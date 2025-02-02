Thailand tops travel list for Chinese New Year celebrations

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand has emerged as a preferred destination for travellers during the Chinese New Year, offering convenience and safety, according to tourists.

Digital travel platform Agoda highlighted Thailand’s popularity for the festival, which began on February 5, marking the Year of the Snake. The platform noted a significant increase in accommodation searches in December, with Bangkok remaining the top choice for tourists.

Pattaya in Chon Buri province and Chiang Mai ranked second and third, with accommodation searches rising by 38% and 55%, respectively, compared to the previous year. Additionally, domestic tourists are exploring new destinations such as Khon Kaen, which experienced a remarkable 2,964% increase in accommodation searches year-on-year.

Accommodation searches by foreign tourists for Bangkok during the festive period rose by 70%. Other popular destinations like Phuket and Hat Yai district in Songkhla also saw increases in searches by 80% and 30%, respectively.

In light of these trends, the Bangkok Post interviewed several foreign tourists in the capital to learn their motivations for visiting during the Chinese festival. Many expressed appreciation for Thailand’s warm climate, vibrant culture, and exceptional hospitality, factors that make it a favoured destination at this time of year.

Wang Lin, a visitor from Shanghai in his 20s, is celebrating his fifth visit to Thailand. He cited the pleasant weather and renowned cuisine as significant attractions for his repeated visits. Wang commented on his sense of safety in the country.

“I feel fine here, and that’s why I keep coming back. There’s nothing to worry about.”

Similarly, another traveller from Shanghai, Wen Mu, in her 20s, shared her enthusiasm for celebrating Chinese New Year in Thailand for the second time. As a self-proclaimed travel enthusiast, she praised the country’s warm weather, delicious food, and the kindness of its people.

“The country’s beautiful culture and vibrant atmosphere make it the perfect place to celebrate.”

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration expressed pride in the city’s continued popularity. Government spokesperson Aekvarunyoo Amrapala stated that the capital plans to enhance its reputation further with numerous attractive events scheduled for the year, reported Bangkok Post.

Agoda noted that Thailand’s mix of traditional festivities and modern conveniences continues to draw international and domestic tourists, maintaining the country’s reputation as a global travel destination.