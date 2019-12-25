Dream Group scales back their Asia hotel expansion plans | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Dream Group scales back their Asia hotel expansion plans
New York-based Dream Hotel Group’s plans to expand in Asia have turned into somewhat of a nightmare. The Group has closed its regional office in Bangkok shortly after hiring new executives to push forward with expansion earlier this year. A Pattaya ‘Dream’ has also failed to eventuate this year.
The push in Asia, which kicked off last year with the establishment of a regional office in the Thai capital, was dampened last week with news that the developer of Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa, the Singapore-based investment company Castlewood Group, had gone into liquidation. Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa opened in November 2015 under a franchise agreement with the Dream Hotel Group.
In reporting the news last week, The Thaiger was contacted by the Phuket hotel’s management informing us that the operations at the Cherngtalay-based hotel in Phuket was still in full swing. Indeed the hotel is still accepting bookings next year.
In announcing the opening of the Dream project in Phuket four years ago, Dream Hotel Group was also planning “20 Dream Hotels over the next 10 years.” That ‘dream’ no longer appears to be in the Groups’ plans. A Dream Hotel in Pattaya, scheduled to open this year, didn’t materialise.
The Straits Times, the Singapore daily newspaper, reported last week that Castlewood Group owed creditors, comprising mostly local retail investors, about US$107 million. Disgruntled investors had even lodged a police report speculating that Castlewood Group “might have been a scam”, as reported in The Straits Times.
The original article quoted an investor saying she had stayed at the resort in 2015 on a trip paid for by Castlewood giving her assurance that she had invested in a credible development. She said that she, and her husband, had invested a total of US$210,000. They then received US$16,000 during the first year but no payouts since.
They said the first they heard about any problems with their Castlewood Group investment was when they read The Straits Times article. A number of investors have since contacted The Thaiger with enquires about what was happening with the Phuket-based resort, most of them concerned about ever seeing a return for their investment through Castlewood Group. We’ve referred them to Nexia TS who is the Singapore accounting firm handling the liquidation.
Dream Hotel Group’s chief executive, Jay Stein, says the franchise with Castlewood Group won’t be terminated.
“The hotel continues to operate as it has from its initial opening.”
Phuket Dream Hotel’s management contacted The Thaiger last week asking us to add a quote to our story from them about the viability of the Phuket Dream Hotel.
“The liquidation is for Singapore assets only, NOT Thai assets, the (Phuket) hotel is not being liquidated and operating as normal.”
The Phuket News also reported the next day that the hotel is not affected by Castlewood Group’s liquidation.
“The liquidation is for Castlewood’s Singapore assets only, and not its Thai assets. The hotel is not being liquidated and we are operating as normal,” – GM Chris Adams.
“We have been a strong performer in the Phuket market for the last four years and we will continue to build our business for many years to come.”
Aside from the Dream Hotel Phuket, the only ‘Dream’ branded hotel in Asia is Dream Bangkok in the Asoke district. It’s been running for over a decade (The Thaiger has stayed their twice). There have been plans to upgrade the hotel of about 100 rooms.
“Dream Hotel Group continues to operate the Dream Bangkok and we are still looking at plans for a hotel renovation.”
Whilst turning their attention away from Asia, the Dream Group say they “have a renewed focus on development in North America including the US, Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.”
SOURCE: Skift | The Straits Times
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Shock closure of factory outside Bangkok leaves 1,000 workers unemployed
PHOTO: pcr.co.th
A thousand workers have lost their jobs following the sudden closure of the Pongpara Codan Rubber Company, in Samut Sakhon province, just outside the Thai capital.
Thai PBS World reports that employees discovered they were out of a job when they arrived for work at the automotive parts manufacturing company yesterday morning, only to find it closed.
They say they received no warning beforehand and the first they knew of the development was a notice on the gate, instructing workers to collect their final pay packets by Thursday, adding that anyone unable to do so can have the money transferred directly to their bank account.
A representative from the provincial Labour office met with workers at the factory yesterday, to explain their rights and provide information on filing a complaint of wrongful termination should they wish to do so.
It’s understood the company has been in operation for decades, having just celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Thanathorn’s “flash mob” enjoys widespread support amongst Thais
The public is split over what is now being called the opposition’s “flash mob,” and “Skywalk Rally” organised by the Future Forward Party in central Bangkok on December 14, but supporters slightly outnumber opponents, according to a survey by the National Institute for Development Administration, or NIDA Poll.
