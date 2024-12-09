Hong Kong hotel bills pile up: Tourism takes a hit amid dollar drama

Photo of Bob Scott Bob ScottPublished: 14:18, 09 December 2024| Updated: 14:18, 09 December 2024
397 3 minutes read
Hong Kong hotel bills pile up: Tourism takes a hit amid dollar drama
Picture courtesy of The Peninsula Hotels

As Hong Kong’s hospitality sector braces for the new year, a perfect storm of challenges threatens to sour the city’s tourist appeal. With a new lodging tax set to dent visitors’ wallets and geopolitical tensions on the rise, thanks to Donald Trump’s upcoming presidency, the city’s once-thriving tourist industry could face an uphill battle.

From January, a 3% hotel guest tax hits just as Trump’s tenure promises turbulence in US-China trade and tourism relations. Hong Kong’s reliance on Chinese tourists is yielding fewer returns, with mainland visitors tightening their purse strings amid an economic lull post-Covid-19.

Advertisements

Their dwindling stays, coupled with a weak national currency, have sent alarm bells ringing, said William Cheng, Shun Ho Group Chairman.

“External factors are definitely worrying, such as the weakening Chinese currency, the strong Hong Kong dollar, the Trump trade wars and tariff threats. Operating costs are equally worrying and will make the hotel industry suffer.”

Related news

Shun Ho Group, managing seven hotels and 3,000 rooms, including the Best Western in Causeway Bay and Ramada Hong Kong Harbour View, are feeling the squeeze. Hong Kong’s charm is slipping, down to 21st in Euromonitor International’s tourist destination ranking, overtaken by regional rivals like Singapore, now sitting pretty in the top 10, said Vishnu Vardhan, research manager at Euromonitor.

“Hong Kong has performed comparatively lower on the tourism performance pillar which has impacted the overall city ranking in 2024. China accounts for close to 70% of inbound travellers to Hong Kong and the struggling Chinese economy has further added to the woes.”

Restaurant closures

Advertisements

Despite a 37% leap to 36.7 million visitors from January to October, numbers hover at just 70% of 2018 figures. The retail landscape’s gloomy vibe, plagued by store and restaurant closures, isn’t helping matters either, said Cheng.

“The mainland Chinese spending power is noticeably weaker this year. With the convenience of high-speed trains, they do not book early but choose to book the cheapest hotel at the last minute, causing a price war among hotels and significantly reducing revenue.”

Mainland tourists comprised over three-quarters of arrivals, yet their spending has slumped by 12% from 2023 levels. Long-haul visitors spent more, between HK$6,100 and HK$10,500 per person, but their increase isn’t enough to reignite the tourism flame.

Hotel occupancy averaged 84% for the first ten months, lower compared to 91% in 2018, while average room rates dipped 10-15% from last year, said Shaman Chellaram, senior director at Colliers.

“Challenges are likely to persist in terms of labour shortages and reduced non-room revenue, although there has been a recent pick-up in the latter for some hotels.”

Despite the headwinds, Shun Ho Group boasts a 95% occupancy rate, though profits are hit by rising costs, added Cheng.

“Filling up hotel rooms was taxing during low seasons and even tougher during peak seasons at normal rates.”

As new contenders like the five-star Hopewell Hotel in Wan Chai gear up to open, Hong Kong’s hospitality landscape braces for a fresh wave amidst challenging currents, said Chellaram of Colliers

“The opening of new hotels such as the Dorsett Kai Tak, Hopewell Hotel and potentially The Kimpton will bring a new wave of supply to different areas of Hong Kong, providing new experiences to incoming visitors.”

What Other Media Are Saying
  • South China Morning Post highlights concerns for Hong Kong’s hotel industry amid a new lodging tax and geopolitical tensions, predicting further declines in tourism and operational challenges due to external economic factors. (read more)
  • The Diplomat explores Hong Kong’s decline, attributing it to the loss of geopolitical neutrality amid escalating China-US tensions, with significant implications for its freedoms, autonomy, and financial status. (read more)
  • Bangkok Post highlights Hong Kong’s hotel industry facing challenges from a new lodging tax and geopolitical tensions, with diminishing appeal due to reduced mainland Chinese spending and increased competition. (read more)
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why is Hong Kong’s hospitality sector facing significant challenges now?

New taxes, geopolitical tensions, and a weakened Chinese economy are straining the sector.

How might Trump’s presidency impact Hong Kong’s tourism industry?

Potential trade tensions could reduce Chinese tourist numbers and spending.

What if Hong Kong could attract more high-spending international visitors?

It could offset the decline in spending from mainland visitors and bolster the economy.

Why has Hong Kong’s appeal as a tourist destination diminished?

Increased competition, economic challenges, and changing travel patterns contribute to its decline.

