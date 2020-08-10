Connect with us

Thailand

Elderly drivers may need to take test in order to keep licence

Maya Taylor

Published 

26 mins ago

 on 

image
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
    • follow us in feedly

A damning World Health Organisation says Thailand’s roads continue to be some of the most dangerous in the world, with an average of 22,491 road deaths a year. Now the Department of Land Transport is considering the introduction of a test for elderly drivers in possession of a lifetime licence. Lifetime drivers’ licences were issued up until 2003, when the practice was dropped.

The proposal, which is backed by Thailand’s Development Research Institute, would see elderly drivers split into different age categories. They would be required to undergo mandatory hearing and eyesight tests as well as a driving test. They would need to pass both the physical tests and the driving test in order to keep their lifetime licence.

Sumet Ongkittikul from the TDRI says the proposal has been under consideration for some time, amid ongoing concern over road safety. He says drivers over the age of 70 are of particular concern, as their hearing and eyesight will almost certainly have deteriorated from when they first got their licence, making them a possible risk to public safety. He suggests starting with this group and possibly expanding the tests to drivers aged 65 and over, adding that those under 60 should be exempt, in order to save costs.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

South

Proposal would lift emergency decree in 4 southern districts

Jack Burton

Published

19 hours ago

on

August 9, 2020

By

image
FILE PHOTO

Thailand’s 4th Army plans to seek approval for the Executive Decree for Administration in Emergency Situations to be lifted in 4 southern districts, according to an army spokesman. The districts have been free of insurgency activities for a considerable time, and Pattani’s Mai Kaen district is likely to be the first to see the relaxation, the spokesman said today. The emergency decree, not to be confused with the nationwide Emergency Decree imposed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to combat the spread of Covid-19, was initially imposed in the entirety of the 3 southern border provinces, namely Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, which […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 update: 3 new imported cases, no deaths (August 9)

Jack Burton

Published

19 hours ago

on

August 9, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Khaosod English

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 3 new cases of the coronavirus today, while the Public Health Ministry confirmed none of the concertgoers in Nakhon Si Thammarat were infected. Today marks the 76th day without a locally transmitted case in Thailand. The CCSA said 1 of the new cases is a 31 year old Bangladeshi man who tested positive on Thursday during his stay at a quarantine hotel in Bangkok. He arrived from Bangladesh on July 30. Another case is a 41 year old Indian housemaid who arrived in Thailand on August 2. A test conducted during her alternative […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19

Jack Burton

Published

20 hours ago

on

August 9, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

The latest US travel advisory names just 7 countries as being at low-risk for Covid-19 infection – and Thailand is among them. Although Thailand remains closed to most foreign visitors, and a leading epidemiologist is urging it to remain so for another 6-18 months, the secretary-general of the National Research Committee said today that the inclusion on the low-risk list is “a significant change and welcome news for Thailand.” Other low-risk places on the list are New Zealand, Fiji and islands in the Caribbean, including Bonorae, Saba and Saint Barthélemy. The travel advisory is prepared by the US State Department […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending