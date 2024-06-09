Chiang Mai to become digital startup hub with new visa scheme

Picture courtesy of Thai Khu Fah Facebook

Chiang Mai is poised to become a digital startup hub in Southeast Asia, with the government pledging support to achieve this goal, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced during a visit to the northern province yesterday.

PM Srettha highlighted Chiang Mai City as an established haven for digital nomads and one of the world’s leading creative cities.

“Late last year, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, informed me that Thailand hosts over 300,000 application developers from around the globe, making it the second largest in Southeast Asia.”

Chiang Mai ranks among the world’s top 10 destinations for digital nomads, with 5,000 professionals currently operating in the area.

This week, the Cabinet approved significant changes to visa regulations, including the introduction of the Destination Thailand Visa. This new visa targets digital nomads, remote workers, freelancers, and those interested in learning Muay Thai and Thai cuisine. The multiple-entry visa will be valid for five years and permit stays of up to 180 days, with an option to extend for an additional 180 days.

Previously, qualified digital nomads could only work in the country for up to 60 days before needing to leave and reapply.

Startup hub

The government is dedicated to enhancing the digital knowledge and skills of the country’s workforce, PM Srettha said, and he expressed a desire to see an Apple developer academy established in Chiang Mai.

To foster the growth of digital startups, the 62 year old prime minister stated that the government is committed to securing more matching funds for these enterprises, allocating resources to support new and existing startups, amending laws to facilitate their development, and organising events such as hackathons.

In addition, the Bankok-born Srettha directed the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to explore ways to revive the Baan Tawai handicraft art centre and restore it as one of the province’s premier tourist attractions. The centre has struggled to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff at the centre have requested the premier’s assistance in finding new buyers for their work and securing additional funds to enhance the landscape.

PM Srettha assured them that in the fourth quarter of this year, the government will organise tourism promotion events in Chiang Mai to attract more Thai and international tourists.

In other developments, the prime minister launched the government’s new tourism promotion campaign, which highlights 55 additional cities across the country as ideal destinations beyond Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Pattaya, reported Bangkok Post.

“Tourists may extend their stay if they are interested in visiting places like Lamphun, Lampang, and Phrae while they are in Thailand.

“The longer they stay in the country, the more they will spend.”