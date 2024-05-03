GIF expedites Covid-19 payouts amid financial strain

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 15:18, 03 May 2024| Updated: 15:18, 03 May 2024
59 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of RDNE Stock project from pexels.com

The General Insurance Fund (GIF) proposed an expedited payment option for Covid-19 policyholders, where they can avail of an immediate reduced payout rather than wait for a decade for the full claim. This could mean receiving 60 baht now instead of 100 baht in the future, according to Finance Permanent Secretary Lavaron Sangsnit.

Governmental body GIF was formed to safeguard policyholders against insolvencies in the insurance sector, ensuring owed debt payments from insurers whose business licences were revoked. The fund is financed by insurance companies, who contribute 0.5% of their premiums.

GIF’s role has been particularly critical during the pandemic, with 14 insurance companies losing their licences since its establishment in 2008. A significant number of these occurred during the pandemic, with claims soaring under the find-pay-end insurance policies. The fund has had to bear the brunt of these failures, inheriting debts to the tune of 60 billion baht, impacting around 600,000 individuals.

The fund has already settled debts for three firms, including Thai Medical Care Plc, Promise Insurance Co., and Sajja Insurance Plc. It is currently handling repayments for seven companies, including Sampanh Insurance Co., APF International Insurance Co., and Chao Phraya Insurance Plc, among others.

Related news

To date, the GIF has been authorised to settle debts totalling 8.51 billion baht on behalf of affected companies, with around 145,000 individuals receiving their due payments. The fund is also overseeing external audits for four more companies, whose results will determine further debt settlements.

Despite these efforts, the fund’s resources are dwindling, with only a few million baht remaining in its coffers, yet it is responsible for monthly debt payments of approximately 350 to 400 million baht. To mitigate this, the GIF has proposed increasing insurance companies’ contributions from 0.25% to 0.50%.

Furthermore, it has submitted plans to borrow 3 billion baht to the Public Debt Management Office and has also requested government funding, reported Bangkok Post.

Business NewsCovid-19 NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Magical mishap: Parents sue Monk after amulet test injures children

Published: 14:51, 03 May 2024

Thailand’s daily online fraud falls to 110 million baht in April

Published: 14:21, 03 May 2024

Crafty diamond thief nabbed after swindling 2.2 million baht gem

Published: 14:13, 03 May 2024

Bitcoin price falls due to Fed’s interest rate decision

Published: 14:03, 03 May 2024