Connect with us

Bangkok

Welcome to 7Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop

The Thaiger

Published 

40 mins ago

 on 

image
    • follow us in feedly

A car has collided with a taxi before losing control and smashing through the front of a local 7Eleven convenience store in Bangkok. 5 people were injured as the car burst through the front of the store. The 7Eleven store is opposite the Phaholyothin Police Station in front of Ratchadapisek 44.

When rescue teams responded they found a white Ford Everest with a Bangkok number plate. The front of the car ended up perched in front of the cashier counter.

The sliding doorway, along with some display stands, were completely destroyed.

The 34 year old driver was still in the car, and the taxi involved in the initial collision was parked nearby, when police arrived. Police say that the taxi was taking a customer at the time and was trying to turn. The Ford Everest was following and allegedly driving at high speed when it crashed into the taxi. The taxi spun around and finally stopped in the middle of the road. But the Everest driver lost control and drove straight into the convenience store entrance.

5 people ended up with minor injuries including 2 of the 7Eleven employees, the taxi driver, his passenger, and the Everest driver.

At this stage police says it’s unclear whether the Everest driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Deputy AG fails to show up at an independent hearing into the dropping of ‘Boss’ charges

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

image

At yesterday’s hearing into the dropping of the Boss Yoovidhya ‘reckless driving causing death’ charge, the man who approved the dropping of the charges didn’t even bother turning up. A panel, headed by a former chairman of a constitution drafting body, Borwornsak Uwanno, summonsed Deputy Attorney-General Nate Naksuk to give statements at the independent committee looking into what lead to the dropped charges. But was a no-show at the hearings. The deputy spokesman of the Office of the Attorney General, Prayuth Phetkhun, along with a group of prosecutors involved in the case, attended yesterday’s hearing. The hearing lasted about 5 hours. […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Bangkok casino shooter insists he acted alone: police

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

A man who confessed to killing a gunman, who had already shot dead 3 people at an illegal Bangkok gambling den on Monday night, insists he acted alone, police announced today. Authorities took 61 year old Phiphit Srisuwan, alias “Boy Baan Khrua” to the Bangkok South Criminal Court to seek his detention in connection with the fatal shooting in a building off Rama III Road. Officers opposed bail, saying he poses a flight risk or might interfere with evidence if released. Phiphit stands charged with murder, illegal possession of firearms, carrying a firearm in public and unlawful use of a […]

Continue Reading

Politics

Demonstration called against arrests of protest leaders

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Khaosod English

Police in Bangkok are under pressure from protesters both on- and offline after yesterday’s arrest and detention of student protest leaders. Prominent activist and human rights lawyer Anon Numpa and protest leader Nutchanon “Mike” Payakaphan were taken into police custody for 7 charges, including sedition. 30 more student protesters are wanted by police and arrest warrants have been issued. The hashtag #ตํารวจอุ้มประชาชน (Police Kidnap the People) trended this morning with over 146,000 tweets. Dozens also gathered at the Bangkok Criminal Court in Ratchada district to protest the detentions. Students have called another rally in downtown Bangkok this afternoon. Among those […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending