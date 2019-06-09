Facing headwinds in 2019, Thai economy looks better for 2020 | The Thaiger

Business
Facing headwinds in 2019, Thai economy looks better for 2020
The Thai economy is projected to grow 3.8% in 2019, slightly below last year’s 4.2%. The main reason is slower growth in the global economy. thailand-business-news.com reports that this is likely to lead to a deceleration in Thai exports and tourism, which will impact domestic consumption.
But the report says that foreign direct investment and government stimulus measures could prop up growth next year. The world’s main economies, such as the US, European Union, Japan and China are projected to grow next year.
The International Monetary Fund is projecting that China will see growth of 6.2%, down from 6.6% this year, as the impact of its trade war with the US continues to be felt. The US economy next year will also slow from 2.9% to 2.5% as a result of the trade war and Washington’s difficulty in passing stimulus measures as it no longer enjoys a majority in the lower House.
The report predicts that the Thai economy next year will be affected by these headwinds. The US, China, Japan and the EU are major export markets for Thailand. Exports this year are expected to grow by 8% in US dollar terms, but are tipped to drop to 4-5% next year.
Read the rest of the report at thailand-business-news.com.
Patong businessman blames “State sponsored extortion” for town’s latest tourism woes
Patong’s best known businessmen and local identity Peechawut ‘Prab’ Keesin, son of long-serving Patong Mayor Pian Keesin, has posted claims saying that “state sponsored extortion”, in the form of taxes, is forcing prices up for tourists. His post, along with photos of empty Patong streets, says the charges are forcing businesses out and tourists to leave.
“Patong is now facing economic problems as it is now the low season, as well as the country’s economic situation. Not many tourists are in Patong.”
“At the same time with the new tax calculation the Excise Department are trying to take 11% tax from the income of entertainment operators each month.”
He paints a gloomy picture for the party town which, despite incredible growth over the past two decades, sees its allure fading amongst a maturing Phuket tourism industry and changing customer demographic.
“About 35 percent of the entertainment operators have closed down. Many people are being unemployed.”
Prab says it’s only a matter of time before prices for tourists would rise, that’s on top of the high baht which means that many world currencies are not going as far in Thailand as they used to. Prab says the situation in Patong was already very quiet and this tax would make matters worse.
His main points from the extended editorial (translated)…
- People were running scared.
- Tourists and investors were disappearing.
- New excise is 11% up.
- The local authority have “clearly never been businessmen”.
- The local people are not happy and leaving in droves.
- They don’t want ‘fools’ running the local authorities.
Khun Prab also lays the blame fairly and squarely at the door of several government ministries including the Ministry for Sports and Tourism without providing any specific grievances with the Ministry’s performance.
“We are trying to find a solution to solve all these economic issues in Patong.”
Prab’s Pisona Group (Khun Prab is President of the company) is still a powerhouse in Patong, a town long run more to the rhythm of business-politics, mystery payments and tuk tuk & taxi ‘mafias’, and less by the local municipality and police.
Many governments, officials and police have tried to step into the muddy waters of Patong’s business politics without much success over several decades. The more they’ve tried to ‘fix things up’, the more things have stayed the same.
Patong’s place as Phuket’s leading tourist destination has been overshadowed in the past decade with many more accommodation options and attractions opening up around the island, outside of Patong.
Meanwhile there have been clear efforts in recent years of Patong businesses dragging themselves kicking and screaming into the 21st Century tourism industry. But it may be too little too late.
Some of Khun Prab’s better known business involvements include Hollywood Nightclub in Bangla Road, Paradise Beachclub, Kudo Beach Club and the Patong Bay Hill Resort.
SOURCE: TNews | ThaiVisa | Facebook/Prab Keesin
President of Pisona Group and Patong’s best-known businessman, Peechawut ‘Prab’ Keesin
Final design for Phuket Light Rail wrapped up next week
A final design of light rail (tram) project in Phuket should be concluded by next week as a dispute over how the rail structure will be laid is close to being settled.
Deputy Transport Minister Pailin Chuchottaworn says recent talks have been focussing on the design of tram track construction along some of the densely populated areas from the airport to Phuket Town.
Last week it was revealed that the budget for the public transport project had blown out an additional two billion baht.
He claimed locals are opposed to elevated tracks so the designs have been reviewed to determine how construction at three or four key locations will be handled to have the least impact on existing traffic flow.
Answering one of the most controversial issues related to the construction of the new light rail project Khun Pailin said the main directive is to ensure the number of road lanes does not decline.
“It is possible that trams could share roads with other vehicles. Construction is planned to begin next year and services would start in 2024.”
Read The Thaiger's opinion piece about the proposed light rail project HERE.
Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019
“Diners are increasingly ordering food online platforms, and eating out at restaurants less.”
We’re eating in more and dining out less. But we can still enjoy our favourite restaurant food. Welcome to the latest ‘disrupter’ making inroads to our eating habits.
KResearch (a part of Kasikorn Bank) estimates that the food delivery business in 2019 will amount to 33-35 billion baht, up 14% from last year. Food delivery apps are another example of ‘digital disruption’, and are transforming consumer behaviour as well as the restaurants’ food supply chains.
(Thing Food Panda, LineMan and Grab Food among many other franchises and individual restaurants now offering boutique delivery services.)
It’s estimated that food delivery apps and businesses will account for 8% of Thailand’s total restaurant business in 2019.
The findings show that 63 percent of the respondents to a survey believe that the advent of food ordering apps has changed their food consumption behaviour. Diners are increasingly ordering food online platforms, and eating out at restaurants less.
The burgeoning food delivery and related application business has increased opportunities for players in restaurant supply chains, including small and big restaurants, to generate more income as they can reach out to new groups of customers beyond their regular catchment of regular eaters.
Delivery motorbike riders can also earn extra income by receiving business from online food delivery platforms; the market share of the delivery motorcycle services is estimated at 3.9 billion baht this year.
Restaurant chains are being forced to add channels for receiving food orders from outside customers and offer a wider variety of menu options.
One thing is for sure, you will see more motorbikes zipping around your area delivery all sort of foods to homes around Thailand.
Mmmm, I feel like a pizza!
