Ten students injured when crane collapses in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok

Ten students injured when crane collapses in Bangkok

PHOTOS: FM 91

Ten female students of Assumption Convent School in Bangkok have sustained injuries after a crane collapsed on a building site adjacent to the school this morning. Ejan reports that Bangrak Police were notified of the incident at 10am this morning.

Police and emergency responders arrived to find a crane crashed on the roof of a school building next door to a condo being renovated by contractors. Ten students sustained injuries as a result of the collapse as cricks and cement fell on the school girls. They were taken to Lerdsin Hospital.

Police are continuing their investigation.

ASEAN

Bangkok’s Wireless Road closed for two days – 34th ASEAN Summit

Wireless Road (Witthayu Road), one of Bangkok’s most congested and popular stretches of road, will be closed for two days during the 34th ASEAN Summit.

Thailand is hosting the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on June 22 and 23 when it will welcome the regional leaders of the 10 ASEAN member countries – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar (Burma), Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand. This year the meeting will be held at The Athenée Hotel.

To accommodate the summit, and for security purposes, Wireless Road will be closed from June 22 at 6am to 23 June at 6pm.

Bangkok

Seven arrested over trafficking of Burmese migrants into Thailand

by Suriye Patathayo

Police have arrested seven Thai and Burmese suspects for allegedly luring at least nine Burmese nationals into forced labour in Thailand. The suspects ages ranged from 27 to 61.

The first five face several charges including human trafficking, while a Thai couple have been charged with sheltering and helping illegal migrants evade arrest.

Pol Lt-General Sanchai Sunthornburana, who leads the police Information and Technology Office, said the nine illegal migrants had been forced to work under slave conditions at sugarcane plantations between August and September 2017.

“They each paid the traffickers between 20,000-25,000 baht to enter Thailand, but found themselves in jobs that were very different from what they had been promised.”

The victims told police that they were intimidated into staying at the sugarcane plantations.

“In the end, they managed to escape and came to the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok to seek help.”

The embassy then contacted the Anti-Human Trafficking Division, which put the victims under protection at a facility in Pathum Thani in late 2017. Based on the victims’ complaints, investigators were led to CBS World Company in Bangkok’s Lak Si district, where fake passports and fake visa stamps were found and seven suspects arrested.

Bangkok

Arrests over weekend’s taxi gang violence in Bangkok, two dead – VIDEO

Two people are dead following the weekend’s violence between rival motorcycle taxi thugs. More video has emerged showing a man on the ground with others beating him with metal bars and other weapons.

Police say the violent battle was between the “Udomsuk 1” and “Udomsuk Rungruang” taxi ranks, one aggrieved that the rival gang had started up close to their ‘turf’.

In this video a man is being beaten whilst on the ground by, apparently, rival motorcycle gang members, whilst others are trying to cool the situation down calling ‘enough, enough!’ Three shots are heard nearby which appears to draw the men’s attention away from the beating of the man. One of the three bullets missed its intended target and hit an innocent young courier who was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Blood is seen pouring from one man’s head.

The Nation reports that police have arrested three men over the deadly brawl which involved up to 100 men and stopped traffic to a standstill at Sukhumvit Soi 103 in Udomsuk around lunchtime on Saturday.

Police say 20 year old Weerawat Pheungkrut, a courier with Kerry Express, was killed when a bullet struck him in the left eyebrow. If was later revealed that the young man’s wife was four months pregnant.

Watcharin Nga-chalao, one of the taxi-motorcyclists involved, was also shot and injured and taken to a nearby hospital where he died soon after. Police say that 20 year old Thaweekiart Sutthisanong was also injured with a knife to the head and was rushed to hospital.

Yesterday’s report with more video HERE.

