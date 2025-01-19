Bangkok mall escalator malfunction leads to temporary closure

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An escalator at a prominent shopping mall in Bangkok suffered damage, prompting officials to suspend usage while the cause is investigated. Initial assessments suggest mechanical failure.

The incident occurred in the evening yesterday, January 18, at a mall on Rama 4 Road, Khlong Toei district, Bangkok. Officers from Thonglor Police Station examined the scene, identifying the malfunction on the second floor of the shopping centre.

The team found that the escalator‘s upper section had collapsed at the folding point, causing the uppermost steps to become misaligned and inoperable. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The escalator has been taken out of service, and preliminary assumptions point to mechanical failure as a potential cause, reported KhaoSod.

Simultaneously, the mall’s management has coordinated with technicians to carry out repairs. The escalator will remain temporarily closed as further investigations are conducted to determine the exact cause of the malfunction.

In related news, a Thai man, reportedly intoxicated, fell down the escalator at Phahon Yothin MRT station, only to berate rescue personnel who came to his aid, claiming to be a high-profile journalist.

The incident was reported by a Facebook page, where MRT Phahon Yothin station staff detailed the events. According to the post, the incident occurred around 2pm on August 23 last year when the intoxicated man fell down the escalator.

Rescue workers from MRT immediately provided first aid, but instead of gratitude, they were met with insults and derogatory remarks. The man, whose identity and news affiliation remain undisclosed, claimed to be a prominent journalist.

A station officer explained that it is standard procedure to collect information from injured passengers. However, the man’s refusal to provide any details complicated the situation. He continued to berate the rescue workers, threatening to publicise the incident through some unspecified media outlet.

“Normally, in cases of injury, the station must gather information from the injured party. However, this man insulted the staff, claiming he would broadcast the incident. I am curious to know which news agency he works for and who his employer is.”