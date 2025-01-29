Thai couple arrested for swindling millionaire out of 21 million baht




Photo via MGR Online

Crime Suppression Division officers arrested a Thai couple for deceiving and swindling over 21 million baht from a millionaire in the southern province of Yala.

The couple, 36 year old Kanpathitcha and 46 year old Ammarin, were arrested at their home in the central province of Samut Prakan yesterday after operating their scam against the female victim in Yala for five years. The victim’s name has not been disclosed.

The couple were aware that the wealthy victim was engaged in a legal battle with her ex-husband over the custody of their children. They approached her and offered to assist with the case, claiming they would help her find a lawyer and coordinate with various organisations.

To gain complete control over the millionaire, the couple falsely told her that she was wanted for a crime. This led the victim to fear leaving her home, allowing the couple to manage every aspect of her life since 2019.

They continued to demand money from the victim, claiming it was needed for legal expenses. Between 2019 and 2023, the millionaire gave them a total of over 21 million baht.

Photo via MGR Online

Eventually, the victim grew suspicious of the prolonged legal proceedings and took all the documents provided by the couple to the court for verification. She then discovered that all of the documents were counterfeit and subsequently filed a complaint against the couple at Betong Police Station.

A police investigation revealed that the couple had also deceived other wealthy victims for financial gain. Arrest warrants were issued against them, prompting them to flee Yala.

Photo via MGR Online

Officers successfully tracked them down to a house in Samut Prakan and arrested them yesterday. Kanpathitcha admitted to taking money from the victim but claimed she merely borrowed it for an investment and intended to return it.

Her husband, Ammarin, however, denied all allegations, insisting that neither he nor his wife took any money from the victim.

The couple were charged with violating Section 341 of the Criminal Law: deceiving another person by making false statements or concealing facts to obtain valuables from the victim. The offence carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

Photo via ThaiRath





