A new beginning at 48 – The Nation prints its last newspaper today | The Thaiger

A new beginning at 48 – The Nation prints its last newspaper today
The Nation daily newspaper, known for its independent and aggressive news reporting, publishes its last print edition today. After 48 years on the newsstands, one of Thailand’s only two English dailies, goes the way of many good banners before them. The Nation will continue as an online news source.
The newspaper is the latest victim of the disruptive technology that continues to rattle Thailand’s media industry. Like other newspapers, it has been struggling financially for several consecutive years with declining circulations and advertising revenue.
“Undoubtedly, the new chapter is challenging but it also contains rich promises since it comes hot on the heels of technological disruption which has swept virtually every sector of the economy and people’s way of life…,” the paper said in its front-page farewell message headlined “A new beginning at 48”.
The first edition of The Nation hit the newsstands on July 1, 1971 at the time when the English press was dominated by foreign-owned media companies.
The paper had a history of standing up to the military since its early days. It paid the price by being briefly closed down in the aftermath of a military coup d’etat in October 1976 which was preceded by a massacre of students at Thammasat University.
During the pro-democracy demonstration in 1992, which later became known as the “May Uprising,” The Nation was one of a few newspapers that defied military orders by giving factual accounts of the violent crackdowns on the protestors.
The Nation is part of the Nation Multi-media Group, a publicly-listed company which was taken over by a new management last year. According to the paper’s management, some of the editorial staff will be reassigned to the paper’s on-line service while others will be retired.
With The Nation gone from the newsstands, Bangkok Post will be the only English-language daily left in Thailand. The Bangkok Post is one of Thailand’s oldest daily newspapers and has been around since 1946.
The Thaiger wishes the staff that are staying on the best in the new digital-only world and, for those departing, best luck for your new adventures ahead.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Thailand’s auto manufacturing expects to reach 2.2 million
Car sales for 2019 are likely to increase thanks to the improved purchasing power of Thais as the agricultural sector returns better prices.
Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Phasu Loharachun, say the automotive industry is the main economic activity generating revenue for the country.
Meanwhile, the total number of cars to be manufactured this year is expected to reach 2.2 million, similar to last year. Of that figure, half are for domestic sales and the other half for export.
Phatthanadej Arsasapphakit, President of the Fast Auto Show Thailand 2019, says that this year, although the overall economy may be affected by the ongoing trade war, he believes that it won’t affect the car manufacturing industry in terms of sales of new and used cars because the purchasing power of many people has improved along with the prices of agricultural crops, and competition among financial institutions offering credit.
Meanwhile, sales of electric vehicles are likely to grow in number, due to the advancement of technology.
The private sector is organising the Fast Auto Show Thailand 2019 which is supported by more than 20 new car and used car operators. It is expected that at least two thousand new cars and one thousand used cars will be sold at the event. The event will continue until June 30 at the BITEC Exhibition and Convention Centre.
Somkid blames sluggish formation of Thai government for GDP downgrading
Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak is saying the delay in forming Thailand’s next government caused the downgrading of the country’s GDP projections from 3.8% to 3.3%.
The Bank of Thailand downgraded their forecasts at a meeting this morning.
But Somkid noted that he was confident that Thailand’s GDP growth will pick up again once the new cabinet had been announced and royally endorsed.
He also said that the depressed world economy and the ongoing trade spat between the US and China was adversely affecting the Thai economy and mostly out of his ministry’s control. He also promised that the new government would fast-track infrastructure projects like the high-speed train routes linking Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and U-Tapao, and the link between Bangkok and the Laos border.
Trying to find a pulse in Thailand’s economic health
Thailand’s economy is south-east Asia’s wounded soldier as the newly elected Thai government tries to boost confidence and stimulate the economy after five years of military rule. Certainly the past 12 months have been the most challenging.
GDP growth hit a four-year low of 2.8% for Q1 2019 and exports remain weak.
Despite having unlimited power for half a decade, PM Prayut and the NCPO have done little to improve Thailand’s economic situation or the plight of the average Thai.
Going after the previous premier and the elected Pheu Thai government as soon as they came to power over a rice pledging scheme (subsidies for rice farmers), the NCPO have used the same blunt tool of agricultural subsidies to keep the northern and north-east farmers ‘happy’. After all, that was Prayut’s big promise after seizing power in 2014, “bringing happiness back to the people”.
Big infrastructure promises and spending have made good headlines but are yet to show any economic gain for most Thai people. It hasn’t really made Thai people ‘happy’ yet.
Of the ASEAN 5 economies (Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines and Thailand), the Land of Smiles has performed the worst over the fast five years averaging 3.6% growth against the average of the other four nations of 5-6.2% GDP growth.
For 2019, Thailand’s National Economic and Social Development Council, responsible for calculating the official GDP figures, has set growth at 3.3-3.8%, down from 4% estimated at the start of the year. If the tourist tap stops gushing and slows to a trickle and the export figures keep trending down, the estimates may have to be revised down further again.
SOURCE: Global Economic Data, Indicators, Charts & Forecasts
Following the election and the (soon) completed formation of the new government it would appear that political stability abounds for Thailand but the fragile 19-party coalition is not predicted to last long. It’s also considered unlikely the new PM, who is the old PM from the five years of military rule, will be a fan of lengthy discussions, public consultation and parliamentary debate. Some of the smaller parties, who threw their weight behind the pro-junta coalition initially, are now getting flakey and looking to cross the floor and take their place in the back-benches of the opposition side of the new parliament.
Public debt has also steadily risen under military rule, climbing to 34% of GDP last year from 30% when they came to power. But international credit rating agencies are not ringing alarm bells just yet and Thailand’s public debt levels remain lower than Vietnam, Malaysia or Indonesia.
Thailand’s two largest infrastructure projects will surely continue to manifest, though the next phases of the contract will now be subject to debate in the new parliament. These include the 225 billion baht high-speed rail link between Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and U-Tapao international airports, and the China-backed high-speed line between Bangkok and the Thai-Laos border with a proposed budget of 300 billion baht.
And the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the expansion of industry for the areas from Bangkok’s east to Rayong, will remain a showcase for economic growth for the new government.
Thailand will now have to choose whether it’s sufficient to keep surfing along as the wounded soldier of south-east Asian economies or whether it can muscle its way back to a position of regional economic prominence.
SOURCE: National Economic and Social Development Council
