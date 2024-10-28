AI storm: Brands brew up digital ‘spell-utions’ for savvy shoppers

Picture courtesy of Pam Didner

In the world of marketing, there’s a storm brewing with artificial intelligence (AI) at its eye. Brands are diving into digital wizardry to craft campaigns that click with today’s choosy consumers, according to digital agencies and tech analysts.

The challenge? Reaching and resonating with audiences when marketing budgets are tighter than ever amid economic uncertainty.

Advertisements

Leading the charge is marketing psychology, said Manita Chinda, the brain behind Digital Tip Academy.

“Marketing psychology delves into human behaviour and decision-making, strategising ways to hit the sweet spot with consumers.”

One trick in the trade is the exposure effect, the more people see something, the more they like it. Just look at the meteoric fame of Moo Deng, the adorable pygmy hippo that’s won hearts across the globe.

Another ace up the marketer’s sleeve is the goal gradient effect, nudging people to push harder when they’re close to reaching their goals, said Manita.

“It’s like a runner sprinting for the finish line.”

Advertisements

Meanwhile, reciprocity marketing, think free product samples or buy now, pay later schemes, is pulling consumers in with financial and emotional sweeteners.

Over at Content Shifu, Sitthinunt Pholvisutsak believes social media is ripe for marketers’ picking. While Facebook and Instagram dominate, TikTok is booming with its nifty e-commerce features.

“Shoppers are moving beyond search engines.”

A YouGov survey highlights Gen Z’s knack for flitting between search engines and social media for their shopping needs, leaving older generations to stick with traditional search engines.

The secret sauce to winning over consumers is in deploying cutting-edge marketing and ad tech. With the power of AI, tasks are streamlined, and Generative AI (GenAI) churns out content, from articles to videos, said Sitthinunt, pointing to augmented and virtual reality as the next big thing in marketing.

“AI tools can automate work processes, analyse big data for actionable insights, and create fresh marketing prospects.”

At Lead Insider, Priya Narula sees personalisation as the way forward, using AI to create tailored campaigns and fine-tuning ad timing to hit the sweet spot with customers.

Rajsak Asawasupachai of IPG Mediabrands-UM/Kinesso notes marketers should sharpen their AI prompt skills, a talent currently in short supply, to harness the tech’s potential for specific outputs.

Data genius Anan Teerabruranapong of Data First advocates blending data science with content artistry for a winning marketing formula. Research, automated data collection, and sharp analysis can yield invaluable insights to boost sales.

Yet, even in this digital age, Amplifi Thailand-Dentsu’s Chanchai Pongsanan warns that sustainability is more crucial than ever. Although programmatic advertising and AI advancements are exciting, they come with a hefty carbon footprint that marketers must manage by setting new, greener standards.

Paruj Daorai, of the Digital Advertising Association (Thailand), stresses the need for a human touch in advertising. While AI can unravel consumer habits, captivating ads require a blend of art, science, and gut instinct.

Don’t miss out on DAAT Day 2024 at Bitec on October 30. Dubbed Advolution – Reimagining Advertising, Clashing Art and Science, it’s a call for marketers to wield AI tools not just for insights but for reshaping the future of advertising itself.

What Other Media Are Saying Adaptive US highlights how AI revolutionises digital marketing analysis by processing vast data, identifying patterns, and providing real-time insights into customer behaviour and campaign performance. (read more)

highlights how AI revolutionises digital marketing analysis by processing vast data, identifying patterns, and providing real-time insights into customer behaviour and campaign performance. (read more) Quirk’s article highlights marketing researchers as the new power players in the business, leveraging AI to transform data management, consumer insights, and strategic decision-making, emphasizing researcher expertise and holistic data integration. (read more)

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. How does the exposure effect influence consumer behaviour in marketing? Repeated exposure to a product or brand increases consumer liking and familiarity, leading to higher engagement and potential sales. Why is the goal gradient effect crucial for motivating consumers? It leverages the psychological boost consumers get when they feel closer to achieving a goal, enhancing their motivation to complete purchases. What if brands overuse AI in their marketing strategies? Overreliance on AI could lead to a loss of the human touch, making ads feel impersonal and potentially alienating customers. How can AI-embedded tools transform marketing workflows? AI tools automate data analysis and content creation, providing actionable insights and streamlining marketing processes to enhance efficiency. Why must marketers balance sustainability with effective marketing practices? While AI and programmatic advertising drive marketing success, they also contribute to carbon emissions, necessitating more sustainable approaches.