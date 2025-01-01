Teenager fatally stabbed in Bangkok new year’s tragedy

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident marred the New Year’s Eve celebrations when a 17 year old man was fatally stabbed by a group of teenagers. The young victim succumbed to his injuries on the stairs of an apartment building in the Charansanitwong 45 area, while four of his friends were injured. Police are actively reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

The tragedy unfolded shortly after midnight today, with police from Bang Yi Khan station receiving a call about a fatal stabbing at an apartment in the Wat Pathombut Isararam area, Charansanitwong 45, Bangkok. Upon arrival, police officers, forensic experts, and medical personnel from Siriraj Hospital found the victim, referred to as 17 year old A, lying in a pool of blood at the fire escape of the four-storey building.

He had suffered several stab wounds, one to the chest and two to the right upper arm, and was dressed in a black floral shirt and jeans. A trail of blood led from the entrance to where his body was discovered.

The area around the apartment was marked by disruption, where two motorcycles were found damaged near the entrance. A red Honda Wave 110i motorcycle, missing its license plate, had a broken front fender.

A second white Honda Wave 125 motorcycle, also without a license plate, was found nearby, along with bloodstains and the victim’s shoes. Police have documented these findings as part of the ongoing investigation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim and his friends were riding on four motorcycles when they were pursued by another group of teenagers. The chase led to a violent confrontation, where the group was attacked, resulting in A’s death and injuries to four others, who were subsequently hospitalised, reported KhaoSod.

The police are also preparing to interview the injured friends to determine whether they had any prior conflicts with the group of teenagers behind the assault. This information will be crucial in tracking down the suspects and bringing them to justice.