Russian Embassy in Bangkok works with Thai tourism to help those stranded

The Russian embassy in Bangkok is working with Thai tourism authorities to help Russians stuck in Thailand following flight cancelations and payment problems. At a press conference yesterday, Russia’s ambassador to Thailand said 1,500 letters have been issued to extend visas for the roughly 6,500 Russians stranded across the country. This news comes after the Russian Consulate in Phuket announced earlier this month that Russians in Phuket could extend their stay by one month longer than their original visa promised.

The ambassador said the Russian and Thai governments are expected to soon discuss repatriation flights. He added that the embassy is working with Russians in Thailand who need cheap or free accommodation. Officials from the Tourism Authority of Thailand say there are currently 3,100 Russian tourists stranded on Phuket, over 2,000 on Koh Samui, as well as Russian holidaymakers in Krabi, Phang Nga, and Bangkok.

The ambassador said that even though Thailand voted for a UN resolution calling for a Russia to withdraw from the Ukraine, diplomatic ties between Russia and Thailand won’t be impacted by this.

Last week, Thailand’s ambassador to Russia urged Thai tourism authorities to adapt to the needs of Russians stranded in Thailand. He suggested food tourism advertise more affordable dishes, and not only delicacies. He also said Russians should be able to use crypto currency as payment in Thailand.

Last week, the president of a tourism association in Phuket proposed three possible payment solutions for Russians: Allow Thai commercial banks to support Russia’s Mir payments system, allow the use of Chinese payment systems such as union pay, or allow cryptocurrencies to be used as a payment method.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post