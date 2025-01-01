Cold weather grips Thailand, thunderstorms hit the south

Published: 10:21, 01 January 2025
210 2 minutes read
Cold weather grips Thailand, thunderstorms hit the south
Picture courtesy of Marco J Haenssgen, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather advisory indicating that a cold air mass has enveloped upper Thailand, resulting in very cold conditions in mountainous areas. Meanwhile, the southern region is experiencing thunderstorms due to monsoons, with sea waves exceeding 2 metres.

Upper Thailand, including the northeastern and northern regions, is experiencing cold to very cold weather due to the moderate high-pressure system. Central regions, including Bangkok, are also feeling the chill, while the peak of mountains and plateaus are experiencing severe cold. Residents are advised to take precautions against the cold weather, especially the risk of fire hazards due to dry conditions.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is affecting the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea. This has led to isolated thunderstorms in the lower south.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach around 2 metres, with even higher waves in areas with thunderstorms. The upper Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are experiencing waves of 1 to 2 metres. Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Dust and haze levels in upper Thailand remain moderate as atmospheric dispersion rates are also moderate. The weather forecast for Thailand predicts continued cold to very cold conditions in the northern region, with morning fog and slight decreases in temperature.

The lowest temperatures are expected to range from 14°C to 18°C, with highs of 29°C to 33°C. Mountain tops will experience very cold weather, with frost possible in some areas and temperatures between 4°C and 10°C. Winds from the east are expected at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Cold weather

In the northeastern region, the weather will be cold to very cold with some morning fog. Temperatures will range from 12°C to 18°C, with highs between 29°C and 32°C. Plateau areas will be cold, with temperatures dipping to 10°C to 13°C. Northeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

The central region will experience cold weather with some morning fog. Temperatures will range from 19°C to 21°C at their lowest, climbing to 31°C to 33°C at their highest. Northeasterly winds will prevail at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Eastern Thailand will also be cold with some morning fog. Temperatures will range from 18°C to 23°C at their lowest and 31°C to 34°C at their highest. Northeasterly winds are expected at speeds of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, with sea waves below one metre and higher waves of 1 to 2 metres further from shore.

In the southern region (eastern coast), the upper part will experience cold morning temperatures with isolated thunderstorms affecting 10% of the area, particularly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 20°C to 25°C at their lowest and 30°C to 32°C at their highest.

Northeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves of 1 to 2 metres, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

The southern region (western coast) will also see thunderstorms affecting 10% of the area, mainly in Trang and Satun. Temperatures will range from 22°C to 26°C at their lowest and 32°C to 34°C at their highest.

Northeasterly winds will move at speeds of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves around 1 metre, and 1 to 2 metres further from shore, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience cold weather with some morning fog. The lowest temperatures will be between 21°C and 23°C, while the highest will be 32°C to 34°C. Northeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.







