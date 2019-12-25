A Krabi palm plantation returned as a community forest. Protesters want more. | The Thaiger

Environment
A Krabi palm plantation returned as a community forest. Protesters want more.
PHOTO: Mekong Eye
A private company’s concession to grow oil palms in Krabi has come to an end. So local authorities have opened it to locals as a “Community forest”. The local Forest Resource Management officials have launched a reclamation project at the site in Ban Thung Preu, Khao Phanom.
The concession to grow oil palms there expired in 2015 and authority started the process of reclaiming the land next to the overlapping Khao Kwang, Khao Yang and Khao Chong Bang Riang forest reserves.
Forest Resource Office 12 director Somchai Nuchananonthep says the site will now be designated a community forest. Members of local communities have been recruited to help manage the new reserve and keep out illegal occupants, as the land is considered viable for reforesting.
The new community forest covers some 221 rai of land. Thailand is currently the world’s third-largest producer of palm oil and most of the palm oil is grown in the southern half of the country.
Krabi has 14 oil palm plantations covering 70,000 rai. In the past decade, three of those had been reclaimed including a 1,500 rai site also in Khao Phanom and another of a 20,000 rai plot in Plai Phraya district.
But that’s not good enough to appease some activists who want all 14 plantations to be returned to local ownership and allocated as farmlands for the “poor people”. The group of some 200 people that protested on Krabi municipality steps this week, point out that the concessions have expired on all 14 sites and the land would be better used for farming, divided among 20,000 low-income people who registered to be allocated some of the disputed land last year.
The group accuses Krabi provincial officials of failing to reclaim the land for the benefit of poor people even as investors continue to earn money from the plantations. The governor, also a police lieutenant-colonel, asked the protesters to take their protest somewhere else, saying City Hall needs to prepare for annual New Year celebrations and a Red Cross fair.
He warned protesters that they faced charges of illegal assembly in a public place. He failed to comment on the ongoing situation with the 14 oil palm plantation concessions and the land’s future use.
SOURCE: Thailand Today
Villages fed up with living with dirty water in Phattalung
PHOTOS: INN News
Imagine living with dirty tap water for four years. In a country like Thailand, in 2019, that’s not intolerable. But if you live in an unfortunate village in Phattalung, that’s the current situation.
Villagers in Tamot District, Phatthalung, southern Thailand, have expressed their complaints after living with dirty tap water for years. The villagers have approached the local government, again, to tackle the urgent issue. They told the media that, originally, they had no tap water for 2 weeks and when it finally started running again the water was dirty and muddy, and has been that way ever since. Villagers say they cannot use the water straight from the tap as it’s useless for washing dishes, clothes and stains everything. Now it’s been years living with the issue but still have to pay expensive water bills.
35 year old Wanida Nilrat is one of the villagers telling the media that 140 families in Mae Kri Sub-district depend on the water from the Kuan Sao Thong Sub-district that still costs them 6 Thai baht per unit.
“Every family has to pay the water bill monthly but the issues have continued for years. Every month the water will stop running from a week to 2 weeks. In cases where there is water, it comes out so muddy that villagers cannot use the water straight from the tap. Locals have to buy drinking water and even tap water for use in daily living.”
Pushed into a response, the sub-district mayor has said that the local government will “look for solutions” after villagers decided to make the news public to the media.
“The Kuan Sao Thong Mayor, Rokneam Nuandam reported that the municipal realises the problem and has always tried to solve the issue.”
Previously the sub-district didn’t have enough tap water supply for the villagers. A budget was set up to build a water tank adding to the existing tank 6 months ago. Filters were also installed.
“The problems still continued so it might be from the rust and dirt in the pipes. The municipal has continued to try and solve the issues but there are limits from the budget.But now that there are complaints from villagers, the local government will try to find some budget to solve the tap water problem.”
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Some big retailers will stop giving out plastic bags on January 1
The Thaiger reminds readers that many major Thai retailers will stop providing plastic bags from January 1 in a campaign to reduce the whopping 13.5 billion plastic bags used in Thailand annually. At least the ban will make a dent in the plastic problem as the government progressively rolls out other bans and programs throughout next year.
Seventy-five members of the Thai Retailers Association, including giants like Central Department Store, Makro and Tesco Lotus, aim to cut single-use plastic bag consumption by 30%.
According to the Department of Pollution Control, 40% or 18 billion plastic bags come from fresh markets annually, while 30%, or 13.5 billion bags, come from local grocery stores.
In Bangkok alone, each person uses an average of eight plastic bags per day, creating around 80 million pieces of plastic waste daily, according to the department. These bags are part of the nearly 2 million tonnes of plastic waste produced each year by Thai consumers.
The Thai government has also said it will ban three types of plastic, namely microbeads, cap seals and oxo-degradable plastics, by the end of the year.
Hoping to drive the country closer to a plastic waste free society, the Thai Retailers Association is introducing its “Every Day Say No to Plastic Bags” campaign, under which all of its members will stop providing such bags through their 24,500 distribution channels.
Officials believe the move will greatly reduce the amount of plastic used in the kingdom, which is rated as one of the worst sources of plastic that ends up in the world’s oceans.
