Prominent dissidents arrested, bailed again | The Thaiger

A pair of prominent activists, outspoken lawyer Anon Nampa and Panupong “Mike Rayong” Jodnok, have been granted bail after their arrests Monday for sedition in connection with the Free Youth movement’s protest at Thammasat University, north of Bangkok on August 10. Both have been arrested before.

Student activist, Panupong was arrested in the eastern Rayong province while waiting to greet PM Prayut Chan-O’Cha who visited there yesterday. He was nabbed by uniformed and plainclothes officers while holding a sign reading: “What do Rayong people get from land reclamation for over 1,000 rai?”

He was among 5 other activists who faced arrest warrants in connection with the protest, namely Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, Arnon Nampa, Nuttchanon Pairoj, Thanawat Janpaluek, and Sittinon Songsiri. The warrant was approved by the court in Pathum Thani on August 14, accusing him of sedition under Section 116 of the Criminal Code, committing computer crimes, violating the Communicable Disease Act and using a loudspeaker without a permit.

He was transferred and detained overnight at Pathum Thani’s Khlong Luang police station, and a group of 200 police officers from Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi were ordered to take him to the Thanyaburi Court for the hearing of detention request yesterday.

Human rights lawyer Anon Nampa was also arrested around noon while he was visiting Nang Loeng Police Station to hear accusations of sedition for an earlier gathering at Bangkok’s Democracy monument. Both men were previously arrested on August 8 in connection with a pro-democracy protest in Bangkok on July 18 and were released on bail for similar charges.

The pair were taken to the court in the afternoon for the hearing of detention requests. They were ultimately granted unconditional bail around 5pm with no collateral bail bond.

