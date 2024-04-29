Heatwave havoc: DIT keeps close thermometer on Thai farming

Picture courtesy of LovePik

The sweltering weather conditions currently sweeping across Thailand have prompted the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) to closely monitor their impact on the country’s agricultural and livestock production. Despite the challenging weather and drought, DIT Director-General, Wattanasak Sur-iam, assured that the price of agricultural goods remains stable.

To alleviate the cost of living for consumers and restaurant owners, the DIT has implemented initiatives to source affordably priced vegetables for nationwide distribution. In Bangkok and surrounding metropolitan areas, 10 types of vegetables will be available at wholesale prices, effectively 30% cheaper than retail costs, via Thong Fah (Blue Flag) mobile units.

On a provincial level, at least 1,000 kilogrammes of fresh vegetables will be sold daily at wholesale prices in 10 provinces that have seen fluctuating prices. The selection of designated sales areas, such as city halls, is being aided by provincial commerce officers for easy accessibility.

The provinces include Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Chachoengsao, Ang Thong, Phuket, Narathiwat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Bung Kan, Buriram, and Nakhon Phanom.

Wattanasak acknowledged that the extreme heat has taken a toll on vegetable production, leading to price increases. In areas where vegetable prices have skyrocketed, the DIT will serve as a link between producers and markets to ensure vegetables are sold at more affordable prices.

Rainy season

He noted that this price surge is temporary and is expected to decline with the onset of the rainy season in May, which will boost supply.

Furthermore, DIT is in discussions with the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand and the Layer Farmers Association concerning the rising costs of pork and eggs. The weather has particularly affected poultry, with an increase of 50% in the production of smaller eggs. The department is coordinating with egg producers to distribute these smaller eggs across various regions under the Blue Flag project.

In the pork sector, despite a daily surplus production of approximately 10,000 pigs, the selling price remains below the cost of raising each pig. The DIT also plans to distribute pork via the Blue Flag project.

Keitipoom Pruksawan, Secretary-General of the Swine Raisers Association, stated that pig farmers incurred losses exceeding 20 billion baht last year, leading many to bankruptcy. The number of pig farmers has drastically reduced from 200,000 in 2023 to a current range of 60,000 to 70,000.

He highlighted the disparity between the cost of raising a pig, at 79.05 baht per kg, and the average sales price of 58.75 baht per kg. This month, the sales price has risen to 66 baht per kg.