The full list of retailers who will no longer provide plastic bags is below:
1. CP All Plc, 2. Central Department Store Ltd, 3. The Mall Group Ltd, 4. Foodland Supermarket Ltd, 5. Siam Makro Plc, 6. Tesco Lotus Ltd, 7. CRC Thai Watsadu Ltd,8. CRC Sport Ltd 9. Central Food Retail Ltd, 10. Central Marketing Group Ltd, 11. B2S Ltd, 12. Powerbuy Ltd, 13. Robinson Plc,14. Big C Supercenter Plc, 15. Rangsit Plaza Ltd, 16. Bangchak Retail Ltd, 17. Chaisaeng Superstore, 18. Chaisaeng Department Store, 19. K&K Superstore Southern Plc, 20. Jamfah Savemart Ltd, 21. Chumphon Ocean Group Ltd, 22. CJ Express Group Ltd, 23. CPF Trading Ltd, 24. COL Plc, 25. Central Watson Ltd, 26. Central Family Mart Ltd, 27. TMK Kanjanaburi Trading Ltd, 28. Thanapiriya Plc, 29. Boots Retail (Thailand) Ltd, 30. PTT Retail Management Ltd, 31. Mother Marketing Ltd, 32. Wannakij Charoen (2000) Ltd, 33. Watcharawan (2008) Ltd, 34. Saha Lawson Ltd, 35. 108 SHOP, 36. Office Mate Plc, 37. Akeworanant Ltd, 38. FN Factory Outlet Plc, 39. Isetan (Thailand) Ltd, 40. Aeon (Thailand) Ltd, 41. Index Living Mall Plc, 42. Home Products Center Plc, 43. Villa Market JP Ltd, 44. Property Perfect Plc, 45. Imperial Plaza Ltd, 46. Imperial Department Store Ltd, 47. Siam Speciality Ltd, 48. Siam Takashimaya Ltd, 49. Taweekit Supercenter Ltd, 50. Klang Plaza Jomsurang Ltd, 51. Bangkok-Tokyu Department Store Ltd, 52. Ekapab Super Supply Ltd, 53. Ekapab Inter Electric Ltd, 54. UFM Fuji Super Ltd, 55. Dohome Ltd, 56. Bigsong Superstore Ltd, 57. Saengthai Prae Ltd, 58. Sahathai Department Store Ltd, 59. Sahasaengchai Marketing Ltd, 60. SR Super Mart Ltd, 61. Tang Ngee Soon Superstore, 62. Ekapab Home Mart Ltd, 63. Amporn Department Store, 64. Klanglan Limited Partnership, 65. Tantraphan Supermarket (1994) Ltd, 66. Yok Intertrade (Chiang Mai) Ltd, 67. Krabi Benjamin Limited Partnership, 68. SL Wholesale Ltd, 69. Sentosa Ltd, 70. Super Cheap Trading Ltd, 71. Roi Et Hypermart Ltd, 72. Sin 2000 Chaiyaphum Ltd, 73. Kiatsin Wholesale Ltd, 74. Don Quijote Ltd, 75. Central & Matsumoto Kiyoshi Ltd.
Source: AsiaOne.com | The Nation
Whale spotted near Similan Islands – VIDEO
A scuba diving instructor has posted a video of a whale spotted near the Similan islands off the coast of Phang Nga. The whale is thought to be a blue whale species. The post was on his Facebook page called ‘Num Sasita Thippayawat’.
In the post there is also a video of a pod of dolphins swimming alongside the boat he was travelling on. Following the post, Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat, noted marine specialist and advisor to the government, commented that he thinks the whale was a blue whale, which is the largest animal species on earth.
“If so, this is going to be a great news.”
Dr. Thon mentioned that blue whales can be as long as 30 metres and can weigh more than 170 tonnes. He said that the blue whales that are typically found in the Indian Ocean are usually smaller than the blue whales in other areas, which are the breeds that grow up in colder waters.
Blue whales usually eat krill that live 100 metre below the sea surface. A blue whale can dive for 10 minutes and whilst under the water they would reduce their heart rate to only 2 beats per minute. They are usually spotted with few other whales but they don’t tend to stay in a group.
A blue whale has been spotted in Thailand waters only three times in the past decade and all of them were spotted in the Andaman sea. The first blue whale was spotted near Surin Island in 2010, the second time a blue whale washed up on a beach in Trang province and the third time a blue whale was again spotted near Similan Islands in 2017.
Dr. Thon noted that the population of blue whales was in the hundreds of thousand, but they were still being hunted a lot as well. Lately, people around the world are trying to stop the annual hunt so the current population has increased but the exact number still cannot be estimated.
SOURCE: Facebook/Num Sasita Thippayawat
บ้าบอจริงเชียว #in2dive 🐬🐬🐬
Posted by Num Sasita Thippayawat on Saturday, December 21, 2019
เอาเข้าไป เจออะไรกันเยอะแยะ ฝากถามผู้รู้ด้วยครับว่านี่วาฬอะไร ตัวใหญ่มากกกก ไม่กล้าฟันธงว่า Blue Whale 🐳🐳🐳 #in2dive #mvscubanet #checkdive #ครูเมย์ทะเลเดือด #atomicdumdam #เจ้หลวยชวนชิม #ไปคร่าาา
Posted by Num Sasita Thippayawat on Saturday, December 21, 2019