The poll was conducted on December 16-17 and included 1,277 Thai adults of various levels of education and occupations across the country.
Nearly half, or 48.6%, of respondents expressed their support for the political rally. Overall, 27.8% said they strongly supported it, saying it was a call for justice and liberty and that they want the new generation to make a change. The remaining 20.8% voiced moderate support, saying people have the right to gather and demonstrate nonviolently.
(Percentages have been rounded up to the nearest .1%)
A slightly smaller 43.7%, opposed the demonstration. Some 15.4% voiced moderate disagreement, saying they are tired of political rallies, while the rest strongly opposed the gathering, believing it was driven by Thanathorn’s self-interest.
The remaining 7.8% of respondents said they weren’t interested.
Other responses to the NIDA pol…
• 30.6% said it is the people’s right to rally peacefully. Another 16.8% said the rally was for the country’s future, while nearly that number, or 15.7% said they are tired of street rallies.
• 14.6% said it was would create renewed division and unrest, while 10.9% said it was a rally against social injustice. 10.3% said it was only intended to protect the Thanathorn and his struggling FFP;
• 4.3% said it showed disrespect for the law and social norms, with 2.8% saying the rally was illegal.
Thanathorn was disqualified as an MP in November for alleged campaign finance violations, and the FFP faces possible dissolution by the Constitutional Court.
Thanathorn has called the accusations “politically motivated.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Senate calls for urgent expansion Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport
PHOTO: Oriental Express
Just days after Thailand set yet another annual record for incoming visitors, a Senate committee is urging the government to speed up the expansion of Suvarnabhumi Airport. The Senate Committee on Transportation, met with Airports of Thailand officials on December 19 and both sides acknowledged the urgent need for the expansion.
After learning of the progress being made and the obstacles facing the project, the committee told the AOT to hasten the decision, since the capacities of both Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports are inadequate and visitor numbers continue to grow.
AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said that the AOT has sent all relevant documents and opinions to the Transport Ministry and the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council for approval.
Nitinai believes a draft could be proposed to the Cabinet as early as January 2020, with construction to begin after approval of the design draft, which is expected to take a year.
MP Rawee Machamadon of the New Palang Dhamma Party said more than 10 organisations and agencies stand in the way of expanding the terminal project, and urged them to reexamine the original master plan. He criticised Nitinai for “putting others under stress” when giving opinions on the project.
Rawee suggested sending the matter to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and requiring related offices to find solutions to what will undoubtedly be the huge cost of the project.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
The baht keeps surging – and other predictions for the Thai economy in 2020
Two Aussies, Nigerian and Thai arrested with a kilogram of crystal meth – VIDEO
Thai government introduces property stimulus package
German busted for 5 day overstay in Pattaya
German dies after fall from condo’s 27th floor
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
Dream Group scales back their Asia hotel expansion plans
A Krabi palm plantation returned as a community forest. Protesters want more.
Plearn Wan ‘retro’ shopping village to close its doors in Hua Hin
Go easy on the antibiotics, warn Thai medical experts
Thai court upholds life sentence for Lao drug kingpin
Plastic microbeads to be banned in cosmetic products
Central Thailand student bully could face attempted murder charge
Worst drought in 40 years means tough times for Thais
Government trying to tame strong baht, but bank says it will remain strong in 2020
French man killed after a motorcycle incident on the cliff-road to Kamala, Phuket
DSI to charge former national park chief over “Billy” murder
The Chinese sneezed and south-east asian tourism caught cold
Chonburi police officer in motorbike accident after suspected epileptic seizure
Where are Thai airbnb customers staying over the holiday period?
Workers at Buriram dog shelter complain of being forced to stay in cages
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
Trending
- Expats2 days ago
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
- Environment3 days ago
On Boxing Day the skies will go dark across Thailand – solar eclipse
- South3 days ago
British diver found dead at cave site in Nakhon Si Thammarat
- Bangkok2 days ago
Senate calls for urgent expansion Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport
- Thailand3 days ago
Sixteen Singaporeans end up in hospital following van crash in central Thailand
- Thailand7 hours ago
Go easy on the antibiotics, warn Thai medical experts
- Crime3 days ago
Man arrested for using Twitter and Thai postal service to sell “ice”
- Crime1 day ago
Thai Ponzi scheme investigations wrap up