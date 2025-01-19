Bangkok mall escalator malfunction leads to temporary closure

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, January 19, 2025
520 1 minute read
Bangkok mall escalator malfunction leads to temporary closure
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An escalator at a prominent shopping mall in Bangkok suffered damage, prompting officials to suspend usage while the cause is investigated. Initial assessments suggest mechanical failure.

The incident occurred in the evening yesterday, January 18, at a mall on Rama 4 Road, Khlong Toei district, Bangkok. Officers from Thonglor Police Station examined the scene, identifying the malfunction on the second floor of the shopping centre.

Advertisements

The team found that the escalator‘s upper section had collapsed at the folding point, causing the uppermost steps to become misaligned and inoperable. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The escalator has been taken out of service, and preliminary assumptions point to mechanical failure as a potential cause, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

Simultaneously, the mall’s management has coordinated with technicians to carry out repairs. The escalator will remain temporarily closed as further investigations are conducted to determine the exact cause of the malfunction.

Bangkok mall escalator malfunction leads to temporary closure | News by Thaiger

In related news, a Thai man, reportedly intoxicated, fell down the escalator at Phahon Yothin MRT station, only to berate rescue personnel who came to his aid, claiming to be a high-profile journalist.

Advertisements

The incident was reported by a Facebook page, where MRT Phahon Yothin station staff detailed the events. According to the post, the incident occurred around 2pm on August 23 last year when the intoxicated man fell down the escalator.

Rescue workers from MRT immediately provided first aid, but instead of gratitude, they were met with insults and derogatory remarks. The man, whose identity and news affiliation remain undisclosed, claimed to be a prominent journalist.

A station officer explained that it is standard procedure to collect information from injured passengers. However, the man’s refusal to provide any details complicated the situation. He continued to berate the rescue workers, threatening to publicise the incident through some unspecified media outlet.

“Normally, in cases of injury, the station must gather information from the injured party. However, this man insulted the staff, claiming he would broadcast the incident. I am curious to know which news agency he works for and who his employer is.”

Latest Thailand News
Fatal stabbing in Bangkok after noise complaint confrontation Bangkok News

Fatal stabbing in Bangkok after noise complaint confrontation

8 hours ago
32 Indonesians caught crossing into Thailand from Myanmar Crime News

32 Indonesians caught crossing into Thailand from Myanmar

8 hours ago
Elephant panic at Nakhon Phanom fair injures five people (video) Thailand News

Elephant panic at Nakhon Phanom fair injures five people (video)

8 hours ago
Bangkok mall escalator malfunction leads to temporary closure Bangkok News

Bangkok mall escalator malfunction leads to temporary closure

10 hours ago
Fire devastates Chalong camp, damages worth hundreds of thousands of baht Phuket News

Fire devastates Chalong camp, damages worth hundreds of thousands of baht

10 hours ago
Gunman kills teacher Nak in Ayutthaya highway shooting Crime News

Gunman kills teacher Nak in Ayutthaya highway shooting

10 hours ago
Bangkok warehouse fire causes millions in damages Bangkok News

Bangkok warehouse fire causes millions in damages

11 hours ago
Thailand tourism surges with 1.3 million visitors in early 2025 Thailand News

Thailand tourism surges with 1.3 million visitors in early 2025

11 hours ago
Thai police seize 100 kilogrammes of meth worth 200 million baht Crime News

Thai police seize 100 kilogrammes of meth worth 200 million baht

11 hours ago
Swiss man detained after wife&#8217;s escape from speeding pickup Crime News

Swiss man detained after wife’s escape from speeding pickup

11 hours ago
Forum debates contraceptive vaccines for wild elephant control Thailand News

Forum debates contraceptive vaccines for wild elephant control

11 hours ago
Gorilla smuggling plot uncovered after Istanbul Airport seizure Crime News

Gorilla smuggling plot uncovered after Istanbul Airport seizure

12 hours ago
Missing Chinese model found safe in Thailand, returns home Crime News

Missing Chinese model found safe in Thailand, returns home

12 hours ago
Monk charged with rape at Buriram meditation retreat Crime News

Monk charged with rape at Buriram meditation retreat

12 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold snap with frost on mountain tops Thailand News

Thailand braces for cold snap with frost on mountain tops

12 hours ago
Thai lottery dream leads to 24 million baht jackpot win Northern Thailand News

Thai lottery dream leads to 24 million baht jackpot win

1 day ago
Luxury watches worth 100 million baht stolen in Chon Buri heist Crime News

Luxury watches worth 100 million baht stolen in Chon Buri heist

1 day ago
Krabi park e-ticketing system struggles to curb cash handling risks Krabi News

Krabi park e-ticketing system struggles to curb cash handling risks

1 day ago
Nakhon Ratchasima to launch electric rail transit after 7-year wait Eastern Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima to launch electric rail transit after 7-year wait

1 day ago
&#8220;Barrelled and dumped&#8221;: Korean killers get life for Pattaya murder Crime News

“Barrelled and dumped”: Korean killers get life for Pattaya murder

1 day ago
Thai singer demands revenue from falsely claimed song rights (video) Crime News

Thai singer demands revenue from falsely claimed song rights (video)

1 day ago
Thai actress Tangmo&#8217;s brother questions reenactment accuracy Bangkok News

Thai actress Tangmo’s brother questions reenactment accuracy

1 day ago
Ex-police officer and restaurant owner win 12 million baht lottery Eastern Thailand News

Ex-police officer and restaurant owner win 12 million baht lottery

1 day ago
Pollution battle: Flights fight PM2.5 pollution in Thailand Bangkok News

Pollution battle: Flights fight PM2.5 pollution in Thailand

1 day ago
Southern Thai temple seeks UNESCO World Heritage status Politics News

Southern Thai temple seeks UNESCO World Heritage status

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, January 19, 2025
520 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Elephant panic at Nakhon Phanom fair injures five people (video)

Elephant panic at Nakhon Phanom fair injures five people (video)

8 hours ago
Fire devastates Chalong camp, damages worth hundreds of thousands of baht

Fire devastates Chalong camp, damages worth hundreds of thousands of baht

10 hours ago
Gunman kills teacher Nak in Ayutthaya highway shooting

Gunman kills teacher Nak in Ayutthaya highway shooting

10 hours ago
Bangkok warehouse fire causes millions in damages

Bangkok warehouse fire causes millions in damages

11 hours ago