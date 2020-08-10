Thailand
Elderly drivers may need to take test in order to keep licence
A damning World Health Organisation says Thailand’s roads continue to be some of the most dangerous in the world, with an average of 22,491 road deaths a year. Now the Department of Land Transport is considering the introduction of a test for elderly drivers in possession of a lifetime licence. Lifetime drivers’ licences were issued up until 2003, when the practice was dropped.
The proposal, which is backed by Thailand’s Development Research Institute, would see elderly drivers split into different age categories. They would be required to undergo mandatory hearing and eyesight tests as well as a driving test. They would need to pass both the physical tests and the driving test in order to keep their lifetime licence.
Sumet Ongkittikul from the TDRI says the proposal has been under consideration for some time, amid ongoing concern over road safety. He says drivers over the age of 70 are of particular concern, as their hearing and eyesight will almost certainly have deteriorated from when they first got their licence, making them a possible risk to public safety. He suggests starting with this group and possibly expanding the tests to drivers aged 65 and over, adding that those under 60 should be exempt, in order to save costs.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
South
Proposal would lift emergency decree in 4 southern districts
Thailand’s 4th Army plans to seek approval for the Executive Decree for Administration in Emergency Situations to be lifted in 4 southern districts, according to an army spokesman. The districts have been free of insurgency activities for a considerable time, and Pattani’s Mai Kaen district is likely to be the first to see the relaxation, the spokesman said today. The emergency decree, not to be confused with the nationwide Emergency Decree imposed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to combat the spread of Covid-19, was initially imposed in the entirety of the 3 southern border provinces, namely Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, which […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update: 3 new imported cases, no deaths (August 9)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 3 new cases of the coronavirus today, while the Public Health Ministry confirmed none of the concertgoers in Nakhon Si Thammarat were infected. Today marks the 76th day without a locally transmitted case in Thailand. The CCSA said 1 of the new cases is a 31 year old Bangladeshi man who tested positive on Thursday during his stay at a quarantine hotel in Bangkok. He arrived from Bangladesh on July 30. Another case is a 41 year old Indian housemaid who arrived in Thailand on August 2. A test conducted during her alternative […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
The latest US travel advisory names just 7 countries as being at low-risk for Covid-19 infection – and Thailand is among them. Although Thailand remains closed to most foreign visitors, and a leading epidemiologist is urging it to remain so for another 6-18 months, the secretary-general of the National Research Committee said today that the inclusion on the low-risk list is “a significant change and welcome news for Thailand.” Other low-risk places on the list are New Zealand, Fiji and islands in the Caribbean, including Bonorae, Saba and Saint Barthélemy. The travel advisory is prepared by the US State Department […]
Elderly drivers may need to take test in order to keep licence
Welcome to 7Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
Trending upwards, but consumer confidence in Thailand still at a 22 year low
Decision to allow traffic on Pattaya’s Walking Street comes under fire on social media
Academics and opposition say government must listen to protesters’ demands to end unrest
Deputy AG fails to show up at an independent hearing into the dropping of ‘Boss’ charges
Proposal would lift emergency decree in 4 southern districts
Covid-19 update: 3 new imported cases, no deaths (August 9)
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
Poll: majority doubt constitutional reform will improve Thai politics
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
Authorities say religious conflict not behind beheading of Pattani Buddha image
3 injured in Chon Buri motorcycle incident
Anti-government protests spread to Buri Ram
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Beware bogus beef – online sales and vendors caught with suspicious steak
No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand
Tourism sector pin hopes on “Safe and Sealed” scheme to lure international visitors
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
Unidentified woman attacks foreign man in Pattaya
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list
Cambodia suffers acute Chikungunya outbreak
AirAsia X forced to ground its international fleet until borders re-open
Immigration police nab American, Thai wife for visa forgery, cannabis
New electric ferries have a test run on Bangkok’s klongs
Nok Air blames some of its losses on MPs who don’t show up for flights
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
- Business4 days ago
Latest travel advisories for SE Asia, UK, Canada
- Opinion3 days ago
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok police nab illegal Nigerian 2 year overstayer with cocaine
- Bangkok3 days ago
Alleged “Arab mafia” members arrested in Bangkok
- News3 days ago
Which Asian Country Googles Beer the Most?
- Bangkok2 days ago
Investigating officer changes his evidence AGAIN in “Boss” hit-and-run case