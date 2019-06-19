Ten students injured when crane collapses in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Ten students injured when crane collapses in Bangkok
PHOTOS: FM 91
Ten female students of Assumption Convent School in Bangkok have sustained injuries after a crane collapsed on a building site adjacent to the school this morning. Ejan reports that Bangrak Police were notified of the incident at 10am this morning.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find a crane crashed on the roof of a school building next door to a condo being renovated by contractors. Ten students sustained injuries as a result of the collapse as cricks and cement fell on the school girls. They were taken to Lerdsin Hospital.
Police are continuing their investigation.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
ASEAN
Bangkok’s Wireless Road closed for two days – 34th ASEAN Summit
Wireless Road (Witthayu Road), one of Bangkok’s most congested and popular stretches of road, will be closed for two days during the 34th ASEAN Summit.
Thailand is hosting the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on June 22 and 23 when it will welcome the regional leaders of the 10 ASEAN member countries – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar (Burma), Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand. This year the meeting will be held at The Athenée Hotel.
To accommodate the summit, and for security purposes, Wireless Road will be closed from June 22 at 6am to 23 June at 6pm.
Bangkok
Seven arrested over trafficking of Burmese migrants into Thailand
by Suriye Patathayo
Police have arrested seven Thai and Burmese suspects for allegedly luring at least nine Burmese nationals into forced labour in Thailand. The suspects ages ranged from 27 to 61.
The first five face several charges including human trafficking, while a Thai couple have been charged with sheltering and helping illegal migrants evade arrest.
Pol Lt-General Sanchai Sunthornburana, who leads the police Information and Technology Office, said the nine illegal migrants had been forced to work under slave conditions at sugarcane plantations between August and September 2017.
“They each paid the traffickers between 20,000-25,000 baht to enter Thailand, but found themselves in jobs that were very different from what they had been promised.”
The victims told police that they were intimidated into staying at the sugarcane plantations.
“In the end, they managed to escape and came to the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok to seek help.”
The embassy then contacted the Anti-Human Trafficking Division, which put the victims under protection at a facility in Pathum Thani in late 2017. Based on the victims’ complaints, investigators were led to CBS World Company in Bangkok’s Lak Si district, where fake passports and fake visa stamps were found and seven suspects arrested.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Arrests over weekend’s taxi gang violence in Bangkok, two dead – VIDEO
Two people are dead following the weekend’s violence between rival motorcycle taxi thugs. More video has emerged showing a man on the ground with others beating him with metal bars and other weapons.
Police say the violent battle was between the “Udomsuk 1” and “Udomsuk Rungruang” taxi ranks, one aggrieved that the rival gang had started up close to their ‘turf’.
In this video a man is being beaten whilst on the ground by, apparently, rival motorcycle gang members, whilst others are trying to cool the situation down calling ‘enough, enough!’ Three shots are heard nearby which appears to draw the men’s attention away from the beating of the man. One of the three bullets missed its intended target and hit an innocent young courier who was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
คดีส่อพลิก! หลังมีผู้แฉคลิปอีกมุม เป็นภาพคล้ายหนุ่มเคอรี่ ที่ถูกยิงตาย ใช้ค้อนฟาดหัวหน้าวิน ขัดกับคำให้การที่แม่ผู้ตายเล่าว่า ลูกชายอยู่ในบ้าน (มีคลิป)https://www.khaosod.co.th/special-stories/news_2623185#ศูนย์ปฏิบัติการข้อมูล #OAIC
Posted by ศูนย์ปฏิบัติการข้อมูล on Sunday, 16 June 2019
Blood is seen pouring from one man’s head.
The Nation reports that police have arrested three men over the deadly brawl which involved up to 100 men and stopped traffic to a standstill at Sukhumvit Soi 103 in Udomsuk around lunchtime on Saturday.
Police say 20 year old Weerawat Pheungkrut, a courier with Kerry Express, was killed when a bullet struck him in the left eyebrow. If was later revealed that the young man’s wife was four months pregnant.
Watcharin Nga-chalao, one of the taxi-motorcyclists involved, was also shot and injured and taken to a nearby hospital where he died soon after. Police say that 20 year old Thaweekiart Sutthisanong was also injured with a knife to the head and was rushed to hospital.
Yesterday’s report with more video HERE.
SOURCE: The Nation
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
Chon Buri government aims to protect Pattaya’s Near Islands
Nattaporn needs you help – nine year old Thai amputee wants a prosthetic leg
Thai Army assists with removal of Cambodian border mines
4,500 endangered baby turtles seized from passenger van in Thailand’s northwest
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Ten students injured when crane collapses in Bangkok
Three injured in motorbike accident in Phuket Town
Suu Kyi attending ASEAN Summit amid regional storm over Rohingya
PM cannot legally attend cabinet meetings or ASEAN Summit – Future Forward
Tesco looks to open 750 new convenience stores in Thailand
Bangkok’s Wireless Road closed for two days – 34th ASEAN Summit
Hot wheels head for Thailand’s south – ‘Fast and Furious 9’ cars arrive
One dead, one injured in Thalang collision, Phuket
Thai Airways sneaks into Top Ten. Skytrax World’s Best Airlines Awards 2019.
Earthquake rattles northwest Japan, triggers small tsunami
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
Trending
-
People3 days ago
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
-
Bangkok3 days ago
US Navy veteran locked up in Thai prison, family pleas for help
-
Crime1 day ago
British rapist and drug dealer to be sentenced on July 8 after deportation from Thailand
-
Krabi3 days ago
Missing German DJ identified after being found dead in Krabi villa this week
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai netizens outraged after porn movie released online
-
Entertainment5 hours ago
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
-
Travel11 hours ago
Thai Airways sneaks into Top Ten. Skytrax World’s Best Airlines Awards 2019.
-
Business3 days ago
‘Fast and Furious 9’ to be partly filmed in southern Thailand, including Phuket