How could new hotel openings affect Hong Kong’s hospitality industry?

They may increase competition but also offer diverse experiences to attract visitors.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand aims for 3.4 trillion baht tourism revenue by 2025 Pattaya News

Thailand aims for 3.4 trillion baht tourism revenue by 2025

1 hour ago
Beauty queen scammed out of 4 million baht by cyber criminals Crime News

Beauty queen scammed out of 4 million baht by cyber criminals

1 hour ago
Phuket crackdown: Unlicensed jet skis lead to 10,000 baht fines Crime News

Phuket crackdown: Unlicensed jet skis lead to 10,000 baht fines

2 hours ago
Temperatures rise in Thailand, heavy rain persists in the south Thailand News

Temperatures rise in Thailand, heavy rain persists in the south

2 hours ago
Finnish man falls to death from 11th floor in Pattaya Pattaya News

Finnish man falls to death from 11th floor in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Chon Buri MP&#8217;s father shot at rice porridge shop, suspect sought Crime News

Chon Buri MP’s father shot at rice porridge shop, suspect sought

2 hours ago
Driver hospitalised after pickup hits power pole in Bang Lamung Pattaya News

Driver hospitalised after pickup hits power pole in Bang Lamung

3 hours ago
Elderly Thai man walks 14 days to find missing son Pattaya News

Elderly Thai man walks 14 days to find missing son

3 hours ago
Thai crew&#8217;s fate uncertain as Myanmar delays release decision Thailand News

Thai crew’s fate uncertain as Myanmar delays release decision

3 hours ago
Southern Thailand train services to resume after severe flooding Thailand News

Southern Thailand train services to resume after severe flooding

3 hours ago
Thailand to finalise 400 baht minimum wage proposal on December 12 Thailand News

Thailand to finalise 400 baht minimum wage proposal on December 12

3 hours ago
Five men die in tragic Thai fish tank accident Thailand News

Five men die in tragic Thai fish tank accident

4 hours ago
Thai woman seeks justice after attack by unidentified man in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai woman seeks justice after attack by unidentified man in Bangkok

19 hours ago
Thailand throws &#8216;baht&#8217; at impact study of 10,000-baht handouts Business News

Thailand throws ‘baht’ at impact study of 10,000-baht handouts

19 hours ago
Dirty business: Pattaya car wash scam leaves victims high and dry Crime News

Dirty business: Pattaya car wash scam leaves victims high and dry

19 hours ago
2 Thai boys arrested for shooting girl, mistaking her for an enemy Crime News

2 Thai boys arrested for shooting girl, mistaking her for an enemy

19 hours ago
Trang Airport project abandoned, contractor loses millions South Thailand News

Trang Airport project abandoned, contractor loses millions

20 hours ago
Deadly New Guinea flatworm crawls into Thailand (video) Thailand News

Deadly New Guinea flatworm crawls into Thailand (video)

20 hours ago
Thailand and UK discuss trade, explore FTA possibilities Politics News

Thailand and UK discuss trade, explore FTA possibilities

20 hours ago
Bangkok braces for current affairs as power outages hit home Bangkok News

Bangkok braces for current affairs as power outages hit home

20 hours ago
Grain of truth: Thailand trails Asia in rice yield race Economy News

Grain of truth: Thailand trails Asia in rice yield race

20 hours ago
Window w*nker: Barber&#8217;s indecent exposure leaves wife in a snip Central Thailand News

Window w*nker: Barber’s indecent exposure leaves wife in a snip

21 hours ago
Ex-husband sets Chon Buri home on fire over lost military ID card Crime News

Ex-husband sets Chon Buri home on fire over lost military ID card

21 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s birth rate drops 81% over 74 years, surpasses Japan Thailand News

Thailand’s birth rate drops 81% over 74 years, surpasses Japan

21 hours ago
Gold fever: Price &#8216;baht-tles&#8217; higher with investors eyeing gains Thailand News

Gold fever: Price ‘baht-tles’ higher with investors eyeing gains

21 hours ago
Business NewsThailand NewsTourism NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Temperatures rise in Thailand, heavy rain persists in the south

Temperatures rise in Thailand, heavy rain persists in the south

Published: 11:05, 10 December 2024
Finnish man falls to death from 11th floor in Pattaya

Finnish man falls to death from 11th floor in Pattaya

Published: 10:53, 10 December 2024
Chon Buri MP&#8217;s father shot at rice porridge shop, suspect sought

Chon Buri MP’s father shot at rice porridge shop, suspect sought

Published: 10:41, 10 December 2024
Elderly Thai man walks 14 days to find missing son

Elderly Thai man walks 14 days to find missing son

Published: 10:11, 10 December 2024
Check Also
Close