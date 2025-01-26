Worker electrocuted in Bangkok tragedy cleaning building

Bright Choomanee
Worker electrocuted in Bangkok tragedy cleaning building
A tragic accident occurred in Bangkok’s Bang Kho Laem district when a 32 year old Myanmar man, identified as Nim, fell to his death after being electrocuted while cleaning the exterior of a five-storey commercial building. The incident happened at 1pm yesterday, January 25, with emergency services responding swiftly to the scene.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Nattawut Rodsoongnoen from Wat Phraya Krai Police Station was informed of the incident, which took place in Soi Rama 3, Bang Khlo subdistrict. The police were joined by volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, forensic doctors from Chulalongkorn Hospital, and officials from the Metropolitan Electricity Authority to examine the site.

The scene was marked by ropes and a seat attached to the ropes hanging around the third floor of the building, with burn marks evident. Nim’s body was discovered below, showing burn injuries to his right foot.

Pan, a 38 year old co-worker and relative of Nim, provided insight into the tragic events. He explained that he, Nim, and three other workers had been hired to clean the building’s walls.

While Pan was on the ground, the others were descending using ropes from the top. Pan recalled hearing an explosion and looking up to see Nim being electrocuted and subsequently falling.

Despite attempts to perform CPR and calling for an ambulance, Nim was pronounced dead upon the arrival of medical assistance, reported KhaoSod.

The police have arranged for the Poh Teck Tung Foundation volunteers to transport the body to Chulalongkorn Hospital for an autopsy. Police suspect that while descending, Nim may have inadvertently touched a high-voltage 20,000-volt electric line, leading to the fatal electric shock. His relatives have been contacted for the funeral arrangements.

In related news, an attempted theft of high-voltage power cables ended tragically in Udon Thani when a man, believed to be aged between 30 and 40 years old, was electrocuted, causing him to fall from approximately 10 metres.

