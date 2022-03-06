Russians in Phuket granted 1 month extension to stay

Despite Russia banning Facebook in the country just 2 days ago, the Russian Consulate in Phuket has posted on its own Facebook page yesterday to announce that Russian citizens in Phuket can stay at least month longer than the original date on their visa.

To do this, Russian travellers must go to Phuket immigration with their original letter from the consulate, their passport, and a document confirming where they are currently living in Phuket.

This afternoon, the consulate will send letters to Phuket immigration requesting the official extension.

“Reception will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.”

Phuket immigration has not made any official announcements about extensions for Russians, or Ukrainians, at this stage. But the consulate’s Facebook post stressed that the extension for Russians is mainly for those who are stranded due to cancelled flights and the problems for both Russian and Ukranian citizens accessing money, etc at this time.

“P.S, Please note that the issuance of letters is primarily intended for citizens who are ‘stuck’ on the island due to canceled flights, and whose visa/stamp expires in the coming days”.

The consulate said it will inform Russians about the date of the next reception on this issue.

In December, Russians made up Phuket’s biggest tourist demographic, with over 17,000 travellers arriving that month. Russian travellers have been a major component of Phuket’s tourism since pre-Covid days.

SOURCE: The Phuket News