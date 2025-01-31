Hot sting: Thai child scalded by soup at Chon Buri restaurant

Hot sting: Thai child scalded by soup at Chon Buri restaurant
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A restaurant owner pledged to take responsibility and provide compensation after a five year old girl was scalded by hot soup at a popular eatery in Chon Buri.

The incident took place yesterday, January 30 at the Khrua Pla Too Thit Auan restaurant, located on Hat Wonnapha Beach, Mueang district, Chon Buri. The child’s mother posted about the incident online, expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of immediate apology or compensation from the restaurant.

Rapeephan Rorung, the 27 year old owner of the restaurant, presented CCTV footage to reporters to demonstrate her good faith. The video showed the family of the young girl entering the restaurant and sitting in a wooden booth.

As they ordered, two male staff members were shown serving food. Unfortunately, one of the staff accidentally spilled hot soup on the child’s arm, causing her to cry out in pain. Her father immediately took her to the restroom to wash the burn, and the owner later approached to apologise.

Rapeephan explained that the family had visited the restaurant the previous day and that the staff member had spilled the soup on the girl’s arm and body, leaving red marks. However, the staff member only reported that soup had been spilled, without mentioning it involved a customer.

It wasn’t until the bill was requested that Rapeephan became aware of the full incident, as the staff had failed to communicate initially. She expressed regret at not responding sooner, attributing it to the noise from the extractor fan in the closed room she was in, which muffled the child’s cries.

Hot sting: Thai child scalded by soup at Chon Buri restaurant | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Rapeephan stated she had already commented on the mother’s post to apologise sincerely. She assured the restaurant is willing to cover the medical expenses and offer emotional support for the child, who is only five years old.

The owner expressed sympathy towards the child’s injuries and reiterated the restaurant’s commitment to apologise and compensate the family, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, the staff involved has been reassigned for training to improve their service skills and order-taking abilities, to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.

