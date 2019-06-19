Three injured in motorbike accident in Phuket Town | The Thaiger

Phuket
Three injured in motorbike accident in Phuket Town
Three people sustained injuries in a motorbike accident last night at Nimit Circle in Phuket Town, on the east of Phuket. The roundabout has eight lanes of traffic feeding into the same circle of traffic.
Emergency responders were notified of the accident at ‘Seahorse Circle’ at 9:05pm last night.
Phuket Volunteer rescue workers arrived to find two damaged motorbikes with three people injured. They were all taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.
Police are continuing their investigation.
Entertainment
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
The annual beauty pageant run by Lifestyle in Thailand, Miss Mom Phuket 2019, officially celebrated its winner this year – K. Sangjan Modnok, the owner of Royal Thai Villas, who also won Miss Angel Lifestyle by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
The first runner-up title was bestowed upon K. Sakunya Suthaharuetai and the second runner-up went to K. Arista Chakchai, the owner of Baan Ping Yang. Two other distinctions were also given that evening. The first one, Miss Amazing Phuket, went to K. Chadarat Taodaeng, from Tiger Kingdom, and the second one, Miss Lifestyle in Thailand, also known as Miss Popular Vote, went to K. Nopparat Jommuang, the owner of Nopparat Elephant Trekking Camp in Kathu.
The competition was held in the evening of June 15, 2019 at the Ramada Plaza Chaofa Phuket hotel and was chaired by K. Anchalee Wanich Thepabutr, the President of Woman Development Committee, who gave a speech at the opening of the event.
Miss Mom Phuket 2019 was attended by 17 beautiful, talented and successful mothers, aged 40 or more. This beauty pageant started in 2016 with the original name “Miss Grand Mom”, and aimed to recognise the beauty and savvy expertise of leading business women in Phuket and the neighboring provinces, tightening up relationships in the process while allowing them to show their potential and to join charity activities together.
The revenue from the contest, minus the incurred expenses, will be donated to charities across Phuket and the nearby provinces.
Business
Hot wheels head for Thailand’s south – ‘Fast and Furious 9’ cars arrive
Cars for the filming of the 9th iteration of the Fast & Furious film franchise have arrived in Krabi (lots of pics below).
An auto parts supply firm in Krabi, with some inside knowledge of the production schedule for the new film, has posted photos of some of the vehicles that will likely be part of the filming when it starts next month.
The producers of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ are spending 340 million baht in the south, including Krabi, Phang Ngan and Phuket, using local crews as support.
Local Thai production manager, Piya Pestonji, met last week with Kitibadee Prawit, the Governor of Krabi, to discuss logistics with the Tourism Authority of Thailand Krabi Office boss, Apichai Aranyik.
The Krabi governor said at the time that ‘Fast and the Furious 9’ is hoped to be a “great advertisement for the nature, culture and history of the kingdom”.
Someone should sit the southern governor down and show him a few of the films which showcase illegal street racing, fast and dangerous driving action sequences and criminal activity being portrayed as ‘good guys’! But seeing the landscape of Krabi and Phang Nga floating past in some of the action will be well worth seeing.
Tony Jaa, the popular Thai action star, appeared in ‘Fast & Furious 7’ taking on Paul Walker.
Phuket
One dead, one injured in Thalang collision, Phuket
A passenger has died while the driver of the car has sustained injuries following a collision with a pickup truck in Thalang. Thalang officials were notified of the incident at 10pm last night on Srisoonthorn road at the Bang Jo Intersection.
Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a damaged sedan sitting in the middle of the road. The driver, who had sustained injuries, was taken to Thalang Hospital. The passenger, 25 years old Nattaphon Thepreaw, was found dead inside the sedan. His body was also taken to Thalang Hospital for positive ID.
Witnesses told police that the sedan was heading towards the Heroines Monument at high speed. The pickup truck was coming out from a side road trying to cross the main road. The sedan collided with the pickup truck.
Police are continuing their investigations.
