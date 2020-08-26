GrabFood hungry for more customers | The Thaiger

Business
GrabFood hungry for more customers
The lockdown boosted food delivery sales, but GrabFood is still hungry for more customers. They’ve launched a major marketing campaign called “Feed Your Hunger” with discounts and deals to get more people ordering food through the mobile application.
The campaign goes from now until October 4. They’re offering free delivery service for those in a 3 kilometre radius. Many of the discounts offer 50% off the meal. GrabFood say they hope the deals will double the amount of customers as well as sales. While the food delivery business is growing, it’s been unprofitable and more customers are needed to maintain the business, according to Grab Thailand’s marketing head Chantsuda Thananitayaudom.
“Most of the GrabFood users are 20-39, and we aim to attract office workers and university students to our platform.”
GrabFood tripled their user base during the March lockdown, but the company’s ride service didn’t do too well. Before the pandemic, both Grab’s food delivery service and ride service were about on the same level, according to Chantsuda. The ride service revenue dropped by 90% while food delivery as well as parcel delivery have increased, she says.
At the moment, GrabFood operates in 35 cities in Thailand and has 3 so-called “cloud kitchens” which specialise in preparing food for delivery. The company plans to open 2 to 3 more cloud kitchens. Around 80,000 restaurants are partnered with the delivery service and the company has around 100,000 drivers.
“Grab sees the potential of the food ordering business in Thailand, which continues to grow as the pandemic has changed people’s behaviour to use such services, while mobile internet penetration has reached 80%.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Business
Thailand’s retail and property markets adapt and move online
Tourism, property, retail – 3 sectors of the Thai economy that have taken a huge hit from the impact of lockdowns and border closures. Whilst most of the lockdown provisions are now lifted, the borders remain mostly closed and the economy ‘sluggish’ at best. The first half of 2020 has been one of the most challenging periods that Thailand retail industry has faced, probably ever. CBRE, an international property consultant, reveals that the degree of uncertainty in the second half of 2020 remains high. Retailers and developers alike must be adaptive and boost their e-commerce penetration to survive. Thailand’s Covid-19 […]
Phuket
First phase of Phuket tram system to launch in 2026, costing 35 billion baht
The light rail/tram/train project in Phuket is back in the news and is expected to begin carrying passengers in 2026. The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand says they’re investing approximately 35 billion baht in the first phase. Nation Thailand reports that Phuket deputy governor, Wongsakorn Noonchukhan, has met with MRTA assistant governor, Sarot T Suwan, to discuss the project. Representatives of Phuket residents and businesses were also in attendance to air their views. Phase 1 will link Phuket Airport and the Chalong intersection and covers 42 kilometres, with 21 stations. Phase 2 will cover another 16 kilometres. Fares for […]
Tourism
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
A number of prominent physicians, some advisors to the Ministry of Public Health and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, have posted on social media this weekend that they strongly oppose opening Thailand to tourists in any way, shape or form. Their concerns follow the government’s announcement yesterday of its plan to cautiously reopen the southern resort island of Phuket to a limited number of foreign tourists beginning October 1. The plan is approved in principle, but needs final approval from the CCSA and Ministry of Public Health, which largely comprise doctors. Dr Thira Woratanarat, an advisor to the Ministry […]
Man confesses to serial rape of mentally challenged 14 year old girl
Popular TV co-host forced to quit after insulting students
2 more student protest leaders arrested
Prominent dissidents arrested, bailed again
GrabFood hungry for more customers
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
Thieving Suvarnabhumi cabbie nabbed
16 Burmese arrested for illegally crossing the border
Phayao gunmen kills 3, then himself
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
Thai Hotel Association demands international tourists be allowed to return
Burmese man, motorcyclist injured in Samut Prakan crash – VIDEO
Thai police find 1.6 billion baht worth of drugs hidden in truck
Thai government approves 1 billion baht for development of Covid-19 vaccine
Watana stands by decision not to touch certain chapters in proposed charter re-write
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs
Covid-19 case detected outside state quarantine, first in weeks
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
FoodPanda added to boycott list over protest reporting
Austrian man dies in head-on collision in Phuket
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats4 days ago
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
- Opinion2 days ago
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
- Politics3 days ago
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
- Business3 days ago
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
- Expats2 days ago
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
- Politics2 days ago
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan