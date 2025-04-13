Bangkok man charged with murder after shooting pregnant wife

At noon yesterday, April 12, a tragic incident occurred in the Thung Khru district of Bangkok, when a 35 year old pregnant woman was shot dead in her home by her husband.

The suspect confessed to the police that a heated argument led to the fatal shooting, with charges of intentional murder and firearm violations filed against him.

The incident was reported to Police Lieutenant Sakrakorn Kumpan of Thung Khru Police Station, who coordinated with Police Colonel Jumpol Sinsiripong and forensic officials to investigate the scene.

The victim, a resident of Uttaradit province, was found in the second-floor bedroom of a three-storey house with a gunshot wound to the right temple. A .38 calibre revolver, identified as the murder weapon, was discovered nearby and retained as evidence.

The husband, who was apprehended outside the house while attempting to flee, was identified as the perpetrator. He was caught less than 100 metres from Thung Khru Police Station, with officers arriving at the scene within two minutes.

In his statement, the husband, referred to as Kai, explained his background as a former goldsmith who later opened an ice cream shop near the police station. He met the deceased woman in mid-2024 at a Japanese bar in Silom’s Thaniya area, and they began a relationship. They moved in together when she expressed a desire to leave her nightlife job.

The relationship faced challenges, with occasional disagreements, but matters escalated when the woman became pregnant in December last year. Despite initial joy, tensions arose when she disappeared for a week, raising suspicions about her returning to her previous lifestyle.

On the day of the incident, an argument erupted after the wife saw a message from another woman on his messaging app while he was cleaning his gun. In a fit of anger, he pointed the firearm at her and pulled the trigger, later expressing deep regret for his impulsive actions that resulted in the loss of both his wife and unborn child, reported KhaoSod.

The suspect has been handed over to Thung Khru investigators and is facing charges of intentional murder and firearm violations. The legal process will proceed accordingly.