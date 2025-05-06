Thai celeb couple slams breast pump ad misuse

Unauthorised promo sparks outrage as stars demand justice over image misuse at family fair

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of Daily News

A Thai celebrity power couple has taken legal action after discovering their faces plastered on breast pump ads, without permission.

The drama unfolded yesterday afternoon, May 5, when the stars and their lawyer stormed into Thong Lo Police Station to file a complaint against a well-known baby brand accused of hijacking their images to peddle discount coupons at a children’s event.

The couple, Piyawadee Maleenont and Mawin Taweepol, discovered that their photos, taken during a visit to a booth at the Baby & Kids Best Buy event, had been altered and used for promotional purposes.

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the images had been distributed to various pages, including Mother Loves Child, Pregnancy Team, and Sutira Eua-Pairoj, by a company associated with the event.

The images had been circulating since mid-April, causing distress to the couple as Piyawadee had already committed to promoting a different brand, Brusta, and could not endorse another.

Mawin expressed that the use of their images by a breast pump brand without consent implied a breach of contract with the brand they officially represented.

The images were used to promote the brand’s booth, despite having been initially taken with the understanding they would remain for personal use only. The couple became aware of the situation on May 3, but the images had been used before this date.

The lawyer, Dr Monchai, stated that he was tasked with assisting the couple in filing a criminal complaint. The investigation is ongoing, and the specific charges, whether under the Computer Crime Act or defamation, are yet to be determined, reported KhaoSod.

The lawyer confirmed that all relevant details have been provided to the investigating officers.

In similar news, a Thai man reportedly jumped from the third floor of a Bangkok police station after being accused of deceiving a well-known actress into marriage and using high-profile names, including politicians and members of the royal family, to swindle her out of money.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

