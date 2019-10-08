Thai police: Belgian reporter was detained over national security concerns | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thai police: Belgian reporter was detained over national security concerns
PHOTO: Anurak Jeantawanich
A Belgian reporter due to interview an anti-government activist in Thailand, was briefly detained by Immigration and Special Branch officials, police have confirmed.
Kris Janssens, a freelance journalist from Belgium, was taken into custody for questioning before being released without charge, says Col. Krissana Pattanacharoen.
“We escorted him away for inquiries because our intel suggested that he might have been a threat to national security. It’s a normal practice for the immigration bureau to detain foreigners who do not act in accordance with the immigration act.”
However, Krissana refused to elaborate on why the journalist may have been seen as a threat to national security, or how he had not complied with immigration requirements.
According to a report in Khaosod English, The Foreign Correspondents’s Club of Thailand (FCCT) allege the journalist was advised by police and immigration officials not to proceed with interviewing activist Anurak “Ford” Jeantawanich, which the FCCT describes as “deeply disturbing” intimidation.
Anurak posted the news of the journalist’s detention, saying he couldn’t contact him. He now says Kris is safe, saying he doesn’t know why he was detained in the first place.
“I don’t know what makes officials think he [Kris] is causing trouble. But it’s strange that after the news broke, I haven’t heard a word from the authorities.”
Both domestic and international watchdogs claim that press freedom in Thailand has taken a hit since the military seized power in 2014, with a 2019 report by Reporters without Borders describing the situation as “difficult” and Freedom House, an NGO dedicated to freedom and democracy around the world, listing Thailand as, “not free”.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Bangkok
43rd anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre remembered
“This year’s event saw relatives, representatives of political parties and various organisations make merit and lay wreaths and flowers at Thammasat University.”
PHOTO: The Nation
The 43rd anniversary of the killing of students by police and ultranationalist forces on October 6, 1976 – known as the Thammasat University Massacre – was commemorated yesterday as relatives and others gathered at the Thammasat University site in Bangkok.
October 6, 1976, is a date that still haunts the government and people of Thailand. State forces massacred scores of student activists on this day, on the lawns of Thammasat University in Bangkok.
The campus had been occupied by leftist student demonstrators who opposed the return to Thailand of a former dictator. The military and arch royalists accused them of being “antimonarchical communists”, and the military, police and right-wing paramilitary forces had the university surrounded.
The Nation reports that the massacre followed a riot in which thousands of students and concerned citizens gathered at Thammasat University and nearby Tham Luang square to protest the return of former military dictator Field Marshall Thanom Kittikachorn to Thailand from Singapore.
This year’s event saw relatives, representatives of political parties and various organisations make merit and lay wreaths and flowers at Thammasat University’s Tha Pra Chan campus near the October 6 sculpture.
Decades later, no one has been held accountable for the atrocity, and the country’s NCPO government (from 2014 – 2019) which assumed power in a coup in 2014, showed that it is still highly sensitive about discussion of the topic.
The number of casualties in the 1976 event remains disputed, with the official count at 46, along with 67 wounded and 3,000 arrested. Others claim more than 100 died at the hands of the military, police and paramilitary forces after exits were first blocked. Some protesters and others were hanged by ultranationalist counter-protestors.
SOURCE: The Nation | Time.com
Bangkok
Pathum Thani win messenger makes millions by double charging customers
PHOTO: INN News
“He told police that he had four wives that he needed to take care of.”
A fake 49 year old messenger has been arrested after making millions by double charging customers with the same bill. He told police he did it because he has 4 wives and he needs a lot of money to take care of them. The Crime Suppression Division Police worked with the local Police in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, and successfully arrested Tanongsak Ruengsiri, a local ‘win’ motorbike driver.
Tanongsak was arrested for document forgery and fraud. He was arrested in front of a Mini Big C branch in Rattanakosin, 30 minutes from Don Mueang Airport.
Tanongsak had worked as a messenger for a metal company for about 10 years. Throughout the years he gained their trust and was responsible for collecting payments from customers. But, according to police, he abused the trust by making 2 photocopies of the receipts. When collecting the money, he would double charge the clients and keep the money from the additional receipt.
