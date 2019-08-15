Lanterns grounded in Chiang Mai for Loy Krathong world record attempt | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Lanterns grounded in Chiang Mai for Loy Krathong world record attempt
Enthusiastic enforcement of the TM30 form is one thing. Backing down on modern new public buses in Bangkok is another. But now the Thai government have gone too far!
Officials in Chiang Mai have ordered the cancellation of a major sky lantern event, including a Guinness world record attempt, planned for the Loy Krathong festival in November, caving in to local conservation groups.
The event, which was jointly organised by the Chiang Mai Tourism Industry Council and the Office Huay Toeng Thao reservoir tourism promotion project, was to be held at Huay Toeng Thao in Mae Rim district of Chiang Mai.
More than 20,000 Chinese tourists are expected to join the event and the organisers had hoped to set Guinness world record for the largest number of sky lanterns to be floated in the air at a single event.
The event, however, was slammed by conservation groups, claiming that the release of sky lanterns is not a traditional Lanna custom and they can disrupt air travel, cause fires and result in garbage.
It is reported that Maj-Gen Suebsakul Buarawong, commander of the 33rd Army Circle, has ordered the cancellation of the event and, instead, has ordered the development of army-controlled areas to be tourist attractions as well as recreational spots.
The Thaiger wonders why the 33rd Army Circle is making civic decisions following the return to civilian rule, assuming the flying lanterns were not a military hazard.
A coordinator for the Rak Chiang Mai community network has praised the army’s decision to cancel the aerial display and world record attempt.
Watch how the yearly mass display of lanterns in Chiang Mai inspired a favourite Disney scene from ‘Tangled’.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTCbBi7unkg
Chiang Mai
Mae Hong Son school inundated by flooding in Thailand’s north
The clean up is continuing today at a school for hilltribe children in Mae Hong Son’s Mae Sariang district in far north Thailand was hit by mountain runoff and floodwaters from last week’s heavy rain. The Ban Pho Sor School in Tambon Saohin was inundated by mountain runoff following heavy rains late Friday and into Saturday.
The school provides education for children of poor hilltribe families in the tambon. It teaches 364 students from kindergarten to secondary levels.
The main school building was not damaged but the water inundated teachers’ quarters and the students’ sleeping quarters.
The district chief says 24 sacks of rice and all the dried noodles, destined as meals for the children, were damaged. Cans of fish were also under water and may need to be thrown out as well. 30 chickens, whose eggs were used to cook for students, were drowned along with three pigs. The floods and mudslide also damaged a mushroom greenhouse and the school vegetable garden.
On Sunday, troops from the Mae Hong Son-based 36th Army Development Battalion and officials of the provincial administration used heavy machinery to clear the 60 kilometre long road from downtown Mae Sariang to the Ban Phosor village. The road was blocked by mud and fallen trees in 39 locations along the road. The road was back in operation by Sunday night.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
‘Podul’ batters Phrae as it weakens across northern Thailand
by Kanyasorn Thintip, Nisanart Kangwanwong – The Nation
As former tropical storm “Podul” continued to weaken yesterday as it plodded westward across north -central Thailand, the Sun Men district in the northern province of Phrae was battered yesterday morning, with toppled trees and power poles, and roofs blown off houses.
Provincial governor Pongrat Piromrat called an urgent meeting of all district chiefs to aid residents who were affected. He also warned of the potential of severe weather conditions until Sunday, and to plan an effective evacuation for riverside residents if necessary.
Sung Men’s tambon Nam Cham saw roofs blow off several houses, and trees fall down, pulling down five power poles along with them and resulting in an early morning blackout in Nam Cham and its adjacent tambon Pong Pa Lai. Meanwhile, Ban Phra Luang (Moo 5) in tambon Phra Luang saw a large teak tree fall and block a local road.
Officials at Nakhon Chiang Mai Municipality diverted 30% of about 300,000 cubic metres of water at the old city moat into the Ping River to absorb some of Podul’s rainfall, according to the municipality’s public works division head Wisakha Panyachauy.
Workers were dispatched to dredge drainage pipes and clear away water hyacinths, while official were on an around-the-clock watch for flooding especially of the at-risk roads of Sri Ping Muang, Chang Klan and Suthep (near Ton Payom Market).
SOURCE: The Nation
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Canadian man found dead, with throat cut, in northern Thailand
A 60 year old Canadian man has been found with his throat slashed at a Chiang Mai guesthouse. The man’s body was discovered by the housekeeper, who alerted the police.
The man, who has been named as Kevin Thomas, had been staying at the property in Suthep district for several months. It’s not yet known if the cut to his throat was self-inflicted, but police have found no signs of struggle or of a robbery.
The Canadian’s body has been sent for a postmortem examination and the investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
François Boder
August 15, 2019 at 11:07 am
But the 4 months burning season is Lanna style and is official! They do everything to kill the local business . My prediction for the next 12 months : > 50% less tourists .