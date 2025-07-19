Chinese fugitive and Korean drug suspect busted in Pattaya

In Pattaya, Chon Buri province, immigration police have apprehended two foreign men in distinct criminal cases. The Immigration Bureau revealed these arrests, including a Chinese fugitive and a South Korean drug suspect, during a recent press briefing.

The first case involved Chon Buri Immigration Office officers raiding a residence in Huai Yai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, where they detained 39 year old Chinese national, Sun Jiangdong. Sun faced an international arrest warrant for drug trafficking and illegal electronic cigarette distribution.

Upon the officers’ arrival, he attempted to escape by climbing onto the roof but was promptly captured. It was also discovered that Sun had overstayed his visa by over 15 days. He faces charges under Thai immigration law and awaits deportation.

In a separate incident, a collaborative team consisting of immigration officers and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) officials arrested 60 year old South Korean, Sung Kim, at an apartment on Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 71 in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung.

Kim was subject to an Interpol red notice for allegedly organising an attempt to smuggle crystal methamphetamine into South Korea. Investigators reported that he had instructed accomplices to conceal 180 grammes of the drug in a food container, which was then placed on a flight from Thailand to Incheon International Airport.

This smuggling attempt was intercepted before reaching its destination. Officials noted that the drugs could have potentially been worth up to 18 million won (around 471,600 baht) on the street had they reached South Korea. It was also discovered that Kim had overstayed his visa by more than two years, reported Bangkok Post.

Both men are facing charges under Thai law and are in the process of being deported to their respective countries.

Their arrests are part of a broader crackdown on foreign criminals in Pattaya, as directed by Immigration Bureau commissioner Police Lieutenant General Panumas Boonyaluk and other senior officials.