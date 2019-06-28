A new beginning at 48 – The Nation prints its last newspaper today | The Thaiger

The Nation daily newspaper, known for its independent and aggressive news reporting, publishes its last print edition today. After 48 years on the newsstands, one of Thailand’s only two English dailies, goes the way of many good banners before them. The Nation will continue as an online news source.

The newspaper is the latest victim of the disruptive technology that continues to rattle Thailand’s media industry. Like other newspapers, it has been struggling financially for several consecutive years with declining circulations and advertising revenue.

“Undoubtedly, the new chapter is challenging but it also contains rich promises since it comes hot on the heels of technological disruption which has swept virtually every sector of the economy and people’s way of life…,” the paper said in its front-page farewell message headlined “A new beginning at 48”.

The first edition of The Nation hit the newsstands on July 1, 1971 at the time when the English press was dominated by foreign-owned media companies.

The paper had a history of standing up to the military since its early days. It paid the price by being briefly closed down in the aftermath of a military coup d’etat in October 1976 which was preceded by a massacre of students at Thammasat University.

During the pro-democracy demonstration in 1992, which later became known as the “May Uprising,” The Nation was one of a few newspapers that defied military orders by giving factual accounts of the violent crackdowns on the protestors.

The Nation is part of the Nation Multi-media Group, a publicly-listed company which was taken over by a new management last year. According to the paper’s management, some of the editorial staff will be reassigned to the paper’s on-line service while others will be retired.

With The Nation gone from the newsstands, Bangkok Post will be the only English-language daily left in Thailand. The Bangkok Post is one of Thailand’s oldest daily newspapers and has been around since 1946.

The Thaiger wishes the staff that are staying on the best in the new digital-only world and, for those departing, best luck for your new adventures ahead.

SOURCE: Thai PBS