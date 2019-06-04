Not everyone is happy with the closure of Thailand’s National Park hot spots | The Thaiger

Environment
Not everyone is happy with the closure of Thailand’s National Park hot spots
Nature happy. Tour operators unhappy. The closure, albeit temporary, of several of Thailand’s favourite marine national parks and coastal sites, is not universally supported. As the country’s tourist growth plateaus, the baht remains strong and hungry tour operators battle for the same tourist dollar, having many of the most popular attractions struck off their tour list is causing pain for their bottomline.
- Maya Bay – closed indefinitely
- Similan and Surin islands in the Andaman Sea – closed for monsoon
- Samae San island – Navy closure with no date for re-opening
Additionally some wet and windy days will be deemed unattractive or unsafe for tour boats to operate making the situation even more difficult and unpredictable. Local tour operators are complaining that random information and closure dates, and reopening dates, put them at a disadvantage as they try and secure bookings at this time.
Speaking to the Bangkok Post, Phuriwat Limthavornrat, president of the Association of Domestic Travel, says that the authorities appear to close down these favourite tour destinations without any thought for the tour businesses and the tourists that are inconvenienced.
“Even though many operators agree with closing marine national parks, they would like authorities to notify them of the duration of the closure and how the places will be restored during the period.”
“The government should inform related tourism organisations in advance, instead of making abrupt announcements.”
While some of the National Park and beach closures may affect tourism, diving operators say the measures have so far had little impact on the diving business, thanks to plenty of beaches and dive spots elsewhere in the country.
Nivach Rungruangkanokkul, owner of DiveDD, said the ban may not affect scuba diving, but snorkelling and skin diving groups normally go into the water near beaches and these activities can damage the ecosystem because of participants’ lack of awareness or if they panic underwater, according to the Bangkok Post.
Environment
Thailand’s Maya Bay settles into an extended period of rest – VIDEO
You can look but you can’t touch. Maya Bay’s beach, closed last year to allow coral restoration and beach recovery, is likely to remain closed to visitors for many years, even up to five.
The famous Koh Phi Phi Ley beach and bay, made famous in the 2000 movie The Beach, needs time for its ecology to fully recover years of tourist abuse, this according to the Phi Phi national park chief Vorapot Lomlim.
“Maya Bay must continue to be closed until nature has fully recovered. We expect it will take four to five years.”
Maya Bay was closed to tourist on June 1 last year. The Bay first became famous as part of the setting for the ‘The Beach’ starring Leonardo Di Caprio. That fame would lead to a surge in tourists and a rapacious local tourist industry that ramped up the numbers of tours to cater for the international popularity.
Maya Bay is located in the Phi Phi islands between Krabi and Phuket.
At its peak Maya Bay, the south’s most popular attraction, was receiving up to 5-6,000 tourists a day. Unwittingly, the tourists were trampling the beach and surrounding areas whilst the boats delivering them to the famous beach were throwing anchors over the side, destroying the natural coral.
Initially the national park chiefs closed off Maya Bay access for a period of three months but it soon became apparent that the fragile bay was going to need a lot longer to recover. Officials reported that up to 50 percent of the Bay’s coral was dead.
In the meantime tourists can do a ‘drive by’ and take photos from outside the Bay. The area is cordoned off and kept under a close watch to protect the famous beach whilst plans continue to develop a sustainable tourist model and infrastructure for a new opening somewhere down the track.
Environment
30 False killer whales sighted of Koh Tao – VIDEO
About 30 of false killer whales sighted off Koh Tao, Surat Thani over the weekend.
The Department of Marine and Coast Resources reported that they were notified from Ban’s Diving tours operator on Koh Tao that that they were on a speedboat with tourists just off the coast of Koh Tao.
About 30 false killer whales were sighted frolicking near the boat. The boat operators say the tourists were very happy.
Happy day 😍🐳 – a big shoal of false killer whales came to visit us this morning at Koh Tao ———————————————-📷 Cr. ANUKInto The Blue מדריך צלילה בקו טאו and Pierre 🤙🏼………#kohtao #whale #falsekillerwhale#bansdivingresort #bansdiving #kohtaoisland #whaleshark #amazingthailand #scubadiving #diving #marinelife #fish #underthesea #amazingkohtao #scubadiver #scubadiverslife #welovekohtao #padi #paditv #visitkohtao #wanderlust #beautifuldestinations #vacation #beach #island #amazingplace #paditravel #wonderful_places #hotel #accommodation@paditravel @paditv @bansdiving_japan @bansprodiving @wannaluk_sukphol @som.travellifestyle
Posted by Ban's Diving Resort (Official Fan Page) on Saturday, June 1, 2019
Environment
Campaign to clear ‘Ghost Nets’ from Mergui Archipelago, Myanmar
A team of experienced divers from around the world have launched a campaign to clear lost and disused fishing nets, known as ghost nets, from the coral reefs in Myanmar’s Mergui Archipelago.
Ghost nets, or ALDFG (abandoned, lost or discarded fishing gear), include fishing nets, lines and traps which are left in the ocean and become entangled in rocks and reefs, ultimately killing fish and other marine life and suffocating coral.
“In 2009, the UN estimated that 640,000 tonnes of ghost gear were littering the world’s oceans,” said Marcelo Guimaraes, a marine biologist working for Awei Pila resort, which hosted the expedition. “Most of the nets are made of nylon and will not biodegrade for the next 600 years. These are the silent killers of our ocean marine life and we must do something about it.”
From May 8–11, the team of nine divers and five surface support crew – from as far afield as Brazil, Sweden, Lithuania and Romania – set out from Awei Pila on the island of Kyun Pila in the heart of the archipelago, which is home to some 800 islands and atolls.
Within four days, the divers recovered, using scissors, some 300 kilograms of ALDFG from the surrounding reefs at depths of up to 25 meters.
The team was led by Anuar Abdullah, the founder of Ocean Quest Global, a Southeast Asia-based organization dedicated to the protection and rehabilitation of coral reefs. “The importance of healthy coral reefs to their surrounding communities cannot be understated,” the group says in its mission statement. “They not only provide them with food and revenue [through fisheries and tourism], but also stave off coastal erosion, thereby safeguarding land property from damage and reducing the risk of population displacement. Coral reefs are important and unique ecosystems that are self-sustaining and provide vital support for marine life.”
The Awei Pila initiative follows closely on the heels of a similar ghost net clearance campaign in the Mergui Archipelago by the Myanmar Ocean Project. Guimaraes says plans are in place for both teams to cooperate in a joint effort to clear more fishing gear from the sea in September or October.
Awei Pila is one of a handful of resorts or hotels in the archipelago, which only in recent years opened to tourism. A member of the Yangon-based Memories Group and partnered with yachting charter firm Burma Boating, Awei Pila’s general manager Steffen Kroehl said that the goal of his resort is to create “minimum impact on a pristine environment.”
Awei Pila is part of the Memories Group, an experience-driven company which owns and operates Memories Travel and several resorts and activities in Myanmar, including hotels, boutique lodges, hot-air balloon adventures, and sailing tours.
