently portrayed in South Korean TV dramas, has made its recent debut in Thailand.

Hosting its grand opening on June 24, Boggle Boggle occupies a space on the third floor of Siam Discovery, catering to the young Thai masses who are deeply invested in K-culture.

During an official visit to Thailand on the preceding day, Tae Yong Kim, Senior Executive Vice-President – Domestic Business at Innocean, the global marketing communication branch of Hyundai Motor Group, unveiled Innocean’s collaboration with Thai retail giant, Siam Piwat Co., who run Siam Centre, Siam Discovery, and Iconsiam, to inaugurate the very first Boggle Boggle outlet in Thailand.

Kim remarked that this decision was motivated by Bangkok’s worldwide acclaim as a premier tourist hotspot and the Thai population’s deep-seated love for various elements of K-culture, from food, drink, and fashion, to beauty, music, entertainment, and television shows.

Boggle Boggle’s 342-square metre store, located on Siam Discovery’s third level, boasts traditional Korean décors that add to the immersive experience. The establishment features a diverse roundup of the top four Korean “Ramyun” brands, namely Samyang, Ottogi, Nongshim, and Paldo, giving patrons a pick from 20 different toppings.

Beyond just ramen noodles, they also serve up other Korean favourites like “Bibigo” dumplings and kimchi, certain menu items having been specially curated by its chef to resonate with Thai palates.

The store also houses a merchandise retail section, along with an AI booth by Line Webtoon, providing its diners with an interactive experience.

In addition to the strategic alliance between Innocean and Siam Piwat, Kim revealed that key collaborators such as We Cook and Sukishi have played a significant role. Their unique contributions not only amplified the project’s reach within the Thai demographic but also presented the familiar Ramyun cuisine as a token of unity, forging bonds and ushering K-culture into Thailand, reported Bangkok Post.

As explained by Kim, Boggle Boggle’s foundational ethos is drawn from those widely popular night-time street food diners or the red tents that are an intrinsic part of Korean TV dramas. These sites have turned into iconic landmarks that tourists flock to for a unique culinary experience, an ambience that the Korean noodle pop-up store seeks to recreate.

Customers can savour the noodle dishes in a cosy dining area or a cook-it-yourself section, according to Kim.

“Should the first Boggle Boggle pop-up store garner a positive response from Thai diners, we are open to venturing into new pop-up stores elsewhere in the country. Alongside ramen, we are also contemplating other initiatives inspired by K-food, K-beauty and K-content,” Kim concluded.