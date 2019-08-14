Don’t mention the ‘R’ word – world’s biggest economies at risk of recession | The Thaiger

Business
Don’t mention the ‘R’ word – world’s biggest economies at risk of recession
CARTOON: Financial Times
Five big economies are at risk of recession – Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil and the UK. A recession is usually defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction in an economy. Locally Singapore and Hong Kong are teetering on technical recessions, both vital regional business hubs.
The UK economy shrunk in the second quarter, and growth has flat lined in Italy. Germany’s economy, the world’s fourth largest, contracted in the second quarter.
The causes? A lot of economists say there’s a war of confidence in the markets with background noises of the US-China trade war, the Brexit farce, and a perfect storm of a global manufacturing slump and wounded business sentiment.
A global economic shakiness bordering on mild panic.
China’s towering economy is growing at the slowest pace in nearly three decades as the protracted trade war with the US intensifies sending even more shockwaves around the globe.
Now it’s been announced that the US will impose new taxes on Chinese exports in September and December. With the trade imbalance as it is, the US has more weapons to throw at the trade spat. But China’s resolve and deep commitment to spreading it’s economic wings over the last decade – principally its Belt and Road program – will allow it to absorb a lot of the short-term pain.
Chinese businesses are already well into the process of finding other export options (finalisation of RCEP, the largest trade bloc in the world will be wrapped up by the end of the year) and alternatives to US suppliers for specific parts for local manufacturing.
The International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for global growth this year to 3.2% last month, the weakest rate of expansion in a decade. It also downgraded its expectations for 2020 to 3.5%.
More than a third of asset managers surveyed by Bank of America expect a global recession in the next 12 months and the sentiment in bond markets is for contraction in most economies.
With fears of a chaotic Brexit helping to drag down the German and some European economies, the most pain is being felt in the UK, where the economy is shrinking for the first time since 2012. If the UK PM Boris Johnson does what he says – a ‘no deal’ Brexit on October 31 – a recession would be unavoidable.
In Italy, it’s a very local problem of weak productivity, high youth unemployment, huge debt and political turmoil contributing to its sluggish economy. Mexico and the country’s services sector are under pressure causing a loss of investment, and further south in Brazil, the largest economy in Latin America, weak industrial production, rancorous politics and high unemployment are killing off potential for growth.
Locally, the central banks of India and Thailand have slashed interest rates – in Thailand the effort is to curb its strong currency – and more cuts are expected.
The good news, if there is any, is for local expats and Thai importing anything into the country or travelling overseas. The Thai baht one of the few shining lights in the world economy at the moment.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Business
Industry minister says exporters will still need help to work-around strong Thai currency
The strong Thai baht is still a big problem for Thailand’s industries, exports and tourism, key drivers of the Thai economy. The baht’s strength has been partly driven by Thailand’s high current account surplus of US$17 billion this year, attracting investment in the currency as a ‘safe haven’.
Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit says the ministry will continue to support exporters in currency hedging and is discussing measures to promote investment and imports after a meeting with the central bank governor.
Speaking about the high baht valuation Suriya said foreign investors were ‘parking’ the baht in Thai banks and investments.
“The central bank said it has already acted on the baht’s strength, but it needs to be careful in doing so, or Thailand will be seen as a currency manipulator for trade advantage.”
The Thai baht has increased against the US dollar by 5.5% so far this year.
Yesterday Reuters reported that the Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob was still concerned about financial stability after last week’s interest rate cut.
Last week, the Bank of Thailand’s monetary policy committee unexpectedly voted 5-2 to cut the key interest rate by 1 basis-point to 1.50%.
The Thai Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said last Friday that there will be no interference in the central bank’s policies.
Business
Thai land prices appreciate average of 8.3%
Land prices around Thailand have risen by an average of 8.3%, whilst land in the Eastern Economic Corridor have appreciated by more than 10% – the new land appraisals will be implemented for tax collection purposes next year, according to Wilawan Veerakun, deputy director general of the Treasury Department.
The price of parcels of land in Khampaeng Phet province has gone up 200% though no rise has been recorded for the past six years, a statistical anomaly, she said.
The land price appraisal by the Treasury Department is used for tax collection purposes, but they acknowledge that the market price is usually much higher than the department’s evaluation.
29% of land parcels saw a price rise, 70% remained unchanged from the previous appraisal while 1% showed a decrease due to a new method of appraisal that uses digital technology to explore the details of each land parcel feature, she explained.
The most expensive land prices are located in prime areas of Bangkok, eg. where Chidlom Road meets Rama I Road, around Paragon Department Store, and on Ratchadamri road, with each square wah (4 square metres) costing 1 million baht, up from 900,000 baht.
Land prices in the EEC rose more than 10% due to the government’s initiative to boost a new round of investment in Chonburi, Chachoengsao and Rayong.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Thai advertisers deserting Print, but love Cinema and Transit ads
Thai businesses are shunning newspapers and magazines for advertising, but still support cinema advertising and ‘transit’ media.
Newspaper advertising spend dropped nearly 28%. Magazine spending wasn’t far behind dropping nearly 25%, year on year.
Thailand’s advertising spend dropped 0.42% year on year in July to about 9.143 billion baht, according to Nielsen media report. The report says that only cinema, in-store, and transit media showed growth.
Cinema advertising posted the highest growth in advertising spending in July at 55.9% to 979 million baht, up from 628 million baht earned in July last year. Meanwhile, ad spending on in-store media jumped 8.8 % to 99 million baht, up from 91 million baht. Ad spending on transit media (like BTS and MRT stations and trains) also increased slightly by 1.20% to 504 million baht in July this year, up from 498 million baht in 2018.
Newspapers still suffered the biggest slump in ad spending, down 27.7% to 400 million baht from 553 million a year ago. Ad spending on magazines also fell significantly by 24.8% from 101 million baht to 76 million baht.
Ad spending on terrestrial and digital TVs dropped 3.33% in July this year, Cable and satellite TVs also saw a 3.5% drop, radio advertising only dropped 1.44% while outdoor media followed the same trend, dipping a minor 0.34%.
Advertising spending in the first seven months of 2019 continued to fall, going down to 59.861 billion baht from 60.920 billion baht.
SOURCE: The Nation