According to evidence from printed receipts, his additional earnings amounted to 500,000 baht, but the final damages, including charges with no receipts of proof, is estimated to be 1 to 2 million baht.
According to ThaiResidents.com, the company realised what Tanongsak was doing when one day he went to collect a bill from a customer but the actual customer wasn’t there, instead a relative was at the shop. When the relative saw the bill he said he needed to call the customer to confirm before making the payment. But Tanongsak had already collected the payment from the customer. The customer then called the metal company and asked them why are they trying to double charge him.
The company started an investigation and discovered Tanonsak’s scam. They filed a report leading to the arrest.
Tanongsak admitted to his deceit at the time of the arrest. He told police that he had four wives that he needed to take care of.
According to police, his newest wife asked him for some money to invest in a beauty salon shop that didn’t work out. This is when he had to get an extra job as a Win motorbike driver.
SOURCE: ThaiResidents.com
Air Pollution
Thai PM says Cabinet is adding new pollution controls, while academic finds solutions ineffective
In his weekly televised show yesterday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said his government has always been concerned about air pollution, especially PM2.5 or microscopic dust particles, which he put down to smog from other countries, traffic jams, burning of farming waste, factory emission and dust from construction sites.
“PM2.5 is dangerous, especially for children, babies, pregnant women and elders, whose immunity is too fragile to tackle the microscopic dust.”
“People should be particularly careful during December as there are no winds or rain to blow away the dust.”
He also urged people not to panic, saying it is necessary to understand all the issues first. He explained that the Cabinet approved a proposal last week to tackle the pollution crisis at four levels.
“We have explained them to all provinces and have asked for coordinated cooperation”.
The premier had previously warned that the authorities would arrest polluting car owners. Meanwhile, an academic was pessimistic about the effectiveness of the measures implemented by the government.
Sumet Ongkittikul, research director at Thailand Development Research Institute told The Nation… “Removing polluting cars from Bangkok streets will not help much as long as diesel-powered vehicles continue plying the streets of the capital.”
Instead, he said, the government should follow China’s way of tackling air pollution in Beijing, where it promoted the use of electric motorbikes and cut down on the number of cars.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Prayut Chan-o-cha speaking in his weekly TV appearance – Royal Thai Government
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Why the Chinese are more important than Western tourists to Thailand
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Australian newspaper reports on Thai minister’s criminal drug past
Thai government introduces new TM30T, to keep track of Thais
Vietnam versus Thailand – which is the best for travel or living?
“If you want to shoot me, get on with it,” British grandmother
Police shoot and kill chef in North Pattaya hotel car park
Thai Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce call for overhaul of TM30 laws
iPhone 11 launch – Apple cuts prices, new services
Pattaya tourist racks up 50,000 tab after ringing bar bell 20 times
Terracotta Warriors coming to Bangkok
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Last night of Phuket vegetarian festival was a blast – VIDEO
5 more dead elephants located by drone at Khao Yai park waterfall
22 year old woman dies after running into parked truck in Pattaya
Thai Central Bank ‘sandboxing’ biometrics to open a saving account
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Special committee to investigate Yala judge suicide attempt
Focus back on US-China trade talks – Asian markets rise
Thai police: Belgian reporter was detained over national security concerns
Man stung by scorpion hiding in bag of fruit
Netizens praise locals and westerner for helping injured on busy Phuket street
Thai Airways defends in-flight catering following Facebook complaint
8 injured after pick-up truck loses control and flips in Pattaya
Samsung Electronics flags 56% fall in third quarter profits
Panel bans paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos effective December 1
43rd anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre remembered
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
- Food Scene3 days ago
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures (2019)
- Economy3 days ago
Chim-Shop-Chai stimulus scheme set for a second roll-out
- Air Pollution4 days ago
Thai PM says Cabinet is adding new pollution controls, while academic finds solutions ineffective
- Thailand2 days ago
Beam me up from Khao Kala’s Buddhist statue – UFOs come to Thailand
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
Chiang Mai hotels face a quiet end to 2019
- Bangkok2 days ago
Pathum Thani win messenger makes millions by double charging customers