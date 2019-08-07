Board of Trade want Bank of Thailand to urgently address the baht | The Thaiger

Business
Board of Trade want Bank of Thailand to urgently address the baht
The Board of Trade are meeting with the Bank of Thailand tomorrow (August 8) to discuss the value of the Thai baht, its appreciation against the US dollar and Chinese yuan, and the impact on the country’s exports.
Sanan Angubolkul, the Board of Trade’s vice chairman, speaking to The Nation, says the baht has appreciated around 5% against the US dollar this year.
“This has led to a drop in the country’s exports in the first half of this year. But now, with the yuan also depreciating against the dollar and the baht, it will directly impact our exports to other countries as well in the rest of this year if the BOT does not do anything to manage the country’s currency.”
He says the depreciation of the yuan will make China’s products cheaper. This will lead to most importers asking Thai exporters for discounted price to compete with China’s products.
“Normally, our production costs are already higher than that of China. When our currency also becomes stronger than the yuan, that will make our products less competitive.”
Meanwhile, original equipment manufacturers will also be impacted by the yuan’s depreciation as several industries in Thailand have got orders to make products under OEM, like China’s manufacturing, such as consumer products, home appliances, household products, etc.
“OEM orders may move from Thailand to China as the cost of production in China will be cheaper than in Thailand, if the government or the BOT do not do anything to manage the country’s currency.”
“At the meeting on August 8, we will provide information to the BOT and urge it to consider ways to support the country’s industry and exporters.”
Softening Chinese yuan no threat to Thai baht
The Chinese yuan dropped sharply to its weakest level against the US dollar in more than a decade, raising fears of further dangerous escalation in the US-China trade war.
Yesterday, the Chinese yuan dropped below the 7 yuan to the US dollar threshold, marking the first time the renminbi has depreciated against the dollar since May 2008.
The depreciation of the yuan against the US dollar will not significantly impact the baht’s strength, but will cause investor sentiment to drop and leading to an outflow of capital from Thailand’s stock market, market experts and economists agree.
Tim Leelahaphan, Standard Chartered Bank’s economist spoke with The Nation.
“The baht has not depreciated after the yuan’s weakening earlier yesterday as Thailand’s market is still seen by foreign investors as a safe haven. The yuan’s depreciation may cause market sentiment in Thailand to drop briefly, leading to an outflow of capital from the Kingdom’s equity market.”
The Stock Exchange of Thailand reported a 2.6 billion baht outflow of foreign investment when the market closed yesterday. But Tim expects Thailand’s bond market to continue performing strongly.
Thailand’s bond market saw in inflow of 1.46 billion baht from foreign companies, yesterday according to the Thai Bond Market Association.
The yuan’s depreciation, Tim says, will reinforce investors’ sentiment that Thailand is a relatively safe market in which to invest, especially after it’s stability and sovereignty ratings have been improved recently by rating agencies.
The baht was valued at 30.8 baht per US dollar yesterday, according to the Bank of Thailand.
Standard Chartered predicts the baht will remain below 31 baht per US dollar in the upcoming weeks, but expects it to depreciate to around 31 baht to the US dollar by the end of the year.
Mana Nimitvanich, first vice president of Krungthai Bank’s Global Business Development and Strategy Group, said in a separate interview that the yuan’s depreciation will cause the market to worry that the trade war will worsen, leading to outflows from Thailand’s stock market.
800 media professionals laid off or contracts unfairly terminated
The National Union of Journalists Thailand says the media situation in Thailand is looking increasingly grim with around 800 media industry staff either being laid off or having had their contracts unlawfully terminated.
A portion of the media professionals also say they were not sufficiently compensated, in violation of Thailand’s labour laws. Also, many said they had not been paid for the extra work they were made to do for subsidiaries under the same umbrella of media agencies.
In response to the complaints, the National Union of Journalists Thailand says it will come up with help for those affected by unfair termination as well as legal counsel made available, or help to negotiate better deals with their former employers.
Most of the media professionals have been affected by the return of the operating licences for digital television channels to the National Broadcasting of Telecommunications Commission.
As many as 20 veteran reporters with The Nation newspaper had their contracts terminated after the publication of the 48 year old daily newspaper was halted at the end of June. Those made to leave The Nation have been compensated at legal rates, according to nationthailand.com. As many as 100 people were also laid off in March this year when the publication of the Thai-language Post Today ceased.
The latest situation of concern raised at the meeting was the planned layoff of 267 staff at Bright TV (Channel 20) along with the plan to remove 200 people employed by Channel 3 after it ceased digital operations of two channels. A similar policy is targeting 132 Spring News (Channel 19) employees, in the wake of a consolidation of NOW (Channel 26) and Spring News TV channels.
TNN and True 4 U have also laid off 26 and 10 people respectively as part of plans to get rid of 70 employees in the near future. GMM News (Channel 25) is also aiming to get rid of 25 people, while Channel 7 plans to dislodge 113 people working for the now-defunct analogue channel.
Meanwhile, many former employees of Channel 3 lodged a petition with the Labour Court last Wednesday complaining about unfair compensation. The main digital Channel 3HD (Channel 33) is still operating, but operations of 3SD and 3Family (Channels 28 and 13 respectively) have been discontinued.
These channels will cease their digital terrestrial broadcast later this month.
Weekend RCEP meeting move closer to the world’s biggest trading bloc
Whilst the UK looks to walk away from the EU trade bloc and the US continues to ramp up the trade war with China, the formation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which would be the largest trade bloc in the world, continues to gather pace.
The RCEP, initiated by ASEAN in 2012, is a proposed free trade agreement between the 10 member states of the association and the six FTA partners of ASEAN – China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and India.
The RCEP group covers 47.4% of world population, 32.2% of global GDP, 29.1% of trade worldwide and 32.5 % of global investment.
A ministerial meeting on the RCEP negotiations over the weekend in Beijing achieved “significant progress”, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce. Over two-thirds of the negotiations on bilateral market access are now complete, and negotiations on the remaining content are being actively pushed forward, said the ministry.
“All sides have reached consensus on more than 80% of the text of the agreement, with negotiations on content in financial, telecommunication and professional services newly completed”.
Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan stressed that it is conducive to preserving economic globalisation and free trade and realising mutual benefits and win-win results among all participating countries if the RECP agreement could be reached as early as possible.
Zhong also called for intensifying the ongoing negotiations to meet the target of conclusion within this year.
